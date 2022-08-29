NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 28

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Training camps have packed up, and the preseason schedule is over as of Sunday night. The regular season is now just 11 days away. Yet NFL news continues to pour in as injuries mount and job battles reach a conclusion. So let's survey news from around league.

Training Camp Storyline

Steelers Quarterback Controversy

The battle between Mitchell Trubisky and first-round pick Kenny Pickett has been one of two true quarterback dilemmas of the preseason, and the final game data came in Sunday night against the Lions. Trubisky got the start and completed 15 of 19 passing attempts for 160 yards and a score while leading scoring drives on four of six possessions while in the game. Pickett completed 10 of his 14 attempts for 90 yards.

The 28-year-old seems to have the edge for the role as he got the most reps with the first-team offense in camp and started all three preseason games. He didn't play himself out of contention like Drew Lock did in Seattle either. It's also customary for teams to ease their rookie signal-callers into action by letting a veteran start the campaign, so I'd expect Trubisky to get the call to begin the season but look for there to be a little patience if he struggles. Pickett almost certainly has more upside.

