NFL Staff Picks: Conference Championship Winners

NFL Staff Picks: Conference Championship Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on January 22, 2025

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don both went 3-0-1 last week to win the divisional playoff round. They also nailed their best bets, as did Kevin Payne. 

Erickson and Del Don lead the playoff race at 6-3-1. 

Majority picks went 2-1-1 and there was no unanimous pick. 

This week, there is one unanimous pick. Every writer likes Washington +6 at Philadelphia in the NFC championship. Erickson, Payne and Scott Pianowski like the Commanders so much each made them his best bet.

In the AFC championship, Erickson and Payne took the underdog Bills (-2) while the others went with the host Chiefs. Nick Whalen and Del Don both took the Chiefs as his best bet.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Commanders +6 at EaglesCommandersCommandersCommandersCommandersCommanders
Bills +2 at ChiefsBillsChiefsChiefsBillsChiefs
Best BetCommandersCommandersChiefsCommandersChiefs
Last Week Record3-0-11-2-10-3-11-2-13-0-1
Playoff Record6-3-14-5-13-6-14-5-16-3-1
Playoff Best Bet Record2-00-21-12-01-1
Playoff Unanimous Pick Record0-0    
Playoff Majority Pick Record6-3-1    
2024 Regular-Season Record131-138-3121-148-3127-142-3138-131-3117-152-3
2024 Best Bet Record6-128-104-13-110-7-17-11
2024 Unanimous Pick Record5-9    
2024 Majority Pick Record130-139-3    
2023 Playoff Record10-38-56-79-410-3
2022 Playoff Record

Odds from BetMGM.

2022 Playoff Record7-5-15-7-16-6-18-4-17-5-1
2021 Playoff Record7-69-4NA7-68-5
2020 Playoff Record5-88-5NA6-77-6
2019 Playoff Record6-55-6NA4-77-4
2018 Playoff Record3-6-11-8-1NAN/A2-7-1
2017 Playoff Record5-65-6NAN/A2-9
2016 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A6-5
2015 Playoff Record5-62-9NAN/A1-10
2014 Playoff Record10-15-6NAN/A9-2
2013 Playoff Record5-4-23-6-2NAN/A4-5-2
2012 Playoff Record4-6-15-5-1NAN/A8-2-1
2011 Playoff Record8-35-6NAN/A7-4
2010 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A8-3
2009 Playoff Record5-64-7NAN/A5-6
2008 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A4-7
2007 Playoff Record8-33-8NAN/A2-9
2006 Playoff Record7-4N/ANAN/AN/A
2005 Playoff Record5-6N/ANAN/AN/A
2004 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2003 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2002 Playoff Record6-57-4NAN/AN/A
2001 Playoff Record6-4-17-3-1NAN/AN/A
2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI think that Jalen Hurts' injury is a big issue, as you could see how limited the Eagles' offense was after he got hurt. I'm not super strong with either pick, but I'm also going to go with the Bills under the theory that I thought they were the better team against the Chiefs earlier this season.
PianowskiLike most of America, I'm fatigued on the Chiefs and want them to lose. So my Kansas City pick is a gift for you all. 
WhalenBuffalo has looked like the better team, and owns an outright win over the Chiefs already, but we've seen this movie too many times before. The Chiefs are at home, and I simply refuse to go down picking against Patrick Mahomes in this spot
PayneI don't think Hurts is 100 percent healthy, and I expect Washington to make him beat the Eagles. Bills finally beat Mahomes in the playoffs.
Del DonGive me Kansas City, which is more rested, at home and has Mahomes' magic. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021, 2023 and 2024 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
