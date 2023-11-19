NFL Waiver Wire: Week 12 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Tommy DeVito threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns against the Commanders. It may be a one-game oddity, but he may be a potential superflex option if he builds on his performance. Running Back If there's a shallow league where Zach Charbonnet is available, he handled 21 touches after Kenneth Walker (ankle) was injured. With Seattle's next game on Thanksgiving, it may be tough for Walker to suit up.

Patrick Taylor did not play this week. However, when Aaron Jones missed games earlier this season, Taylor was promoted from the practice squad and took over the No. 2 role. It also should be noted that No. 3 RB Emanuel Wilson left the Week 11 game with a shoulder injury.

Even though Tank Bigsby had more touches than D'Ernest Johnson, Johnson was the clear No. 2 RB behind Travis Etienne when the Week 11 game was competitive. Johnson played more than Bigsby in Week 10