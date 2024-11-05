NFL Waiver Wire: Week 10 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Bo Nix, DEN - I'm trying to figure out if there's ever been a more relevant fantasy player in the NFL who only has five letters in his name. Nix didn't throw for any touchdowns Sunday but did catch a TD pass and rushed for 36 yards leading

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget. Players featured are typically lower than 50 percent rostered. Questions on players not mentioned can be asked about in the comments below.

A few others are mentioned again below. Let's get to this week's waiver wire.

A number of players mentioned the last few weeks are still widely available, including:

Quarterback

PRIMARY TARGETS

Bo Nix, DEN - I'm trying to figure out if there's ever been a more relevant fantasy player in the NFL who only has five letters in his name. Nix didn't throw for any touchdowns Sunday but did catch a TD pass and rushed for 36 yards leading to a 21-point fantasy day. He could be in for a shootout this week as the Broncos try to keep pace with the undefeated Chiefs. FAAB: $10-$12

SECONDARY TARGETS

Russell Wilson, PIT - I typically don't like quarterbacks on the wrong side of 34 who are playing on the road. Wilson has looked sharp in his two games with his new team and he has a legit No. 1 wide receiver in George Pickens. The matchup with the Commanders this week isn't terrible and his upcoming schedule looks favorable, facing teams ranked 11th or worse vs. QBs (except Philadelphia, 6th) the rest of the season. FAAB: $10-12

Cooper Rush, DAL - Dak Prescott is expected to be out multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. In relief of Prescott on Sunday against the Falcons, Rush completed 13 of 25 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. In two-QB leagues, Rush has immediate value, especially for teams with QBs facing byes in the next few weeks. FAAB: $5-$7

Running Back

SECONDARY TARGETS

Ray Davis, BUF - Davis was mentioned last week, but he's still owned in only about 15 percent of leagues. He's in one of the better backup spots behind a stout Bills offensive line and would be a top-15 running back should anything happen to James Cook. He had 90 scrimmage yards and touchdown Sunday. FAAB: $7-$10

Trey Benson, ARI - I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Emari Demercado, though I think there's more upside with Benson. He found the end zone Sunday and at 6-foot-1, 223, he's capable of handling three-down work. FAAB: $6-$9

Wide Receiver

SECONDARY TARGETS

Jalen Tolbert, DAL - The Cowboys are something of a hot mess at this point, considering both Dak Prescott could go on IR and CeeDee Lamb is dealing with a shoulder injury. Tolbert should see increased targets and that he's played with Cooper Rush on second-team targets perhaps means they already have a rapport. FAAB: $7-$10

Quentin Johnston, LAC - Johnston returned after missing two games with an ankle injury and totaled 120 yards and a score Sunday. The TD came on a 66-yard completion on a busted coverage, so he had a bit of good fortune. But the Chargers don't have a dominant WR, and Johnston could see his target share increase from about the five per game he gets now. FAAB: $6-$9

Xavier Legette, CAR - Legette is picking up the slack without Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen. He's had 13 targets combined the last two games and scored both games too. He is averaging just 6.0 YPT but has four of Carolina's 10 receiving TDs this season. FAAB: $6-$9

Tight End

PRIMARY TARGETS

Taysom Hill, NO - I've been preaching over and over that Hill ia player to target considering how bad tight end has been this season. The Saints use him in a variety of ways as he's capable doing just about anything to get fantasy points. He's 38 percent rostered on Yahoo and that number should go way up after Sunday's game. FAAB: $10-$15