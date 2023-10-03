NFL Injury Analysis: A Turf Burns Edition

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Jimmy Garoppolo : Garoppolo was unable to complete the league's mandated return to play protocol for individuals who sustain a concussion and he sat out Week 4. He remained in the protocol on Monday. The Raiders quarterback has advanced in the protocol, evident by his limited participation in last week's practices. However, he has yet to return to a full practice. Las Vegas has the benefit of an extra day, as the team is slated for the Monday night contest in Week 5. Garoppolo should be available if he continues to improve,

Mike Evans : The Buccaneers receiver was unable to finish Sunday's game after "tweaking" his hamstring. Tampa Bay did not elaborate on Evans' status on Monday and is unlikely to provide many more details with the team on a scheduled bye week in Week 5. However, Evans has a lengthy history of lower extremity strains, including hamstring strains in 2022 and 2023. The well-timed bye week should minimize any possible time lost for Evans, though we won't get a good idea on his availability for Week 6 until later next week. Cross your fingers this issue isn't anything more than a mild strain.

Justin Herbert: The Chargers quarterback suffered a fractured finger on his nonthrowing hand but is not expected to miss time. He also injured the fingernail on his broken middle finger. Herbert was lucky the injury occurred to his left hand, as the middle finger is an important part of throwing a football. The middle finger is often one of the final digits making contact with the ball and helps guide the ball in the appropriate direction. Since the injury will not impact his throwing mechanics, Herbert should be unencumbered when the team returns to action following their Week 5 bye.

Tee Higgins: The Bengals wide receiver exited Sunday's loss to the Titans after sustaining a broken rib. Higgins confirmed the injury Monday but believes he can play through the associated pain. While rib fractures often come down to pain management with multiple players failing to miss time after break a rib, the degree of pain cannot be understated. Rib injuries often elicit sharp pain with simple motions like breathing or trunk rotation. He will likely need to pad the area, which can prove limiting in certain areas. Those invested here should scale back their expectations should Higgins suit up in Week 5 and may want to consider healthier options for the short term.

Cooper Kupp: The Rams veteran receiver is set to return to practice this week after missing time with a twice strained hamstring. The team will have three-week window to return him to the active roster or be forced to place him back on the injured reserve for the rest of the year. A season-ending designation seems unlikely at this point with the Rams optimistic he could be available in Week 5. However, the unexpected emergence of Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell may have bought Kupp some additional time to rehab and give him one more week to prepare for a return. A conservative approach by Los Angeles wouldn't be surprising, considering Kupp's initial failed attempt to return. Even if he does return, Kupp may have a lower floor than normal as he faces a likely snaps limit and competition from Nacua and Atwell for targets.

Kenny Pickett: The Steelers quarterback avoided a significant injury after an MRI on his injured knee came back with a bone contusion and muscle strain as the final diagnosis. All major stabilizing ligaments appear intact. Bone contusions of the knee shouldn't be taken lightly, as the biomechanics of the joint can delay healing. Despite this fact, the team appears optimistic about his status and have not ruled him out for Week 5. However, Pittsburgh does have a bye in Week 6, and they could opt to sit him out so that he can receive two full weeks of treatment. I'm betting the Steelers err on the side of caution here and go with Mitch Trubisky against the rival Ravens.

Jonathan Taylor: The Colts running back will return to practice Wednesday after starting the year on the PUP list following right ankle surgery. His status with the team remains in flux after his offseason trade request but, like Kupp, he must be reinstated to the active roster before he can return to play. Taylor should be ready to go for Week 5, though Indianapolis could opt to ease his workload in his first few outings. Teammate Zack Moss would likely share the load, with Trey Sermon and Deon Jackson picking up the occasional snap. Moss has been the most consistent member of the Colts' backfield, averaging 14.7 fantasy points in his three games played. He did not play in Week 1 due to a fractured forearm sustained in training camp.

Deshaun Watson: Watson was a surprise scratch on Sunday after it looked like he would be able to play through his shoulder contusion. However, Watson opted to sit out the game despite being medically cleared by the Cleveland medical team. The decision came after Watson's pregame throwing session did not go well, and the team admitted Monday it was the quarterback's decision, though it was one they fully supported.

The nature of the injury sounds more problematic than a simple soft tissue contusion, and it is one I will monitor carefully moving forward. He does have a noteworthy shoulder injury in his injury profile, having previously fractured his collarbone. The collarbone is a surprisingly integral part of the shoulder, playing a part in multiple joints in the area. Fortunately, the Browns are on a bye in Week 4, and Watson should have plenty of time to rest and recuperate in time for the team's Week 6 matchup versus the 49ers.