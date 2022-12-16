NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Week 15

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Bye weeks are a thing of the past, meaning we have plenty of options for Week 15 on Monkey Knife Fight. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out

More Or Less Contest

Starting things is a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. We will pick sides on Zonovan Knight 65.5 rushing yards and Tony Pollard 65.5 rushing yards. First, take the over for Knight. He has become the primary running back for the Jets, totaling at least 69 rushing yards in all three games since assuming the role. He also has a great matchup against the Lions, who have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards per game in the league. The Jets might rely even more on the run this week with Mike White (ribs) out.

For Pollard, I'm leaning toward the under. He has rushed for 60 yards or fewer in two of the last three games, including a 42-yard performance against the Texans last week. As long as Ezekiel Elliott is healthy, Pollard will continue to see a limited workload. He will also be taking on the Jaguars, who allow a respectable 115.4 rushing yards per game.

Rapid Fire Contest

For this contest, let's dig into a 2/2 goal for 2.5X the prize. The battles are Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes fantasy points (with Mahomes receiving a +1.5 fantasy points bonus) and Justin Fields vs. Dak Prescott fantasy points (with Fields receiving a +0.5 fantasy points bonus). First, let's take Hurts over Mahomes. Both games have blowout potential, with the Eagles facing the Bears and the Chiefs playing the Texans. That could mean neither quarterback will be required to throw much in the second half of their respective games. I'll give the edge to Hurts based on his ability to do damage on the ground. That has been an area of weakness for the Bears, who have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game in the league.

For the other quarterback battle, take Prescott over Fields. The Eagles allow just 19.1 points per game, so the Bears could have a difficult time putting points on the board. Prescott has a more favorable matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league.

Stat Shootout Contest

Let's target the contest in which three players need to combine for at least 2.5 touchdowns for 1.5X the prize. Starting things is Miles Sanders, who scored two touchdowns against the Giants last week. He has recorded at least one touchdown in three consecutive games, and he has a great opportunity to extend that streak with the Bears having allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the league.

Another running back to pursue is Elliott. When the Cowboys get in close, they like to look his way. He has at least one touchdown in each of his last six games, thanks to him getting 23 red-zone carries over that stretch.

Completing our trio is Isiah Pacheco. He received a whopping 12 red-zone carries against the Rams in Week 12 and he has at least one touchdown in two of his last three games. The Texans have allowed 17 rushing touchdowns, so with Pacheco's increased workload, he could find himself with a few opportunities to score.

