NFL Staff Picks: Week 9

Last week featured a three-way finish on top with Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don each going 9-6. Whalen and Del Don also nailed their best bets.
With defending champ Kevin Payne faltering the last two weeks, Scott Pianowski has opened a sizable lead on the competition at 74-46-3 (61.4 percent).
Unanimous picks went 2-1 last week while majority picks went 8-7.
As for this week, there are no unanimous picks, though in five games four writers were on the same team. Payne is the contrarian of the group. He prevented unanimity on four games — Falcons-Chargers, Panthers-Bengals, Packers-Lions and Rams-Buccaneers. He took the favorite in the first three and the underdog in the last.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Eagles -14 at Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Eagles
|Texans
|Texans
|Chargers -3 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Chargers
|Falcons
|Dolphins -5.5 at Bears
|Dolphins
|Bears
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Bears
|Panthers +7.5 at Bengals
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Bengals
|Panthers
|Packers -3.5 at Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Packers
|Lions
|Raiders -1.5 at Jaguars
|Raiders
|Jaguars
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Jaguars
|Colts +5.5 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Colts
|Patriots
|Colts
|Colts
|Bills -13 at Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Bills
|Bills
|Jets
|Vikings -3.5 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Commanders
|Seahawks +2 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Rams +3 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Rams
|Buccaneers
|Titans +12.5 at Chiefs
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I hate to get caught up in the moment following the Bengals' worst game of the year, but I think that the defense might be in bad shape almost as badly as the offense missing Chase, with Awuzie and Reader out.
|Pianowski
|The Lions played better than the final score indicated last week; look at the component stats. Now they're at home and catching points against the Miami team that's better, but not a juggernaut. Detroit will show up.
|Whalen
|Bill Belichick loves nothing more than scheming for an inexperienced quarterback. Pats (barely) cover at home.
|Payne
|Houston seems like a trap game for the Eagles; short week, have to go on the road and the Texans should play loose. I'd love for someone to explain to me two teams on bye last week and six on bye this week.
|Del Don
|The Rams are coming off a bye but rank toward the bottom of the league in pressure rate, which is the biggest key when it comes to Jimmy G's performance.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
