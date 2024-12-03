NFL Waiver Wire: Week 14 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Aidan O'Connell , LV - If I told you O'Connell would have a better fantasy game than Patrick Mahomes last Friday, would you have believed me? He's has the best remaining schedule on paper with games

Russell Wilson , PIT - Wilson gets yet again another mention because he's still only rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues. I'd be higher on him but matchups the next two weeks with the Browns and Eagles are not good. That said, George Pickens has developed into an elite receiver and Pat Freiermuth has developed into a nice safety blanket for tight-end targets. FAAB: $15-$20

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget. Players featured are typically lower than 50 percent rostered. Questions on players not mentioned can be asked about in the comments below.

As always, there's a lot to digest from last week. Jameis Winston throwing for almost 500 yards wasn't on my Bingo card this season, and we are finally seeing some higher scoring games after the offenses looked sluggish earlier this season. At least we don't have to worry about three Thursday games or a Friday game (the Chiefs are still a fraud!) this week, but we do have to worry about six teams on bye. Let's see who looks good on the waiver wire.

As always, there's a lot to digest from last week. Jameis Winston throwing for almost 500 yards wasn't on my Bingo card this season, and we are finally seeing some higher scoring games after the offenses looked sluggish earlier this season. At least we don't have to worry about three Thursday games or a Friday game (the Chiefs are still a fraud!) this week, but we do have to worry about six teams on bye. Let's see who looks good on the waiver wire.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget. Players featured are typically lower than 50 percent rostered. Questions on players not mentioned can be asked about in the comments below.

QUARTERBACK

SECONDARY TARGETS

Russell Wilson, PIT - Wilson gets yet again another mention because he's still only rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues. I'd be higher on him but matchups the next two weeks with the Browns and Eagles are not good. That said, George Pickens has developed into an elite receiver and Pat Freiermuth has developed into a nice safety blanket for tight-end targets. FAAB: $15-$20

HAIL MARY

Aidan O'Connell, LV - If I told you O'Connell would have a better fantasy game than Patrick Mahomes last Friday, would you have believed me? He's has the best remaining schedule on paper with games against Tampa (32nd in the league against quarterbacks), Atlanta (24th) and Jacksonville (31st) in his next three games. Brock Bowers is a monster (think a young George Kittle) and Jakobi Meyers has made some amazing catches. FAAB: $12-$15

RUNNING BACK

PRIMARY TARGETS

Isaac Guerendo, SF - Guerendo is the last man standing in the San Francisco backfield and should get a heavy workload with Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason likely out for the season. The 49ers have always been a run-heavy team under Kyle Shanahan and the rookie out of Louisville is an athletic "freak" at 6-foot-1, 220, with 4.33 speed. He's also a capable receiver out of the backfield, making him a three-down threat who can handle goal-line work as well. At this point, there's no reason to hang onto your FAAB or top waiver priority; he's at worst a flex or No. 2 running back the rest of the season. FAAB: Empty the wallet

SECONDARY TARGETS

Ameer Abdullah, LV - I'm guessing this should be the main guy for the Raiders with Zamir White and Alexander Mattison banged up. This is obviously a situation that should be monitored throughout the week. Abdullah has a lot of upside if he gets the full workload of carries, and Tampa Bay (ranked 24th against running backs) is a great matchup. FAAB: $15-$20

Tank Bigsby, JAX - Bigby had something of a quiet day in his return with only 35 yards from scrimmage on eight touches Sunday. He'll probably more involved in the ground game as he's unlikely to get much receiving production with Travis Etienne available. Bigsby averages 5.4 yards per carry and is rostered in only 44 percent of Yahoo leagues. He's not a bad consolation prize to pick up if you miss out on Guerendo. FAAB: $15-$20

HAIL MARY

Chris Rodriguez, WAS - With Austin Ekeler on IR, the Washington backfield was split between Brian Robinson, Jeremy McNichols and Rodriguez on Sunday. Rodriguez finished with 94 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, but almost all of it came in the fourth quarter of the blowout — he had two snaps and one carry in the first three quarters. Still, Rodriguez makes for a fine stash, should Robinson and/or McNichols get hurt. FAAB: $8-$10

WIDE RECEIVER

SECONDARY TARGETS

Adam Thielen, CAR - Thielen doesn't have a ton of upside, but after 10-8-99-1 on Sunday he deserves a mention. After a tough matchup this week at Philadelphia, he has good home matchups against Dallas and Arizona the next two weeks. FAAB: $15-$20

Parker Washington, JAX - Washington had a nice game Sunday with 22.3 PPR points, and there's reason to believe it wasn't a fluke. With Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk out for the season, Washington is the No. 2 WR to Brian Thomas. He posted 12-6-103-1 in his expanded role Sunday, almost matching what he had produced in the first 11 games (10-18-118-0). He has tough matchups upcoming at Tennessee and and the Jets, which is why I'm not higher on him. Still, there aren't lot of great receiving option in Jacksonville. FAAB: $15-$20

Defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Did I already talk about Aidan O'Connell? Yes. Do I trust him going on the road half way across the country? No. If you're streaming this week, this is my favorite option. FAAB: $3-$5

Arizona Cardinals - They're home, though only a 3-point favorite against Seattle. FAAB: $3-$5