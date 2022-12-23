NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Week 16

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

With games spread out across Saturday and Sunday, we have some interesting Week 16 options on Monkey Knife Fight. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out

More Or Less Contest

One option to consider is a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize for the Giants and Vikings game. The options are Justin Jefferson 22.5 fantasy points and Daniel Jones 17.5 fantasy points. For Jefferson, take the over. He played a key role in the Vikings' comeback last week, catching 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown. Through 14 games, he has a whopping 111 receptions for 1,623 yards and seven touchdowns. Look for him to feast against a Giants' secondary that will be without top cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee).

The over is also the way to go with Jones. He's dangerous with his legs, rushing 105 times for 583 yards and five touchdowns this season. While he normally provides muted passing numbers within a Giants offense that lacks talent at wide receiver, he could put up one of his better passing lines of the season against a Vikings team that has allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the league.

Rapid Fire Contest

An interesting candidate for this contest is a 2/2 goal for 2.5X the prize. The battles are Christian McCaffrey vs. Dak Prescott fantasy points (with Prescott receiving a +3.5 fantasy points bonus) and CeeDee Lamb vs. Gardner Minshew (with Lamb receiving a +0.5 fantasy points bonus). First, take McCaffrey over Prescott. With Brock Purdy at quarterback, the 49ers should continue to rely heavily on McCaffrey. In two games with Purdy as a starter, McCaffrey has 227 rushing yards, 64 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

For the other battle, I'm leaning toward Minshew over Lamb. This will be a difficult matchup for Lamb since the Eagles have allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the league. When he faced them Week 6, he was limited to 68 yards on five receptions. Over his last five games, Lamb has finished with 71 or fewer receiving yards three times. Minshew, who is one of the more capable backups in the league, will start in place of Jalen Hurts (shoulder) for the Eagles. He will have plenty of weapons at his disposal, including tight end Dallas Goedert, who will return after missing each of the last five games.

Stat Shootout Contest

Looking at the Sunday slate, let's roll with the contest in which three players have to combine for at least 2.5 touchdowns for 1.5X the prize. Starting our trio is AJ Dillon in the Packers' matchup against the Dolphins. Last week against the Rams, Dillion had five red-zone carries and finished with two rushing touchdowns. That marked his third consecutive game with at least one score. When the Packers get in close, expect them to look to Dillon to get them into the end zone.

Staying in that same game, take Tyreek Hill. He's one of the most explosive players in the league, leaving him with the potential to reach the end zone whenever the ball is in his hands. He has produced at least one touchdown in five of the last six games, giving him a total of seven receiving touchdowns for the season.

Completing this trio will be Mike Evans, who hasn't found his way into the end zone since Week 4. He has still been heavily involved in the Buccaneer's offense, receiving at least nine targets in six of the last eight games. He faces a Cardinals team that has allowed 25 passing touchdowns this season, leaving him with a favorable opportunity to finally break his cold streak in the scoring department.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.