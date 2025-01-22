NFL Staff Picks: Conference Championship Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.
Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don both went 3-0-1 last week to win the divisional playoff round. They also nailed their best bets, as did Kevin Payne.
Erickson and Del Don lead the playoff race at 6-3-1.
Majority picks went 2-1-1 and there was no unanimous pick.
This week, there is one unanimous pick. Every writer likes Washington +6 at Philadelphia in the NFC championship. Erickson, Payne and Scott Pianowski like the Commanders so much each made them his best bet.
In the AFC championship, Erickson and Payne took the underdog Bills (-2) while the others went with the host Chiefs. Nick Whalen and Del Don both took the Chiefs as his best bet.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Commanders +6 at Eagles
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Bills +2 at Chiefs
|Bills
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Bills
|Chiefs
|Best Bet
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Chiefs
|Commanders
|Chiefs
|Last Week Record
|3-0-1
|1-2-1
|0-3-1
|1-2-1
|3-0-1
|Playoff Record
|6-3-1
|4-5-1
|3-6-1
|4-5-1
|6-3-1
|Playoff Best Bet Record
|2-0
|0-2
|1-1
|2-0
|1-1
|Playoff Unanimous Pick Record
|0-0
|Playoff Majority Pick Record
|6-3-1
|2024 Regular-Season Record
|131-138-3
|121-148-3
|127-142-3
|138-131-3
|117-152-3
|2024 Best Bet Record
|6-12
|8-10
|4-13-1
|10-7-1
|7-11
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|5-9
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|130-139-3
|2023 Playoff Record
|10-3
|8-5
|6-7
|9-4
|10-3
|2022 Playoff Record
|7-5-1
|5-7-1
|6-6-1
|8-4-1
|7-5-1
|2021 Playoff Record
|7-6
|9-4
|NA
|7-6
|8-5
|2020 Playoff Record
|5-8
|8-5
|NA
|6-7
|7-6
|2019 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|4-7
|7-4
|2018 Playoff Record
|3-6-1
|1-8-1
|NA
|N/A
|2-7-1
|2017 Playoff Record
|5-6
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2016 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|6-5
|2015 Playoff Record
|5-6
|2-9
|NA
|N/A
|1-10
|2014 Playoff Record
|10-1
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|9-2
|2013 Playoff Record
|5-4-2
|3-6-2
|NA
|N/A
|4-5-2
|2012 Playoff Record
|4-6-1
|5-5-1
|NA
|N/A
|8-2-1
|2011 Playoff Record
|8-3
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|7-4
|2010 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|8-3
|2009 Playoff Record
|5-6
|4-7
|NA
|N/A
|5-6
|2008 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|4-7
|2007 Playoff Record
|8-3
|3-8
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2006 Playoff Record
|7-4
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Playoff Record
|5-6
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Playoff Record
|6-5
|7-4
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Playoff Record
|6-4-1
|7-3-1
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I think that Jalen Hurts' injury is a big issue, as you could see how limited the Eagles' offense was after he got hurt. I'm not super strong with either pick, but I'm also going to go with the Bills under the theory that I thought they were the better team against the Chiefs earlier this season.
|Pianowski
|Like most of America, I'm fatigued on the Chiefs and want them to lose. So my Kansas City pick is a gift for you all.
|Whalen
|Buffalo has looked like the better team, and owns an outright win over the Chiefs already, but we've seen this movie too many times before. The Chiefs are at home, and I simply refuse to go down picking against Patrick Mahomes in this spot
|Payne
|I don't think Hurts is 100 percent healthy, and I expect Washington to make him beat the Eagles. Bills finally beat Mahomes in the playoffs.
|Del Don
|Give me Kansas City, which is more rested, at home and has Mahomes' magic.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021, 2023 and 2024 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.