NFL Injury Analysis: Brown Injury Shouldn't Affect His ADP

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

While SC injuries are rare in sports, the Kansas City medical staff have a unique familiarity with posterior SC dislocations. Wideout Tyreek Hill suffered this precise injury during the 2019 season while with the Chiefs and was sidelined four weeks. Hill's timeline is

The trachea (windpipe) and multiple neurovascular structures sit behind the SC joint, making this a particularly dangerous spot for an injury. If the collarbone dislocates posteriorly and disrupts any of these structures, the injury can be limb- or life-threatening. Fortunately, Brown appears to have avoided any of these serious complications and will not need surgery.

The AC joint and the SC joint are located on either end of the clavicle (collarbone). The AC joint sits on the end closest to the shoulder while the SC joint is formed on the opposite end of the bone where it meets the sternum (breastbone). The SC joint attaches the bones of the arm to the axial skeleton and allows the collarbone to move in multiple planes.

The Chiefs big offseason acquisition for quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have his regular season debut with the team delayed after the receiver suffered a serious shoulder injury during preseason action. Brown suffered a posterior dislocation of his sternoclavicular (SC) joint following an 11-yard catch. While this is being called a shoulder injury, the involved joint is not located at the actual shoulder joint. The shoulder comprises multiple articulations, including the glenohumeral joint (ball-and-socket joint), the acromioclavicular (AC) joint and the SC joint.

Marquise Brown

While SC injuries are rare in sports, the Kansas City medical staff have a unique familiarity with posterior SC dislocations. Wideout Tyreek Hill suffered this precise injury during the 2019 season while with the Chiefs and was sidelined four weeks. Hill's timeline is similar to the three games missed over four weeks by former receiver Danny Amendola, who suffered a comparable injury in 2012. If Brown follows the precedent set by these two receivers, he would be available in Week 1.

Furthermore, the injury did not appear to limit Hill or Amendola upon their returns. Hill averaged 16.8 fantasy points in the five games after his return by hauling in 31 receptions for 527 yards and five touchdowns. Amendola caught 11 passes for 102 yards in his first game post-injury and returned kicks in that game. As a result, the seriousness of the injury shouldn't drastically alter Brown's draft day stock, even if he misses a game or two. His ADP of 75.65 remains fair.

Christian McCaffrey

It's always big news when the top-rated running back suffers an injury during the preseason. It's even more concerning when it's a player with McCaffrey's injury history, including prior lower extremity strains and sprains. Still, the 49ers have downplayed the severity of their running back's recent calf strain and expect him to miss a few weeks recovering but be ready for Week 1. The lack of concern from the 49ers seems warranted, particularly due to the timing of the injury. If McCaffrey misses the remainder of the preseason as expected, he will have had more than a month to recuperate. San Francisco even has the advantage of an extra day of rest as their Week 1 game versus the Jets is slated for Monday night. McCaffrey was going to carry a degree of risk even before this minor setback, and the latest injury shouldn't change much. He remains an elite draft day option.

Puka Nacua

The Rams wide receiver was the breakout star of the 2023 season, amassing 1,486 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his rookie campaign. A knee injury suffered in a joint practice with the Chargers has kept him sidelined for the last week, though it shouldn't impact his Week 1 availability.

Nacua's is managing an injury to one of the bursa sacs in his knee. Bursae sacs are fluid-filled sacs located in joints throughout the body that act like ball bearings, reducing friction between various tissues at points of articulation. Unfortunately, the positioning of the bursae in the elbow and knee makes them vulnerable to injury following a direct blow or fall. When this occurs, the bursae can burst, resulting in pain, swelling and loss of function. Thankfully, bursitis is not a structural injury and is easily treated with anti-inflammatory medication and rest. Occasionally an inflamed bursae can become infected, but the Rams medical team will be closely watching Nacua's knee to ensure this doesn't happen. He will likely miss another week or two, but should be able to return to practice prior to Week 1. Be opportunistic if this injury drives down his draft day price.

Turf Burns

Justin Herbert: The Chargers quarterback is in a walking boot to minimize the weight placed on his injured right foot. Herbert was recently diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia, a dense band of connective tissue that supports and stabilizes the arch of the foot. The plantar fascia absorbs and disperse the forces placed on and through the foot while performing activities like walking, running, or jumping. If the plantar fascia becomes inflamed, it results in a condition known as plantar fasciitis. All signs suggest Herbert is dealing with plantar fasciitis and not a structural issue with the plantar fascia. Rest is the best course of treatment though the condition often lingers and is easily aggravated. Los Angeles is optimistic he will play in Week 1 but there is reason to believe this is an issue throughout the year ahead.

DeAndre Hopkins: The veteran receiver suffered an undisclosed knee injury and was given a four-to six-week recovery window when the injury first occurred. The injury has been described as a strain, though there has been speculation that he's dealing with a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sprain. A recent picture of Hopkins did show the outside (lateral) aspect of his knee taped, but there are multiple structures in this area, including muscles and ligaments. As a result, those interested in Hopkins will have to go off the provided timeframe and the assurance he will not need surgery when deciding whether to invest here on draft day. I'm moving him down my draft board for now.

Malik Nabers: The Giants rookie wideout avoided serious injury after turning his left ankle in practice over the weekend. The ailment has been diagnosed as a mild ankle sprain, and New York is calling him day-to-day. He should be able to return to practice before the start of the regular season but don't be surprised if the Giants take a conservative approach with his care and hold him out of any future preseason action.