NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Week 11

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

With a modest four teams on a bye in Week 11, we have plenty of options to consider on Monkey Knife Fight. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

To start things, we'll look at a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. We have to decide on Justin Fields 21.5 fantasy points and Saquon Barkley 20.5 fantasy points. Right off the bat, take the over for Fields. He has been wreaking havoc with his legs, rushing 62 times for 555 yards and five touchdowns in his last five games. During that same stretch, he also recorded nine passing touchdowns. He has a great matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed the sixth-most points per game in the league.

Let's also take the over on Barkley. He steamrolled the Texans last week, turning 35 carries into 152 yards and a touchdown. It was a great matchup, considering the Texans have allowed the most rushing yards per game in the league. Up next for him is the Lions, who have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game.

Rapid Fire Contest

Let's examine a 2/2 goal for 2.5X the prize. The battles are Jalen Hurts vs. Matt Ryan passing yards (with Ryan receiving a +5.5 passing yards bonus) and A.J. Brown vs. Terry McLaurin receiving yards (with McLaurin receiving a +6.5 receiving yards bonus). With the quarterbacks, go with Hurts. Hurts' Eagles play Ryan's Colts, which provides a significant mismatch on defense. The way to attack the Eagles' defense is on the ground, which the Commanders showed in their upset victory last week. Look for the Colts to turn to Jonathan Taylor to carry the offense, rather than Ryan, who has thrown nine interceptions in eight games. The Eagles' strength on defense is at cornerback, where they have Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

With McLaurin receiving the bonus against Brown, let's take him to win that battle. He was great against the Eagles last week, catching eight passes for 128 yards. It was the second time in the last three games that he had at least 110 receiving yards and he's had at least eight targets in four consecutive games. That type of workload leaves him with significant upside in a matchup against a Texans team that allows 15.1 yards per reception to wide receivers.

Stat Shootout Contest

Let's focus on the contest in which three players have to combine for at least 2.5 touchdowns for 1.5X the prize. The first player to select is Barkley, given his great matchup against the Lions. Not only have the Lions allowed a lot of yards on the ground, but they have also given up 15 rushing touchdowns. Second, let's take Brian Robinson. As mentioned, the Texans have had problems stopping the run. They have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns and Robinson has been given 14 red-zone carries in his last five games.

Rounding out this trio will be Cordarrelle Patterson, who only ran five times for 18 yards in Week 10 against the Panthers. It was only his second game back from injury and the Falcons had a short week with the game on Thursday, so they might have just decided to proceed with caution with their veteran running back. He has had added time off to rest, and he has a great matchup against a Bears team that has allowed an NFL-high 17 rushing touchdowns.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.