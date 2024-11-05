NFL Injury Analysis: Disaster in Dallas

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Prescott has an interesting injury history since entering the league. His mostly costly ailments have been traumatic ones, including 11 games in 2020 after a fracture and dislocation of his right ankle and a five-game absence in 2022 due to a fractured right thumb. Other than that, his only other noteworthy injury is a calf strain that kept him sidelined for just one game in 2021. Soft tissue injuries, especially hamstring strains, come with a different type of recovery. Patience is needed to ensure the injury is completely healed and reduce the chances of a future strain. The involved leg is also a factor. It appears Prescott's injured leg is his back leg. For quarterbacks, this leg helps drive the ball, and any limitation would impact performance. With the Cowboys playoff hopes quickly evaporating, look for Dallas to play things very conservatively with Prescott's recovery.

A nightmare season has gone from bad to worse as Dallas' starting quarterback and top receiver suffered injuries in a loss to Atlanta. Prescott suffered a strained hamstring late in the game and was unable to finish the contest. Though Prescott sounded optimistic after the game, testing on the injured muscle revealed a more moderate strain than anticipated. The team is expected to be without his services for multiple games, and the injured reserve could be in play.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb

Cooper Rush will take over at quarterback, though he doesn't project as a particularly fantasy-friendly quarterback. While he did lead Dallas to a 4-1 record while covering for Prescott in 2022, Rush only averaged 13.7 fantasy points a game, finishing with 956 passing yards to go with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The potential absence of Lamb further puts a ceiling on Rush's value. Lamb suffered an acromioclavicular (AC) sprain in the game and was clearly limited throughout the contest. An AC sprain, better known as a separated shoulder, involves the area where the collarbone connects to the shoulder blade. The AC joint serves as an integral part of basic shoulder motion and force transmission of the upper extremity. Multiple ligaments fortify the joint and are vulnerable to injury. Fortunately, Lamb's injury appears to be a low-grade sprain. Treatment for these injuries involves symptom management and a focus on preserving and restoring any limited range of motion. Furthermore, AC sprains can be braced to help reinforce any loss of stability.

Lamb is hopeful about his chances of suiting up against the Eagles, but those invested here will need to monitor the injury report throughout the week to see if this is more than just wishful thinking. With veteran Brandin Cooks still on the mend from knee surgery, Dallas aerial assault would be filled with unproven talent if Lamb is unable to play. Speedster KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert would be atop the depth chart with Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy next in line.

Turf Burns

A.J. Brown: Brown made an early exit in the team's win over Jacksonville, but testing on his injured knee was encouraging. The MRI failed to uncover any structural damage, and the injury is being described as a contusion. Knee contusions can be problematic, especially in specific locations, but there is hope Brown will be able to play against the Cowboys. Brown will likely be limited in practice but remains in play for Week 9.

Nico Collins: The Texans receivers have been slammed with injuries recently, but Collins is trending toward a Week 9 activation. Houston continues to monitor things closely but has previously said Collins was progressing smoothly through his recovery. He will be monitored throughout the week ahead. However, Houston faces Detroit in the Sunday night game, putting fantasy managers in a precarious spot. If this ends up being a game-time decision, those who wait out Collins could be left empty-handed. Given the uncertainty surrounding the situation and the elevated chances of a reinjury, it may be worth waiting another week before using Collins like normal.

Drake London: The Falcons receiver suffered a hip injury while hauling in a touchdown in the team's win over the Cowboys. He was unable to finish the game and has since been diagnosed with a hip pointer. A hip pointer sounds like a minor injury but they can be extremely painful. The injury happens when a contusion occurs to the crest of a hip bone. Unfortunately, a nerve runs along this crest, making it susceptible to injury. As a result, a hip pointer can be accompanied by pain often elicited with simple motions like breathing and coughing. Fortunately, hip pointers often quickly resolve and rarely result in missed time. London is considered day-to-day and has a good chance at playing in Week 10.

Christian McCaffrey: The top fantasy pick in most drafts will likely make his season debut after missing the first nine weeks with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. During his absence, both Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo filled in admirably, creating much-needed depth in the backfield. The new found talent should help San Francisco ease CMC back into a full workload, and those who have remained patient with McCaffrey will need to remain so for the next few weeks. McCaffrey remains a must start with sizeable injury risk moving forward.

Zack Moss: The Bengals running back was a surprising addition to the injury report with a neck injury. He missed Week 9 and has since been ruled out indefinitely. The specifics remain limited, but it sounds like this could be a serious issue. Look for more details to emerge with additional testing, but it sounds like Chase Brown will be the feature back for the immediate future. Brown, who suffered a bruised rib in Sunday's win over Las Vegas, was listed as a full participant in Monday's practice report.