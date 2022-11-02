NFL Staff Picks: Week 9

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Last week featured a three-way finish on top with Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don each going 9-6. Whalen and Del Don also nailed their best bets.

With defending champ Kevin Payne faltering the last two weeks, Scott Pianowski has opened a sizable lead on the competition at 74-46-3 (61.4 percent).

Unanimous picks went 2-1 last week while majority picks went 8-7.

As for this week, there are no unanimous picks, though in five games four writers were on the same team. Payne is the contrarian of the group. He prevented unanimity on four games — Falcons-Chargers, Panthers-Bengals, Packers-Lions and Rams-Buccaneers. He took the favorite in the first three and the underdog in the last.

