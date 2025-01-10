NFL DFS Picks & Projections Podcast for Wild Card Weekend at DraftKings & FanDuel

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia preview the six-game NFL DFS slate ahead of Wild Card Weekend. How do you win cash games? What about GPPs? They run through the options that will win a million bucks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.