NFL Staff Picks: Week 3 Winners

Kevin Payne led the week for the second time, going 10-6 in Week 2 to improve to 18-13-1.
Payne also nailed his best bet, as did Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don.
The group's lone unanimous pick, the Saints, came up aces, though majority picks went 7-9.
This week, the only unanimous pick is the home underdog Falcons (+3.5) vs. the Chiefs. Five teams got four votes each.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Patriots +6 at Jets
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Jets
|Patriots
|Giants +6.5 at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Giants
|Giants
|Browns
|Bears +1 at Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Bears
|Colts
|Texans -2.5 at Vikings
|Texans
|Vikings
|Texans
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Eagles +3 at Saints
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Saints
|Eagles
|Saints
|Chargers +1.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Chargers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Broncos +7 at Buccaneers
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Buccaneers
|Broncos
|Buccaneers
|Packers +3 at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Packers
|Titans
|Titans
|Panthers +5.5 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Dolphins +4.5 at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Dolphins
|Seahawks
|Dolphins
|Seahawks
|Lions -3 at Cardinals
|Lions
|Cardinals
|Lions
|Lions
|Cardinals
|Ravens -1.5 at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|49ers -7.5 at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|49ers
|Rams
|49ers
|Chiefs -3.5 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Jaguars +5.5 at Bills
|Bills
|Jaguars
|Bills
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Commanders +7.5 at Bengals
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Bengals
|Commanders
|Bengals
|Best Bet
|Browns
|Panthers
|Saints
|Steelers
|Titans
|Last Week Record
|9-7
|7-9
|6-10
|10-6
|7-9
|2024 Record
|12-19-1
|12-19-1
|13-18-1
|18-13-1
|12-19-1
|2024 Best Bet Record
|0-2
|2-0
|0-1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|1-3
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|12-19-1
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|The real Browns defense showed up in Week 2, and they're going to make life tough on Daniel Jones this week. Also, fade my best bets — my first two were egregiously wrong. Second best bet is Buffalo.
|Pianowski
|Andy Dalton, major upgrade? Believe it.
|Whalen
|Perhaps I'm falling into the early Saints trap, but I think New Orleans is catching Philly at the right time to keep this early run going. The Eagles are coming off of a devastating loss, heading out on the road with a rest disadvantage and will once again be without A.J. Brown. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will keep Philly in this, but the Saints' new-look, diverse offense will be too much for a shaky Eagles' defense that ranks 29th in pressure rate and is giving up 6.4 yards per carry on the ground through two weeks.
|Payne
|The Panthers and Broncos lines absolutely reek, so I'll take the points. This is the second game in a row for the Chargers on the East Coast and the Steelers have given up only 16 points in two road games.
|Del Don
|The Packers got away with hiding their quarterback last week without Jordan Love, but things will be different in Tennessee.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
