NFL Picks: Key Line Moves for Wild Card Weekend

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The playoffs are here and we have great NFL betting promos for you! Use this BetRivers bonus code and get a 2nd chance bet worth up to $500

NFL Odds and Key Line Moves for Wild Card Weekend

The goal of this article is to look at the key line moves for the week and what they mean in terms of betting. Key numbers in the NFL to watch for are 3, 7, 6, 14 and 10. When a line crosses through one of these, it is a significant move that warrants attention.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Odds

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 11

#5 Los Angeles Chargers -2.5 at #4 Houston Texans O/U 44.0 (Chargers -3.0, O/U 42.5)

#6 Pittsburgh Steelers at #3 Baltimore Ravens -10.0 O/U 46.0 (Ravens -10.0 O/U 43.5)

Sunday, Jan. 12

#7 Denver Broncos at #2 Buffalo Bills -8.5 O/U 47.0 (Bills -8.5 O/U 47.5)

#7 Green Bay Packers at #2 Philadelphia Eagles -4.0 O/U 46.0 (Eagles -4.5 O/U 45.5)

#6 Washington Commanders at #3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 O/U 49.5 (Bucs -3.0 O/U 50.5)

Monday, Jan. 13

#5 Minnesota Vikings -2.5 at #4 Los Angeles Rams O/U 47.0 (Vikings -1.5 O/U 46.5)

Its Super Wild Card Weekend and w have terrific promos available from the leading sports betting apps right here at Rotowire. Bet $1 and use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code and double your winnings on your next 10 bets

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

The Chargers opened as -2.5 point road favorites and the line jumped to -3.0 which is a key number. The total has dropped from 44.0 to 42.5 which is important because it went past the key number of 43. The Texans strong defense and struggling offense along with the Chargers inconsistent offense are the reasons for the total dropping and I think we could still see it decline further.

Trends

The Chargers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on the road

The Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

The Texans are 5-2 at home during wild card weekend

The total has gone UNDER in 6 out of Houston's 8 games at home

Road favorites between 0-3 points are 8-2 SU and 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 playoff games

Key Injuries

Chargers - NA

Texans - WR Tank Dell (O), WR Stefon Diggs (O)

Weather - Indoors

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens opened at -10.0 and the spread has bounced between -9.5 and -10.0 for the home favorites against their divison rival the Steelers. The real movement has come on the total that opened 46.0 and quickly dropped to 45.0 before sharply dipping again to 43.5. The recent performance of the Ravens' defense combined with the struggles of the Steelers offense is the cause for the drop on the total.

Trends

Home favorites of 10 or more points are 17-3 SU, but 12-7-1 ATS in the playoffs in the last 20 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh's last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Baltimore's last 9 games when playing Pittsburgh

The Steelers are 0-5 in their last 5 playoff games

Baltimore is 6-1 SU in their last 7 games at home

Key Injuries

Steelers -

Ravens - WR Zay Flowers (Q)

Weather - 29 degrees with 21 percent chance of precipitation

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

The Bills opened as -8.5 point home favorites and moved to -9.0 and -9.5 before falling back to -8.5. This number is significant when it comes to teasers because you can move the Bills down to -2.5 on a 6 point teaser.

The total has bounced around from 47.0 to 47.5 which seems extremely high for this matchup, but the Bills offense combined with the Broncos road defense has pushed this number up.

Trends

Buffalo has scored at least 30 points in 12 games this season

The Bills have committed just eight turnovers which ties the 2019 Saints for the fewest in a season

Buffalo is 26-4 SU, but 16-13-1 ATS in their last 30 home games as favorites of 7 points or more

The total has gone OVER in 5 out of the last 6 Broncos road games

Home favorites of 7 or more points are 18-2 SU, but 11-9 ATS in the playoffs in the last 20 games

Key Injuries

Broncos - None

Bills - None

Weather - 28 degrees with 13 percent chance of snow

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles opened as -4.0 point home favorites, and the line climbed to -4.5, -5.0, and peaked at -5.5 before seeing a sharp line move back down to -4.5. The total opened 46.0 and it has dropped to 45.5. The quarterback situations on both sides is undecided, but both Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts should start.

Trends

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Green Bay's last 15 games on the road

Philadelphia is 7-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Philadelphia is 12-1 SU in its last 13 games

Key Injuries

Packers - WR Christian Watson (O), QB Jordan Love (Q)

Eagles - QB Jalen Hurts (Q)

Weather - 36 degrees with 3 percent chance of precipitation

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs opened as -2.5 point home favorites and it immediately went to -3.0 and peaked at -3.5 before coming back down to -3.0. This has all the making of a shootout with the total opening at 49.5 and then lifting to 50.5.

Trends

Washington is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Washington is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games on the road

Tampa Bay is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay's last 6 games

Key Injuries

Commanders - None

Bucs - None

Weather - 52 degrees with 3 percent chance of precipitation

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

With the playoffs, you are not likely to see significant line movement unless there is an in week injury or significant weather concerns. The Vikings opened -2.5 point road favorites but money has come in on the Rams and the line moved to -2.0 before going back up to -2.5, but then there were several moves on the line yesterday to -2.0, -1.5, and now sits at Vikings -1.0.

The total opened at 47.0 and is still at 47.0.

Trends

Minnesota is 9-1 SU and 6-3-1 ATS in its last 10 games

LA Rams are 5-1 ATS and SU in their last 6 games

Road favorites between 0-3 points are 8-2 SU and 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 playoff games

Key Injuries

Vikings - QB Sam Darnold (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q)

Rams - RB Blake Corum (O)

Weather - Indoors