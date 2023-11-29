NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 13

NFL Staff Picks: Week 13

November 29, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski and Nick Whalen tied for the win last week at 9-6-1. Both nailed their best bets too. 

Kevin Payne is still the season leader, improving to 93-83-4 (52.8 percent) after an 8-7-1 week. 

Unanimous picks went 1-1 and majority picks went 8-7-1. 

This week, the group failed to settle on a unanimous pick. Three teams garnered four votes each. 

Payne and Jeff Erickson are so confident about one of those teams, the Jets, they made it their best bets. On the other hand, Payne is the lone holdout in the Browns-Rams game with the Rams -3.5, while Whalen is the only handicapper to take the road favorite in the Chiefs-Packers game with Chiefs -6.5.

Pianowski and Dalton Del Don went with the 49ers as their best bets.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Seahawks +9 at CowboysCowboysCowboysCowboysSeahawksSeahawks
Chargers -6 at PatriotsPatriotsPatriotsChargersChargersPatriots
Lions -4 at SaintsSaintsSaintsLionsLionsSaints
Falcons -2.5 at JetsJetsFalconsJetsJetsJets
Cardinals +5.5 at SteelersSteelersCardinalsSteelersCardinalsCardinals
Colts -1 at TitansTitansColtsTitansTitansColts
Dolphins -9.5 at CommandersCommandersCommandersDolphinsCommandersDolphins
Broncos +3.5 at TexansTexansBroncosTexansBroncosBroncos
Panthers +5.5 at BuccaneersPanthersPanthersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneers
49ers -2 at EaglesEagles49ers49ersEagles49ers
Browns +3.5 at RamsBrownsBrownsBrownsRams

Last Week Record5-10-19-6-19-6-18-7-15-10-1
2023 Record88-88-482-94-482-94-493-83-482-94-4
2023 Best Bet Record5-6-15-6-17-57-53-9
2023 Unanimous Pick Record11-13    
2023 Majority Pick Record86-90-4    
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI just can't lay points on the road with the Falcons. There are *so* many ugly picks for me this week, but it's a reminder that I'm betting the number, not the team.
PianowskiThe Eagles are a good team that's run unrealistically well. San Francisco is clearly a better team, as the line reflects. I wish the number were lower, but I have to side with a correction here. Niners by double digits. 
WhalenThis is a bigger number than I'd normally take, but Washington's defense is a complete shambles, and it just fired its DC. Miami should move the ball at will on a team that's already allowed 400-plus yards to Chicago, Atlanta and Seattle (among others) this season.
PayneMy best bet pick will either make me look very smart or very dumb. I know the 49ers are good (and have ramped up their defense), but giving points to Eagles in Philadelphia? Guessing this is a trap.
Del DonIt's been a bad year for underdogs so far, which hasn't helped my cause. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

