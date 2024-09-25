NFL Staff Picks: Week 4 Winners

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Kevin Payne made it three consecutive wins by going 11-5 last week. He improved to 29-18-1, an eight-game lead over the competition.
He also nailed his best bet, as did Scott Pianowski, who is now 3-0 on best bets.
Majority picks went 11-5, but the group's lone unanimous pick missed.
This week, the home-dog Buccaneers (+2.5 vs. the Eagles) was the only unanimous pick, though eight teams got four votes.
Not only was unanimity prevented by Nick Whalen picking the Chiefs and Kevin Payne picking the Jaguars, but each picker made those teams his best bet.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Cowboys -5.5 at Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Giants
|Saints +1.5 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Saints
|Saints
|Falcons
|Saints
|Bengals -4.5 at Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Panthers
|Rams +3 at Bears
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Bears
|Bears
|Vikings +2.5 at Packers
|Packers
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Packers
|Vikings
|Jaguars +6.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Jaguars
|Texans
|Steelers -1.5 at Colts
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Colts
|Steelers
|Broncos +7.5 at Jets
|Jets
|Broncos
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Eagles -2.5 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Commanders +3.5 at Cardinals
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Cardinals
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Patriots +10 at 49ers
|49ers
|Patriots
|49ers
|49ers
|Patriots
|Chiefs -8.5 at Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Browns +1 at Raiders
|Browns
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Bills +2.5 at Ravens
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Ravens
|Bills
|Titans -1.5 at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Best Bet
|Falcons
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|Jaguars
|Steelers
|Last Week Record
|9-7
|8-8
|8-8
|11-5
|6-10
|2024 Record
|21-26-1
|20-27-1
|21-26-1
|29-18-1
|18-29-1
|2024 Best Bet Record
|0-3
|3-0
|0-2-1
|2-1
|1-2
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|1-4
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|23-24-1
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|The Saints are not the same team without center Erik McCoy. Sure, they'll make adjustments this week, but I view these teams as equals, if not the Falcons slightly better, so anything less than 2.5 points pushes me in that direction.
|Pianowski
|I don't love Las Vegas long-term, but Antonio Pierce will get better focus and player engagement after last week's flatline.
|Whalen
|I know Patrick Mahomes has traditionally struggled as a big favorite, but even if you have some concerns about the Chiefs' offense, this is one of the best defenses in the league and should be able to shut down a Chargers offense that will have — at best — a limited Justin Herbert. Los Angeles will also be without Derwin James and could down both starting tackles, Joshua Palmer and Joey Bosa.
|Payne
|An Andy Dalton revenge game!?!? Jeff Erickson can't wait for Sunday!
|Del Don
|Anthony Richardson gets a tough matchup to try to bounce back. Justin Fields has been playing well and has the far better defense.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
