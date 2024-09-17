NFL Injury Analysis: Week 2 Plagued by Injuries

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The Dolphins have since confirmed the concussion diagnosis and placed their quarterback in the league's mandated concussion protocol. Unfortunately, Tua's situation is complicated by his history of concussions. The effects of multiple concussions are cumulative, meaning Tagovailoa is more likely to experience worse and more prolonged symptoms. He will meet with concussion specialists but has reiterated he has no plans to retire. Tagovailoa remains without a timeline and will still be subject to the league's return to play protocol. A multiweek absence is expected. Skylar Thompson will slot in as Miami's starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

The Dolphins quarterback was the first to go down, suffering a serious head injury in Thursday's loss to the Bills. Following a scramble out of the pocket, Tagovailoa was struck on the head by Bills safety Damar Hamlin . Immediately after the contact is made, Tua's right arm becomes rigid in what appears to be the fencing response, a type of abnormal posturing. Abnormal posturing is a neurological motor response following a head injury and is a good indicator of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) like a concussion. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Tagovailoa has displayed abnormal posturing, exhibiting the fencing response during Week 4 of the 2022 season.

Week 2 was an injury-filled one that started on Thursday and persisted through the weekend. Multiple players are expected to miss extended periods of time while others appear to have avoided a significant setback.

Tua Tagovailoa

Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey's situation quickly dissolved from likely to play in Week 1 to an IR stint and a possible six-week absence. McCaffrey initially suffered what was called a calf strain in training camp. In the lead up to Week 1 he was listed as limited with a calf/Achilles injury. After being a late scratch prior to Monday's game, McCaffrey's injury was then labeled as Achilles tendinitis. McCaffrey previously missed time with a similar issue in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

Tendinitis is the inflammation of a tendon: the connective tissue that anchors a muscle to bone. The condition is considered a chronic injury and can worsen if left untreated or improperly treated. Over time the inflammation can develop into a degenerative condition known as tendinosis. In these cases, the tendon becomes vulnerable to tearing or rupturing. Considering the seriousness of that potential outcome, it is not surprising to see San Francisco rule out McCaffrey for at least four weeks. Reports have already suggested his absence could extend beyond the minimum, meaning a return by Week 5 may be a best-case scenario.

The injury makes Jordan Mason, a top running back option though he hasn't established himself as the same caliber pass-catcher as McCaffrey. Mason has hauled in one reception in each of his first two starts but will need to up that production, especially with Deebo Samuel slated to miss time.

Deebo Samuel

Anyone who invested in the talented receiver knew they were taking a calculated risk given his affinity for injury. During his playing career he has missed time with a Jones fracture in his foot, a broken scapula, and multiple lower extremity strains, including groin, calf and hamstring strains. He suffered another calf injury in Week 2 and expected to miss multiple weeks recovering. The fact that the 49ers did not immediately place Samuel on the IR, like they did with CMC, suggests there is hope he can return in a shorter recovery window. However, that is far from guaranteed, especially given Samuel's injury history and San Francisco's current handling of McCaffrey's status. Jauan Jennings will move up the depth chart alongside Brandon Aiyuk.

Cooper Kupp and Isiah Pacheco

Ankle injuries are common in the sports, especially in football. However, there is an assortment of possible ailments that can occur to the relatively simple hinge joint. Sprains are the most common injury though even those come in a variety of types and at multiple locations. Lateral ankle sprains are considered the "normal" ankle sprain, while high ankle sprains involve a different aspect of the ankle.

High ankle sprains involve the distal tibiofibular joint and the connective tissue that stabilizes the area. Surgery may be needed with these sprains to ensure the integrity of the joint. In 2022, Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain on his right ankle and underwent surgery on the area. Fast forward to Week 2 of this season and Kupp is once again limited by an ankle injury but this time on the opposite ankle. The mechanism of injury is surprisingly similar to his 2022 injury, suggesting he is once again managing a high ankle injury. The team has yet to confirm the diagnosis but expect him to miss time, with an IR designation a possibility. Look for more information, including possible treatment plans, to surface over the next few days, but those invested in Kupp should prepare for a lengthy absence.

Ligaments aren't the only tissue vulnerable at the ankle. Bone injuries like bone contusions or fractures can also occur. In Kansas City, the Chiefs are preparing to be without the services of their top running back after Pacheco suffered a broken fibula. The distal end of the fibula is known as the lateral malleolus, a bony projection that serves as an anchor point for multiple ligaments of the ankle. Its positioning leaves it susceptible to injury when the ankle is twisted, with different types of breaks possible. The nature of Pacheco's break has not been made public, but he will need surgery to stabilize the fracture site. He is expected to miss at least six weeks. However, the likelihood of his recovery window extending beyond this estimate increases if there is any accompanying soft tissue damage. With Pacheco sidelined, Carson Steele and Samaje Perine become the lead running backs for the Chiefs.

Turf Burns

A.J. Brown: Brown was initially diagnosed with what was called a tight hamstring, but the Eagles are now anticipating their top receiver will not play for a "couple of weeks." The injury forced Brown out of Monday's contest against the Falcons and will also sideline him in Week 3 against the Saints. Hamstring injuries are fickle ailments that can be slow to heal and easily aggravated. Previous injury is another red flag for future issues, and Brown previously missed time in the 2021 season with a hamstring strain. A Week 6 return seems plausible with the Eagles bye week scheduled for Week 5. The extended break should allow Brown to return as close to full strength as possible.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson: Both elite NFC North receivers suffered quadriceps contusions in Week 2. Quad contusions, sometimes referred to as thigh bruises, are more serious than their name suggests. The injury remains a soft tissue problem but can be very painful and limiting. Furthermore, the quadriceps is a highly vascularized muscle, and the amount of accompanying bleeding can be problematic. Other complications can arise like compartment syndrome or myositis ossificans, but these are relatively rare. It sounds like the contusions for both wideouts are mild and neither is expected to miss time.

Joe Mixon: The Texans running back was injured on a missed hip-drop tackle. Fortunately, his ankle injury is considered mild and he isn't expected to miss time. He may be a limited participant in practice, but all signs point to him playing in Week 3.