NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Wild-Card Saturday

The NFL playoffs get underway Saturday with two games from the Wild Card Round. That means we are back to the action on Monkey Knife Fight. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type, and highlight one option to consider.

More Or Less Contest

Starting things is a 2/2 goal for 3.5X the prize. We'll pick sides on Christian McCaffrey 22.5 fantasy points and Austin Ekeler 21.5 fantasy points. For McCaffrey, look for him to go over that total. He has been a touchdown machine, posting seven touchdowns in his last six games. During that span, he also rushed for 505 yards, while catching 27 passes for an additional 262 yards. When he faced the Seahawks in Week 15, he produced 107 rushing yards, a touchdown and six catches for 30 yards.

I'm leaning toward the under for Ekeler. He has also scored plenty of touchdowns, posting six of in his last five games. However, he had a modest 326 rushing yards during that stretch. Also, the Jaguars gave him problems in Week 3, holding him to five yards on four carries. The lone bright spot was his eight receptions for 48 yards. The Jaguars did a good job of keeping running backs out of the end zone during the regular season, allowing just 12 touchdowns to the position.

Rapid Fire Contest

Let's focus on a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. The battles are McCaffrey vs. Ekeler fantasy points (with Ekeler receiving a 1.5 fantasy points bonus) and Justin Herbert vs. Trevor Lawrence fantasy points (with Herbert receiving a 0.5 fantasy points bonus). With the running backs, take McCaffrey. He has a higher rushing upside than Ekeler, and he could have a better opportunity to score a touchdown based on how stingy the Jaguars have been against running backs in that department.

For the two quarterbacks, give me Herbert to outscore Lawrence. The Chargers have defended the pass well, allowing the seventh-fewest passing yards per game in the league. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game.

Stat Shootout Contest

Closing things out will be the contest in which three players must combine for at least 2.5 touchdowns for 1.5X the prize. First up is McCaffrey, who is on the aforementioned touchdown heater. Let's also go with his teammate George Kittle. The Seahawks have been smoked by tight ends, allowing the most receiving yards per game in the league to the position. They have also allowed eight receiving touchdowns to the position. Kittle has been on a touchdown streak of his own with seven scores in his last four games.

Completing our trio will be Tyler Lockett. He had nine touchdowns during the regular season, including at least one in seven of his final nine games. That marked his fifth consecutive season with at least eight touchdowns. The Seahawks might need to throw a lot to keep up with McCaffrey and company, so Lockett could receive added opportunities to reach the end zone again.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.