NFL Staff Picks: Week 7

NFL Staff Picks: Week 7

October 19, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski got back on top last week, going 10-4 to win the week, his fifth in six weeks. Pianowski widen his lead to five games over defending champ Kevin Payne, who went 8-6, as did Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don. 

Majority picks went 9-5 last week. Pianowski and Del Don were the only pickers to nail their best bets. 

Once again, there are no unanimous picks this week. But the Cardinals, Falcons, Titans and Commanders each got four votes. As for best bets, Pianowski (5-1) and Del Don (4-2) both like the Broncos.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Saints +2.5 at CardinalsCardinalsSaintsCardinalsCardinalsCardinals
Browns +6.5 at RavensBrownsBrownsRavensRavensBrowns
Buccaneers -11 at PanthersBuccaneersPanthersBuccaneersBuccaneersPanthers
Falcons +6 at BengalsFalconsFalconsFalconsBengalsFalcons
Lions +7 at CowboysCowboysLionsLionsLionsCowboys
Giants +3 at JaguarsGiantsGiantsJaguarsJaguarsJaguars
Colts +2.5 at TitansTitansColtsTitansTitansTitans
Packers -5.5 at CommandersCommandersCommandersCommandersPackersCommanders
Jets +1 at BroncosJetsBroncosJetsBroncosBroncos
Texans +7 at RaidersRaidersTexansRaidersTexansTexans
Seahawks +6.5 at ChargersChargersSeahawksSeahawksChargersSeahawks
Chiefs -3 at 49ers49ersChiefsChiefs49ers49ers
Steelers +7 at DolphinsSteelersDolphinsSteelersDolphinsDolphins
Bears +8 at PatriotsBearsBearsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Best BetCardinalsBroncosRaidersJaguars

Last Week's Record6-810-48-68-68-6
2022 Record39-52-359-32-346-45-354-37-344-47-3
2022 Best Bet Record3-35-11-53-2-14-2
2022 Unanimous Pick Record3-1-1    
2022 Majority Pick Record50-41-3    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonAs bad as the Cardinals have been on offense, their defense has actually been pretty good, and I think that the short week is really going to hurt the injury-ravaged Saints. I also really like the Giants this week.
PianowskiDenver's offense is a mess and I'm a believer in the New York defense, too. But the Jets have a liability at quarterback, the Broncos defense is legit, and the line has adjusted enough to encourage me to sell high and buy low. 
WhalenThe Raiders should've won in Kansas City before the bye, and it feels like their offense — led by a resurgent Josh Jacobs — is beginning to heat up.
PayneI've unpacked my bags; I'm also not sure with my "questionable" history I would have been allowed into Norway. Are the Patriots good? I'm starting to think they might be. Bucs are in big, I'll say bigger, trouble if they don't easily win this week. I'm also curious to see how the teams coming of bye weeks do.
Del DonI'll hold my nose and back an ugly Denver team in a nice buy low/sell high opportunity. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

