NFL Picks and Player Props For Wildcard Weekend

Wildcard Weekend: NFL Picks, Predictions and Props

Withonly five games this weekend, I will switch up the format a bit and go with the picks for the games on their respective days. While it's a smaller pool to pick from, it also offers the opportunity to focus on each game and make picks throughout the day without having other games going on at the same time.

Saturday's Picks and Player Props

Quentin Johnston Anytime Touchdown +220 FanDuel

Johnston comes in off a monster game with a 14-13-186 line and has seven touchdowns in 15 games this season. The Texans are a good matchup and the presence of Ladd McConkey should allow Johnston to see softer coverage.

Nico Collins Over 85.5 Receiving Yards -115 BetMGM

The absence of Tank Dell should mean Collins gets penciled in for double-digit targets. He averages 84 receiving yards per game even with playing with Dell most of the season. The Chargers are a decent matchup ranking 18th against opposing wide receivers.

Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown -180 FanDuel

Huh? Henry has scored in 13 out of 17 games this season and has three touchdowns over his last two games. He did go scoreless in his last meeting with the Steelers but that seems kind of fluky given he had 189 yards from scrimmage. This is a wager I'd keep an eye on for in-game betting in case he's scoreless at the half as this could be around even money for the second half.

Isaiah Likely Over 28.5 Receiving Yards -115 FanDuel

Many might look at Nelson Agholor's over this weekend with Zay Flowers out, but Agholor comes in off a three-game absence while dealing with a concussion issue. Likely has hit the over for this mark in two of his last three games, as well as both times he faced the Steelers this season.

Sunday's Picks and Player Props

Khalil Shakir Over 5.5 Receptions +122 FanDuel

The oddsmakers likely struggled with this line considering 4.5 seemed like too small of a number, but Shakir has only five receptions over his last two games. This likely led to the plus-odds at 5.5 which I'll gladly take. Buffalo should run a few easy wide receiver screens for him and I'd guess the game plan will be to get the ball out of Josh Allen's hands quickly against the good Broncos pass rush.

Marvin Mims Anytime Touchdown +260 FanDuel

While I hate to pick anything against my Bills, it's hard to ignore how hot Mims has been as of late. He has two touchdowns in each of his last two games, and his snaps and targets increased as the season went on. The Bills are vulnerable against the pass and a lot of attention will go to Courtland Sutton.

A.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown +135 FanDuel

This line is only +102 on other sites, making this a good value. I feel much better about this wager knowing the Jalen Hurts will be under center although Brown is talented enough to score with anyone. Brown has scored in three straight games, plus Packers corner Jaire Alexander is on injured reserve.

Tucker Kraft Anytime Touchdown +300 FanDuel

These seems like great odds considering Kraft has seven receiving touchdowns this season, which leads the Packers. His 15 red zone targets also led all Packer receivers. Though the Eagles are a tough defense, Kraft scored against three defenses ranked in the top-9 against the position.

Bucky Irving Over 113.5 Rushing + Receiving Yard -113 BetRivers

Irving is a name to remember for next year's fantasy drafts given his strong finish. Looking at just his rushing, Irving had at least 113 yards in three of his last six games. He averages just over 20 touches in his last five games and has at least 24 receiving yards in seven of his last 12 games.

Jayden Daniels Over 235.5 Passing Yards -113 FanDuel

It seems like a year ago when Daniels and Commanders faced Tampa on Week 1. He finished that game with only 184 passing yards, but had two rushing touchdowns. There should be a lot of offense as this game has the highest over/under of the slate (50.5). Tampa is also an excellent matchup, ranking 30th against the quarterback position.