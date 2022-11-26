NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Week 12 at FanDuel Sportsbook

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Player Props, Spreads, and Touchdown Props at FanDuel Sportsbook for Week 12

NFL Week 12 Bets

Denver Broncos -1.5 at Carolina Panthers

This seems like one of those games where the Broncos easily cover or the Panthers easily cover. I find it hard to believe that starter Sam Darnold has suddenly cured his turnover woes (13 interceptions, nine fumbles, four lost) in 12 games last season. Denver lost in overtime last week getting torched by Davante Adams and I don't think anyone on Carolina has anything close to that skill set. The Broncos are far from an offensive juggernaut but I trust Wilson over Darnold.

New York Jets -6 vs. Chicago Bears

The shift in the line leads me to believe Justin Fields will not play in this game and Trevor Siemian will be under center for the Bears. Siemian vs. Mike White is the matchup we didn't know we needed but we deserve. Seriously, the Jets defense over the Bears defense is the difference here and the Bears have been awful on the road with a 1-5 record. I wouldn't go anything higher than -6.5 here if the spread continues towards the Bears.

Arizona Cardinals +3 vs. L.A. Chargers

I obviously like this line better at 4.5 but I think the Cardinals have a good chance of winning this game outright. Kyler Murray has had two games off and likely a bit of a mental break was good for him and with no injury designation, he should be close to 100 percent. DeAndre Hopkins has been a different maker with at least nine catches and 91 yards in four of his five games since returning. Mike Williams will be out again for the Chargers and I'm not sure Keenan Allen is 100 percent and won't re-injure himself.

NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 12

DJ Moore OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards

This one seems a bit obvious but I'm guessing the oddsmakers couldn't put the line much higher since Moore hasn't had more than 29 receiving yards in any of his last three games. The switch to Darnold only can help Moore, who has some monster games with him last season. Moore had 73 or more receiving yards in six of his first seven games last season with Darnold surpassing 100 yards twice during that span. I also like his alternative receiving yard line of 80+ yards which you can get at +430.

Foster Moreau OVER 33.5 Receiving Yards

Moreau has hit this over in two of his last three games and there's a couple of reasons beyond that to like his this week. Last week he finished with only 33 receiving yards but got below four targets for the first time since Week 1 in that game. One would think he'll get at least four this week especially considering both the Raider's narrow passing tree and that the Seahawks rank 31st in defending tight ends.

Brandon Aiyuk OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards

Aiyuk's yardage total should rebound from only 20 yards last Monday night and when you score two touchdowns, it can limit your yardage. Aiyuk went over this mark in his previous five contests and his four targets Monday were a five-game low suggesting an increase in that number. A home matchup with the Saints is good with New Orleans being below league-average against opposing wide receivers and Marshon Lattimore should be rusty if he ends up playing (he's expected to).

Anytime Touchdown Props for NFL Week 12

Gus Edwards +120

Edwards is expected to return to the field Sunday and has two touchdowns in two games this season. While that's not a huge sample, Gus should handle the goal line work over Kenyan Drake who should be the third-down/change of pace back. Jacksonville is a good matchup as they've allowed just under a rushing touchdown per game and ranks in the bottom half of the league against opposing running backs.

Mike Gesicki +290

The Dolphins have one of the highest point totals this weekend and therefore they're probably a good team to target for anytime touchdowns. Jeff Wilson (sans Raheem Mostert) has the best touchdown odds of the weekend (-220) but I try and stay away from odds like that. Instead, Gesicki seems like a better option at these odds. He isn't getting a ton of targets as of late but has four touchdowns this season showing he's not forgotten in the red zone.

Marquise Brown +200

Brown should be back on the field for time in weeks as it appears he'll be activated of IR for Sunday's game. While Brown could be on a snap count, he has three goals in six games this season suggesting these are good odds. We have also yet to see Brown play opposite DeAndre Hopkins and one would expect Brown to see softer coverage as a result as opposed to the other team's top corner.

