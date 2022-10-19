NFL Staff Picks: Week 7

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Scott Pianowski got back on top last week, going 10-4 to win the week, his fifth in six weeks. Pianowski widen his lead to five games over defending champ Kevin Payne, who went 8-6, as did Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don.
Majority picks went 9-5 last week. Pianowski and Del Don were the only pickers to nail their best bets.
Once again, there are no unanimous picks this week. But the Cardinals, Falcons, Titans and Commanders each got four votes. As for best bets, Pianowski (5-1) and Del Don (4-2) both like the Broncos.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Saints +2.5 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Saints
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Browns +6.5 at Ravens
|Browns
|Browns
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Browns
|Buccaneers -11 at Panthers
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Panthers
|Falcons +6 at Bengals
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Bengals
|Falcons
|Lions +7 at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Cowboys
|Giants +3 at Jaguars
|Giants
|Giants
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Colts +2.5 at Titans
|Titans
|Colts
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Packers -5.5 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Packers
|Commanders
|Jets +1 at Broncos
|Jets
|Broncos
|Jets
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Texans +7 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Texans
|Raiders
|Texans
|Texans
|Seahawks +6.5 at Chargers
|Chargers
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Chargers
|Seahawks
|Chiefs -3 at 49ers
|49ers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|49ers
|49ers
|Steelers +7 at Dolphins
|Steelers
|Dolphins
|Steelers
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Bears +8 at Patriots
|Bears
|Bears
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Best Bet
|Cardinals
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Jaguars
|Last Week's Record
|6-8
|10-4
|8-6
|8-6
|8-6
|2022 Record
|39-52-3
|59-32-3
|46-45-3
|54-37-3
|44-47-3
|2022 Best Bet Record
|3-3
|5-1
|1-5
|3-2-1
|4-2
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|3-1-1
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|50-41-3
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|As bad as the Cardinals have been on offense, their defense has actually been pretty good, and I think that the short week is really going to hurt the injury-ravaged Saints. I also really like the Giants this week.
|Pianowski
|Denver's offense is a mess and I'm a believer in the New York defense, too. But the Jets have a liability at quarterback, the Broncos defense is legit, and the line has adjusted enough to encourage me to sell high and buy low.
|Whalen
|The Raiders should've won in Kansas City before the bye, and it feels like their offense — led by a resurgent Josh Jacobs — is beginning to heat up.
|Payne
|I've unpacked my bags; I'm also not sure with my "questionable" history I would have been allowed into Norway. Are the Patriots good? I'm starting to think they might be. Bucs are in big, I'll say bigger, trouble if they don't easily win this week. I'm also curious to see how the teams coming of bye weeks do.
|Del Don
|I'll hold my nose and back an ugly Denver team in a nice buy low/sell high opportunity.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.