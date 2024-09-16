NFL Picks and Player Props for Monday Night Football Football Week 2

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Week 2 Monday Night Football NFL Picks and Player Props

Ready for some football? Its a great time to sign up at the best online sportsbooks. Try this Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a first-bet bonus bet of up to $1000.

Game Line

Atlanta Falcons +5.5 -105 (Caesars)

As I write this at the wee early morning hours Monday, this line is extremely consistent across the different sites, with most pricing it at -110. I can almost guarantee this line will move throughout the day Monday so keep an eye on it. I think Kirk Cousins will rebound from a bad Week 1 and the Falcons end the season with a top-10 offense in the league, given their weapons. It helps Atlanta's chances that the Eagles have already ruled A.J. Brown out and it's likely the Falcons spent the week figuring out how to slow down Saquon Barkley. I would also sprinkle a little on the Falcons' money line at +200, available on both DraftKings and BetMGM.

Player Anytime Touchdowns

Drake London +240, Kyle Pitts +260 (FanDuel)

Here is a spot where using the correct site makes a pretty big difference. The line for Drake London sits at +165 and +175 on two other sites, while Kyle Pitts prices as low as +190 elsewhere. These prices will move throughout the day, but this shows a great example of why to shop lines. If I'm going to take the Falcons points spread looking for a Kirk Cousins rebound, that implies they put up at least three touchdowns given an over/under of 46.5. Bijan Robinson's presence should keep the Eagles defense honest and open up the middle for Pitts, or a long touchdown down the side for London.

Dallas Goedert +200 (FanDuel)

Jahan Dotson at +370 on FanDuel tempts me as well. He is inexplicably as low as +220 on other sites. However, Goedert likely has a better rapport with Jalen Hurts given they have a longer history together, so I will go with him. With A.J. Brown out, someone will pick up extra targets as Brown averaged 9.3 targets per game last season. As a side note, Brown has played every game the last two seasons so this injury could be worse than the Eagles let on. Dallas Goedert has never been a big touchdown guy, totaling six over his last 26 games the last two seasons, but the absence of Brown leads me here.

The NFL season has kicked into high gear. You can take advantage of terrific NFL betting promos like this FanDuel promo code, good for $200 in bonus bets

Player Props

Darnell Mooney Over 38.5 -113 (FanDuel)

It's annoying to me that some sites have decided to get away from an exact number and go with odds based on 25 yard increments (ex. 25+ -200, 50+160, etc.). Darnell Mooney got only three targets Week 1 but that was the same number as Drake London and it's unlikely Ray-Ray McCloud gets another seven targets this week. Mooney still has big play ability and one catch could easily put him over this number. This is my favorite prop of the night and this over could hit before halftime.

Saquon Barkley Under 100.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards -114 (FanDuel)

I know, this might sound a bit crazy given his Week 1 production but hear me out. The Falcons should be crowding the line of scrimmage and Saquon Barkley went under on this number in nine of his 14 games last season. As much as it pains me (see what I did there?), we've seen a fair amount of running back injuries this season as well leaving games for periods of time in the vaunted blue tent. If you think there's a possibility that could happen playing Kenneth Gainwell (25+ rushing yards +340, 50+ rushing yard +1100 on DraftKings) is a good lottery ticket.