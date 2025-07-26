It was reported in late May that Mixon was dealing with an injury that required a walking boot, but subsequent reports were positive. Things started to turn when the Texans placed Mixon on the NFI list earlier this week, and they changed dramatically Saturday, with it now appearing Mixon's absence will be measured in weeks

The outlook for a key fantasy football player changed Saturday, as per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon "is expected to be out an extended period of time" with what was termed a "frustrating foot injury."

It's unclear exactly how long Mixon -- who opened training camp on the active/non-football injury list -- will be away, but it remains to be seen if he will be ready for Week 1, and his continued absence opens up some reps for the other running backs on Houston's roster.

The Mixon Prescription

Mixon started the 2024 season with a bang, ripping off 159 yards and a score on the ground in Week 1. However, he tweaked his ankle in Week 2, and fantasy players would not see him again until Week 6. He hit the century mark six times over the next eight games, but he sputtered late, racking up only 194 yards from scrimmage over the final four weeks of the regular season. Mixon tweaked his ankle again in the postseason, but he was the primary running back in both playoff games Houston competed in and seemingly entered the offseason healthy.

It was reported in late May that Mixon was dealing with an injury that required a walking boot, but subsequent reports were positive. Things started to turn when the Texans placed Mixon on the NFI list earlier this week, and they changed dramatically Saturday, with it now appearing Mixon's absence will be measured in weeks rather than days.

Given his slow finish to last season and a Texans offensive line with all kinds of question marks, Mixon's value was already a bit muted heading into the 2025 season. Saturday's report adds even more uncertainty, and while those drafting closer to Week 1 will have the advantage of further updates, those making their picks soon may be more apt to turn to the likes of James Conner, Alvin Kamara or Kenneth Walker.

Time To Join the Chubb Club?

After spending eight seasons with the Cleveland Browns and missing significant portions of the previous two seasons -- first with a brutal knee injury and then a fractured foot that cut short his 2024 campaign -- Nick Chubb joined the Texans in early June.

Chubb was positioned to back up Mixon, but for the time being he has risen up the ranks of the fantasy football sleepers and will have ample opportunities to show what he can do until Mixon is back on the field. Chubb averaged just 3.3 YPC last season and did not have a carry go for more than 19 yards, but he averaged at least 5.0 YPC every year prior and should be back at full speed. It's unclear how much gas Chubb has left in the tank, but the Texans have hopes of reaching the postseason again, and that gives the veteran the upper hand over the rest of the running backs on the roster.

There is now a chance Chubb opens the season as Houston's starting running back, and that's more than a lot of running backs ahead of him in the fantasy football cheat sheet can say. Younger running backs like Ray Davis and Cam Skattebo may still possess more upside, but those drafting in the short term now have ample reason to give Chubb a look over the likes of Austin Ekeler, Rachaad White and Tyler Allgeier.

On Your Marks

Mixon and Chubb are followed on Houston's depth chart by fellow veterans Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale and rookie Woody Marks. Pierce is also sidelined for an unspecified period with an unknown injury and Ogunbowale is a special-teams ace, so the door is open for Marks, who was selected in the fourth round out of USC. That's not a particularly premium pick, but Houston did part with a 2026 third-round selection to acquire him, so they clearly like what he brings to the table. The rookie had been an afterthought in fantasy football drafts, but his fantasy stock gets a boost with Mixon out of action, and those drafting in the near future may want to turn to Marks rather than fellow rookie lottery tickets Devin Neal and Kyle Monangai.

