NFL Staff Picks: Week 7

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski got back on top last week, going 10-4 to win the week, his fifth in six weeks. Pianowski widen his lead to five games over defending champ Kevin Payne, who went 8-6, as did Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don.

Majority picks went 9-5 last week. Pianowski and Del Don were the only pickers to nail their best bets.

Once again, there are no unanimous picks this week. But the Cardinals, Falcons, Titans and Commanders each got four votes. As for best bets, Pianowski (5-1) and Del Don (4-2) both like the Broncos.

