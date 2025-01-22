NFL Staff Picks: Conference Championship Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don both went 3-0-1 last week to win the divisional playoff round. They also nailed their best bets, as did Kevin Payne.

Erickson and Del Don lead the playoff race at 6-3-1.

Majority picks went 2-1-1 and there was no unanimous pick.

This week, there is one unanimous pick. Every writer likes Washington +6 at Philadelphia in the NFC championship. Erickson, Payne and Scott Pianowski like the Commanders so much each made them his best bet.

In the AFC championship, Erickson and Payne took the underdog Bills (-2) while the others went with the host Chiefs. Nick Whalen and Del Don both took the Chiefs as his best bet.

