NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Week 17 at FanDuel Sportsbook

NFL Player Props and Picks for NFL Week 17 at FanDuel Sportsbook

NFL Week 17 Bets

Carolina Panthers +3.5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have only covered this spread only once in their last 10 games. They've lost three of their last five and six of their last 10 coming into this matchup. Tom Brady hasn't looked like he's been on the same page with his receivers all season and it's bad when Leonard Fournette, who's dealing with a Lisfranc injury has been your best running back. The Panthers are going to run the ball all game and I don't mind parlaying them with the points and the under.

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons -6

Both of these teams seem to be in a bad place but at least Atlanta is home. Desmond Ridder showed signs of life last week in the passing game and the Falcons still have a very strong running game. The Cardinals' quarterback position has been horrendous all season and it's a bad sign that they can't even get through the ball to their best player, DeAndre Hopkins. I'll like this line even better if James Conner is out but give me the Falcons at home.

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles -6

If you're an unbiased fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, I think everybody's rooting for Gardner Minshew to do well. They seemingly had the game won in Dallas last week yet the Cowboys were able to pull it out and cover the spread. This week should be a different story in Philadelphia as they still have a very strong defense and running attack. Despite playing well all season, I don't think Andy Dalton thrives in this environment on the road for the second straight week. Look for Minshew and the Eagles to handle the Saints at home and lock up the number one seed in the NFC.

Player Prop Bets for Week 17

Leonard Fournette UNDER 73.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

As previously stated, Leonard Fournette is dealing with a Lisfranc injury, and Rachaad White is splitting series with him which is limiting Leonard's upside. Before last game, Fournette only hit the over once in his previous seven contests. Don't buy until last week's success. Last Sunday night's game was a much better matchup against Arizona who is 30th against opposing running backs as opposed to Carolina who is 14th.

Zonovan Knight OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards

This prop seems a bit fishy considering that Knight had -2 rushing yards last week against Jacksonville and only 23 rushing yards the previous week against the Detroit Lions. However, this week's a completely different story as he'll face the Seattle Seahawks who are 31st against opposing running backs. I'm thinking the last two weeks hopefully his brought this line down to 56.5 and I think Knight has a very good chance to hit the over before the end of the third quarter, if not sooner.

Adam Thielen OVER 40.5 Receiving Yards

Thielen is another player coming off of a subpar performance as he only was able to make one catch for 6 yards last week against the New York Giants. However, he did get five targets in that game and should see a similar number of targets once again against the Green Bay Packers this week. Going over the 40.5 mark shouldn't be too much of a problem considering that since his Week 7's bye he has hit the over mark in six of his last nine games. Look for Thielen to rebound this week nicely in Green Bay which should be a high-scoring affair.

Anytime Touchdown Props

Jamaal Williams -130

This game has a healthy over/under of 52.5 points and the Lions offense seems to cook whenever they're at home. Williams has hit this mark in five out of games at home this season and gets a favorable matchup against the Bears. Chicago is ranked 29th against opposing running back and I'd expect a bounce-back game from teammate D'Andre Swift as well in this spot.

Miles Sanders -110

Again, I think this is a good spot for the Eagles at home against the Saints and Sanders has had a nice "progression to the mean" in terms of touchdowns this season compared to last. He hasn't gone three games without scoring this season and Philadelphia should rely on him heavily starting a backup quarterback. New Orleans is just above league average against opposing running backs so this isn't a matchup to worry about.

Romeo Doubs +220

It looks iffy right now as to if Christian Watson is going to suit up for this game so I would grab these odds sooner than later. If you want to hedge here, you can take Allen Lazard (+140) as well as it seems likely that one would score sans Watson. Doubs has seen five and six targets over his last two games since returning from injury and has a red zone target in each of those games. Minnesota ranks dead last in the league against opposing wide receivers.