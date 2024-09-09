NFL Expert Picks: Week 1 Monday Night Football New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

Only one Monday Night Football game this year, but we get a blockbuster as the New York Jets travel to play the San Francisco 49ers. There are plenty of storylines with both teams and this looks like a great game featuring the return of Aaron Rodgers after his achilles injury in Monday Night Football a year ago.

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds for Week 1

49ers -4.0 (-110) / Jets +4.0 (-108)

49ers ML -205 (DraftKings)/ Jets ML +176 (FanDuel)

Total OVER 43.0 (DraftKings)/ UNDER 43.0 (BetMGM)

The majority of the bets (61%) are on the 49ers, but the handle is only (54%) which means sharp money on the Jets getting points. When the number hits +3.5 or +4.0, the sharp money usually lands on the dog because they play off the key number 3. The total is seeing money on the under at 57%. The moneyline is where you can tell who is taking a position on the game as the 49ers have gotten 76% of the bets, but just 53% on the handle, indicating sharper money on the Jets.

The line has moved over time as this game opened 49ers -5.5 in May and got down to as low as -3.5 during the Trent Williams/Brandon Aiyuk holdouts. But with both signed and expected to play the 49ers moved back up to -4.0. The total opened at 45.5 and has moved down to 43.0 with the expectation of strong defenses on both sides. Also neither offense that got much work together in the preseason. We saw this play out in several games on Sunday, as scoring was down again much like last year.

Jets vs. 49ers Betting Picks This Week

I have eyed the Jets in this matchup for most of the preseason as Super Bowl runner ups in Week 1 the following year have gone just 5-19 against the spread. The 49ers have not had the best preseason with the holdouts that I mentioned above and Christian McCaffrey's nursing a calf injury. We have already seen in the last two years and on Sunday how rusty these offenses look in Week 1 as nobody plays in the preseason anymore. I expect much of the same with this 49ers offense.

There is also little travel edge with the Jets going to the West Coast because it is Week One. The Jets and Rodgers have plenty of motivation to redo last year's Monday Night Football opener. Even if the 49ers win, I expect it by a field goal or less and I do like this to be a low scoring game. Give me the points with the Jets to cover and I like them on the moneyline as well.

Jets vs. 49ers Best Bet: Jets +4 (DraftKings)

Jets vs. 49ers Prediction

As stated above, I like the Jets in this spot to cover and win the game outright. I see just too much going against the 49ers here. I also think they will limit McCaffrey's snaps. Another small side note is that this is not a divisional or conference game, so the 49ers may have less urgency. My prediction for the game is Jets 20-16.

If you are looking at other betting options, I like 49ers team total UNDER and Jets ML 1H +145 (DraftKings Sportsbook).