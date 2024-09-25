NFL Staff Picks: Week 4 Winners

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne made it three consecutive wins by going 11-5 last week. He improved to 29-18-1, an eight-game lead over the competition.

He also nailed his best bet, as did Scott Pianowski, who is now 3-0 on best bets.

Majority picks went 11-5, but the group's lone unanimous pick missed.

This week, the home-dog Buccaneers (+2.5 vs. the Eagles) was the only unanimous pick, though eight teams got four votes.

Not only was unanimity prevented by Nick Whalen picking the Chiefs and Kevin Payne picking the Jaguars, but each picker made those teams his best bet.

