NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 28

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
Training camps have packed up, and the preseason schedule is over as of Sunday night. The regular season is now just 11 days away. Yet NFL news continues to pour in as injuries mount and job battles reach a conclusion. So let's survey news from around league.
Training Camp Storyline
Steelers Quarterback Controversy
The battle between Mitchell Trubisky and first-round pick Kenny Pickett has been one of two true quarterback dilemmas of the preseason, and the final game data came in Sunday night against the Lions. Trubisky got the start and completed 15 of 19 passing attempts for 160 yards and a score while leading scoring drives on four of six possessions while in the game. Pickett completed 10 of his 14 attempts for 90 yards.
The 28-year-old seems to have the edge for the role as he got the most reps with the first-team offense in camp and started all three preseason games. He didn't play himself out of contention like Drew Lock did in Seattle either. It's also customary for teams to ease their rookie signal-callers into action by letting a veteran start the campaign, so I'd expect Trubisky to get the call to begin the season but look for there to be a little patience if he struggles. Pickett almost certainly has more upside.
Injuries
- Sticking with the Steelers, Diontae Johnson was removed from the game against the Lions with an apparent shoulder issue, but coach Mike Tomlin said on the broadcast that he didn't expect it to be a long-term issue. It sounds like the star wideout should be in uniform for Week 1, but the situation bears monitoring.
- The most shocking news of the evening came out of Washington, where rookie running back and preseason sleeper Brian Robinson was the victim of an attempted armed robbery/carjacking and was shot multiple times. Fortunately, the injuries are not considered life-threatening, and he is in stable condition.
- Deebo Samuel missed Sunday's practice due to a bruise behind his knee, and he may not practice at all this week. Nevertheless, the issue is said to be minor and shouldn't keep him out of the 49ers' Week 1 matchup against the Bears on September 11.
- Elijah Mitchell returned to practice for the first time since August 10, indicating he at least has a chance to be ready for Week 1. I'm still not going near him in drafts with an ADP of 50 though.
- Defensive players don't make this space very often, but we'll make an exception when it's one of the top players on that side of the ball since some of you play in IDP leagues, like myself. T.J. Watt also left Sunday's game against the Lions with a knee injury. He initially played through it prior to his removal, so it likely isn't too serious, but it too is worth tracking.
