NFL Playoff Picture: What Can Happen In Week 18?

As we head into the final week of the NFL regular season, two playoff berths are still up for grabs in the AFC and one spot is available in the NFC. Whether you are a fan of a team battling for a spot in the postseason or simply taking in the NFL playoff picture as a neutral observer, you can bet on Week 18 of the NFL season if you are at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where mobile sports betting has gone live.

How to Wager On The NFL Playoff Picture And What Can Happen In Week 18

Betting Options For The NFL Playoff Picture And What Can Happen In Week 18

Whether you sign up for multiple mobile sportsbooks to capitalize on more offers or stick with a single option such as BetMGM or Caesars Sportsbook, you will find numerous NFL betting options for the NFL playoff picture. In addition to staples like the spread, moneyline and point total on every Week 18 NFL game, leading mobile betting platforms also offer various game props and NFL player props, as well as Same Game Parlays.

You can wager on every aspect of what can happen in Week 18 through the options above, place a futures bet on AFC Championship odds, NFC Championship odds, and Super Bowl odds. The suggestions below will focus on the games most relevant to the NFL playoff picture, as eight teams battle it out for the final three available spots. Odds can vary between sportsbooks and routinely shift closer to game time, but the lines below are based on the latest available numbers from DraftKings Sportsbook.

What Can Happen In Week 18? Top Bets On The NFL Playoff Picture

In the most straightforward scenario, the 8-8 Jaguars host the 7-9 Titans with the AFC South crown on the line. Jacksonville has a massive edge at QB with 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, but the Titans won't go down easy as they look for a fourth consecutive playoff berth. The Titans make for a tempting choice as +250 underdogs.

The Jaguars can still get in as the final wild card with a loss to Tennessee, but they would need the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers all to lose. The Patriots will likely fall as 8.5-point underdogs in Buffalo, but look for the Dolphins (-2.5) vs. the Jets and Steelers (-3) vs. the Browns to both take care of business at home – and cover while doing so – to send Miami to the playoffs.

In the NFC half of the NFL playoff picture, the Packers are 4.5-point home favorites against the Lions. It's a win-and-in scenario for Green Bay, while Detroit gets in with a win and an unlikely home loss from the Seahawks (-6.5) to the Rams. Expect Seattle to cover with ease, while Detroit's a nice value against the spread in what projects to be an evenly played game in Green Bay.