NFL Staff Picks: Week 13

Scott Pianowski and Nick Whalen tied for the win last week at 9-6-1. Both nailed their best bets too.
Kevin Payne is still the season leader, improving to 93-83-4 (52.8 percent) after an 8-7-1 week.
Unanimous picks went 1-1 and majority picks went 8-7-1.
This week, the group failed to settle on a unanimous pick. Three teams garnered four votes each.
Payne and Jeff Erickson are so confident about one of those teams, the Jets, they made it their best bets. On the other hand, Payne is the lone holdout in the Browns-Rams game with the Rams -3.5, while Whalen is the only handicapper to take the road favorite in the Chiefs-Packers game with Chiefs -6.5.
Pianowski and Dalton Del Don went with the 49ers as their best bets.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Seahawks +9 at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Chargers -6 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Patriots
|Lions -4 at Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Lions
|Lions
|Saints
|Falcons -2.5 at Jets
|Jets
|Falcons
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Cardinals +5.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Cardinals
|Steelers
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Colts -1 at Titans
|Titans
|Colts
|Titans
|Titans
|Colts
|Dolphins -9.5 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Dolphins
|Commanders
|Dolphins
|Broncos +3.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Broncos
|Texans
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Panthers +5.5 at Buccaneers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|49ers -2 at Eagles
|Eagles
|49ers
|49ers
|Eagles
|49ers
|Browns +3.5 at Rams
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Rams
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Seahawks +9 at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Chargers -6 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Patriots
|Lions -4 at Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Lions
|Lions
|Saints
|Falcons -2.5 at Jets
|Jets
|Falcons
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Cardinals +5.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Cardinals
|Steelers
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Colts -1 at Titans
|Titans
|Colts
|Titans
|Titans
|Colts
|Dolphins -9.5 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Dolphins
|Commanders
|Dolphins
|Broncos +3.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Broncos
|Texans
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Panthers +5.5 at Buccaneers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|49ers -2 at Eagles
|Eagles
|49ers
|49ers
|Eagles
|49ers
|Browns +3.5 at Rams
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Rams
|Browns
|Chiefs -6.5 at Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Chiefs
|Packers
|Packers
|Bengals +8.5 at Jaguars
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Jaguars
|Bengals
|Jaguars
|Best Bet
|Jets
|49ers
|Dolphins
|Jets
|49ers
|Last Week Record
|5-10-1
|9-6-1
|9-6-1
|8-7-1
|5-10-1
|2023 Record
|88-88-4
|82-94-4
|82-94-4
|93-83-4
|82-94-4
|2023 Best Bet Record
|5-6-1
|5-6-1
|7-5
|7-5
|3-9
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|11-13
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|86-90-4
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I just can't lay points on the road with the Falcons. There are *so* many ugly picks for me this week, but it's a reminder that I'm betting the number, not the team.
|Pianowski
|The Eagles are a good team that's run unrealistically well. San Francisco is clearly a better team, as the line reflects. I wish the number were lower, but I have to side with a correction here. Niners by double digits.
|Whalen
|This is a bigger number than I'd normally take, but Washington's defense is a complete shambles, and it just fired its DC. Miami should move the ball at will on a team that's already allowed 400-plus yards to Chicago, Atlanta and Seattle (among others) this season.
|Payne
|My best bet pick will either make me look very smart or very dumb. I know the 49ers are good (and have ramped up their defense), but giving points to Eagles in Philadelphia? Guessing this is a trap.
|Del Don
|It's been a bad year for underdogs so far, which hasn't helped my cause.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
