NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
NFL Staff Picks: Week 3 Winners

NFL Staff Picks: Week 3 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on September 18, 2024

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne led the week for the second time, going 10-6 in Week 2 to improve to 18-13-1.

Payne also nailed his best bet, as did Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don. 

The group's lone unanimous pick, the Saints, came up aces, though majority picks went 7-9. 

This week, the only unanimous pick is the home underdog Falcons (+3.5) vs. the Chiefs. Five teams got four votes each.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Patriots +6 at JetsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsJetsPatriots
Giants +6.5 at BrownsBrownsBrownsGiantsGiantsBrowns
Bears +1 at ColtsColtsColtsColtsBearsColts
Texans -2.5 at VikingsTexansVikingsTexansVikingsVikings
Eagles +3 at SaintsEaglesEaglesSaintsEaglesSaints
Chargers +1.5 at SteelersSteelersSteelersChargersSteelersSteelers
Broncos +7 at BuccaneersBroncosBroncosBuccaneersBroncosBuccaneers
Packers +3 at TitansTitansTitansPackersTitansTitans
Panthers +5.5 at RaidersRaidersPanthersPanthersPanthersPanthers
Dolphins +4.5 at SeahawksSeahawksDolphinsSeahawksDolphinsSeahawks
Lions -3 at CardinalsLionsCardinalsLionsLionsCardinals
Ravens -1.5 at CowboysCowboysCowboysRavensRavensRavens
49ers -7.5 at RamsRamsRams49ersRams49ers
Chiefs -3.5 at FalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsFalcons
Jaguars +5.5 at BillsBillsJaguarsBillsJaguarsJaguars
Commanders +7.5 at BengalsCommandersCommandersBengalsCommandersBengals
Best BetBrownsPanthersSaintsSteelersTitans
Last Week Record9-77-96-1010-67-9

Kevin Payne led the week for the second time, going 10-6 in Week 2 to improve to 18-13-1.

Payne also nailed his best bet, as did Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don. 

The group's lone unanimous pick, the Saints, came up aces, though majority picks went 7-9. 

This week, the only unanimous pick is the home underdog Falcons (+3.5) vs. the Chiefs. Five teams got four votes each.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Patriots +6 at JetsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsJetsPatriots
Giants +6.5 at BrownsBrownsBrownsGiantsGiantsBrowns
Bears +1 at ColtsColtsColtsColtsBearsColts
Texans -2.5 at VikingsTexansVikingsTexansVikingsVikings
Eagles +3 at SaintsEaglesEaglesSaintsEaglesSaints
Chargers +1.5 at SteelersSteelersSteelersChargersSteelersSteelers
Broncos +7 at BuccaneersBroncosBroncosBuccaneersBroncosBuccaneers
Packers +3 at TitansTitansTitansPackersTitansTitans
Panthers +5.5 at RaidersRaidersPanthersPanthersPanthersPanthers
Dolphins +4.5 at SeahawksSeahawksDolphinsSeahawksDolphinsSeahawks
Lions -3 at CardinalsLionsCardinalsLionsLionsCardinals
Ravens -1.5 at CowboysCowboysCowboysRavensRavensRavens
49ers -7.5 at RamsRamsRams49ersRams49ers
Chiefs -3.5 at FalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsFalcons
Jaguars +5.5 at BillsBillsJaguarsBillsJaguarsJaguars
Commanders +7.5 at BengalsCommandersCommandersBengalsCommandersBengals
Best BetBrownsPanthersSaintsSteelersTitans
Last Week Record9-77-96-1010-67-9
2024 Record12-19-112-19-113-18-118-13-112-19-1
2024 Best Bet Record0-22-00-1-11-11-1
2024 Unanimous Pick Record1-3    
2024 Majority Pick Record12-19-1    
2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe real Browns defense showed up in Week 2, and they're going to make life tough on Daniel Jones this week. Also, fade my best bets — my first two were egregiously wrong. Second best bet is Buffalo.
PianowskiAndy Dalton, major upgrade? Believe it.
WhalenPerhaps I'm falling into the early Saints trap, but I think New Orleans is catching Philly at the right time to keep this early run going. The Eagles are coming off of a devastating loss, heading out on the road with a rest disadvantage and will once again be without A.J. Brown. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will keep Philly in this, but the Saints' new-look, diverse offense will be too much for a shaky Eagles' defense that ranks 29th in pressure rate and is giving up 6.4 yards per carry on the ground through two weeks.
PayneThe Panthers and Broncos lines absolutely reek, so I'll take the points. This is the second game in a row for the Chargers on the East Coast and the Steelers have given up only 16 points in two road games.
Del DonThe Packers got away with hiding their quarterback last week without Jordan Love, but things will be different in Tennessee. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Beating the Book: Full ATS Picks + Score Predictions for Every NFL Week 3 Game
Beating the Book: Full ATS Picks + Score Predictions for Every NFL Week 3 Game
Survivor: Week 3 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 3 Strategy & Picks
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Deep Dive
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Deep Dive
Weekly Rankings: Week 3 Value Meter
Weekly Rankings: Week 3 Value Meter