NFL Staff Picks: Week 3 Winners

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne led the week for the second time, going 10-6 in Week 2 to improve to 18-13-1. Payne also nailed his best bet, as did Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don. The group's lone unanimous pick, the Saints, came up aces, though majority picks went 7-9. This week, the only unanimous pick is the home underdog Falcons (+3.5) vs. the Chiefs. Five teams got four votes each. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Patriots +6 at Jets Patriots Patriots Patriots Jets Patriots Giants +6.5 at Browns Browns Browns Giants Giants Browns Bears +1 at Colts Colts Colts Colts Bears Colts Texans -2.5 at Vikings Texans Vikings Texans Vikings Vikings Eagles +3 at Saints Eagles Eagles Saints Eagles Saints Chargers +1.5 at Steelers Steelers Steelers Chargers Steelers Steelers Broncos +7 at Buccaneers Broncos Broncos Buccaneers Broncos Buccaneers Packers +3 at Titans Titans Titans Packers Titans Titans Panthers +5.5 at Raiders Raiders Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Dolphins +4.5 at Seahawks Seahawks Dolphins Seahawks Dolphins Seahawks Lions -3 at Cardinals Lions Cardinals Lions Lions Cardinals Ravens -1.5 at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Ravens Ravens Ravens 49ers -7.5 at Rams Rams Rams 49ers Rams 49ers Chiefs -3.5 at Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Jaguars +5.5 at Bills Bills Jaguars Bills Jaguars Jaguars Commanders +7.5 at Bengals Commanders Commanders Bengals Commanders Bengals Best Bet Browns Panthers Saints Steelers Titans Last Week Record 9-7 7-9 6-10 10-6 7-9