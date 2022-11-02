Fantasy Football
NFL Staff Picks: Week 9

November 2, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Last week featured a three-way finish on top with Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don each going 9-6. Whalen and Del Don also nailed their best bets. 

With defending champ Kevin Payne faltering the last two weeks, Scott Pianowski has opened a sizable lead on the competition at 74-46-3 (61.4 percent).

Unanimous picks went 2-1 last week while majority picks went 8-7. 

As for this week, there are no unanimous picks, though in five games four writers were on the same team. Payne is the contrarian of the group. He prevented unanimity on four games — Falcons-Chargers, Panthers-Bengals, Packers-Lions and Rams-Buccaneers. He took the favorite in the first three and the underdog in the last.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Eagles -14 at TexansTexansTexansEaglesTexansTexans
Chargers -3 at FalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsChargersFalcons
Dolphins -5.5 at BearsDolphinsBearsDolphinsDolphinsBears
Panthers +7.5 at BengalsPanthersPanthersPanthersBengalsPanthers
Packers -3.5 at LionsLionsLionsLionsPackersLions
Raiders -1.5 at JaguarsRaidersJaguarsRaidersRaidersJaguars
Colts +5.5 at PatriotsPatriotsColtsPatriotsColtsColts
Bills -13 at JetsJetsJetsBillsBillsJets
Vikings -3.5 at CommandersCommandersCommandersVikingsVikingsCommanders
Seahawks +2 at CardinalsCardinalsSeahawksSeahawksCardinalsCardinals
Rams +3 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersRamsBuccaneers
Titans +12.5 at ChiefsTitansTitansTitansChiefsChiefs
Ravens -3

Best BetPanthersBuccaneersPatriotsTexansBears
Last Week's Record9-68-79-65-109-6
2022 Record58-62-374-46-363-57-362-58-360-60-3
2022 Best Bet Record4-45-33-54-3-15-3
2022 Unanimous Pick Record5-2-1    
2022 Majority Pick Record63-57-3    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI hate to get caught up in the moment following the Bengals' worst game of the year, but I think that the defense might be in bad shape almost as badly as the offense missing Chase, with Awuzie and Reader out.
PianowskiThe Lions played better than the final score indicated last week; look at the component stats. Now they're at home and catching points against the Miami team that's better, but not a juggernaut. Detroit will show up. 
WhalenBill Belichick loves nothing more than scheming for an inexperienced quarterback. Pats (barely) cover at home.
PayneHouston seems like a trap game for the Eagles; short week, have to go on the road and the Texans should play loose. I'd love for someone to explain to me two teams on bye last week and six on bye this week.
Del DonThe Rams are coming off a bye but rank toward the bottom of the league in pressure rate, which is the biggest key when it comes to Jimmy G's performance. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

