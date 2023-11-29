NFL Staff Picks: Week 13

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski and Nick Whalen tied for the win last week at 9-6-1. Both nailed their best bets too.

Kevin Payne is still the season leader, improving to 93-83-4 (52.8 percent) after an 8-7-1 week.

Unanimous picks went 1-1 and majority picks went 8-7-1.

This week, the group failed to settle on a unanimous pick. Three teams garnered four votes each.

Payne and Jeff Erickson are so confident about one of those teams, the Jets, they made it their best bets. On the other hand, Payne is the lone holdout in the Browns-Rams game with the Rams -3.5, while Whalen is the only handicapper to take the road favorite in the Chiefs-Packers game with Chiefs -6.5.

Pianowski and Dalton Del Don went with the 49ers as their best bets.

