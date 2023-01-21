NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Divisional Week at FanDuel Sportsbook

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Playoffs Picks: NFL Player Props and Best Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook for NFL Divisional Round

NFL Week Divisional Round Bets

New York Giants +7.5 at Philadelphia Eagles

The Giants looked very impressive for a relatively inexperienced playoff team that had to go on the road and win. I wouldn't bet against Brian Daboll and just because he's not on the injury report it doesn't mean Jalen Hurts is 100 percent. I think the Eagles end up winning here but the point spread will come into play.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers -3.5

The 49ers are home and in my mind, they probably have the best defense of any team left. Last week was the first time in eight games Dak Prescott did not throw an interception and it's hard to see him not committing at least one turnover in San Francisco. I also think there are too many playmakers to slow down the 49ers' offense especially considering the resurgence of George Kittle with Purdy under center.

Player Prop Bets for Divisional Round

James Cook Longest Rush OVER 12.5 Yards

Cook has looked like the better running back over Devin Singletary the last few weeks and he's gone over this mark in three of his last four games. Cook has averaged over 10 carries per game over his last three contests and while the Bengals have been decent against running back (ninth in the league), it's not a matchup I'll shy away from especially with Buffalo being home.

Isaiah Hodgins UNDER 41.5 Receiving Yards

At first glance this seems like an easy to take given Hodgins recent success. Taking a closer look, Hodgins has had his two biggest receiving yard games against Minnesota and has gone over this mark in only two of his other nine games. The Eagles rank seventh against opposing wide receivers and have the home advantage here.

Anytime Touchdown Props

Travis Kelce -140

This seems a bit off given that Kelce hasn't scored since Week 12. However, it's the playoffs and historically Patrick Mahomes goes to his favorite receiver. It's a good matchup too against the Jaguars who allowed the 21st most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Kelce for 2+ touchdowns can be wagered on at +390 odds.

Brandon Aiyuk +210

Dallas has been awful this season against opposing wide receivers finishing 28th in the league (the worst of any team playing this weekend). Brock Purdy has been a nice story and, believe it or not, he has at least two touchdown passes in seven of his starts. I'd rather roll the dice with Aiyuk over Christian McCaffrey (-160) or Deebo Samuel (+140) given the difference in their odds.