NFL Staff Picks: Week 4 Winners

NFL Staff Picks: Week 4 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on September 25, 2024

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne made it three consecutive wins by going 11-5 last week. He improved to 29-18-1, an eight-game lead over the competition. 

He also nailed his best bet, as did Scott Pianowski, who is now 3-0 on best bets. 

Majority picks went 11-5, but the group's lone unanimous pick missed. 

This week, the home-dog Buccaneers (+2.5 vs. the Eagles) was the only unanimous pick, though eight teams got four votes. 

Not only was unanimity prevented by Nick Whalen picking the Chiefs and Kevin Payne picking the Jaguars, but each picker made those teams his best bet. 

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Cowboys -5.5 at GiantsGiantsGiantsCowboysGiantsGiants
Saints +1.5 at FalconsFalconsSaintsSaintsFalconsSaints
Bengals -4.5 at PanthersPanthersPanthersBengalsBengalsPanthers
Rams +3 at BearsRamsRamsRamsBearsBears
Vikings +2.5 at PackersPackersVikingsVikingsPackersVikings
Jaguars +6.5 at TexansTexansTexansTexansJaguarsTexans
Steelers -1.5 at ColtsSteelersSteelersSteelersColtsSteelers
Broncos +7.5 at JetsJetsBroncosJetsJetsJets
Eagles -2.5 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneers
Commanders +3.5 at CardinalsCommandersCommandersCardinalsCommandersCommanders
Patriots +10 at 49ers49ersPatriots49ers49ersPatriots
Chiefs -8.5 at ChargersChargersChargersChiefsChargersChargers
Browns +1 at RaidersBrownsRaidersRaidersRaidersRaiders
Bills +2.5 at RavensBillsBillsBillsRavensBills
Titans -1.5 at DolphinsDolphins

Odds from BetMGM.

2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe Saints are not the same team without center Erik McCoy. Sure, they'll make adjustments this week, but I view these teams as equals, if not the Falcons slightly better, so anything less than 2.5 points pushes me in that direction.
PianowskiI don't love Las Vegas long-term, but Antonio Pierce will get better focus and player engagement after last week's flatline. 
WhalenI know Patrick Mahomes has traditionally struggled as a big favorite, but even if you have some concerns about the Chiefs' offense, this is one of the best defenses in the league and should be able to shut down a Chargers offense that will have — at best — a limited Justin Herbert. Los Angeles will also be without Derwin James and could down both starting tackles, Joshua Palmer and Joey Bosa.
PayneAn Andy Dalton revenge game!?!? Jeff Erickson can't wait for Sunday!
Del DonAnthony Richardson gets a tough matchup to try to bounce back. Justin Fields has been playing well and has the far better defense. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
