NFL Waiver Wire: Week 15 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- If you didn't buy into Joe Flacco last week, he was even better against the Jaguars. He's averaging 283 yards and 2.5 TDs in his two starts. It would be surprising if he wasn't the Browns' starter for the remainder of the year.
- Jake Browning has multiple TDs with excellent yardage in his last two games. With his weapons, he may be a streaming option for those needing QB help.
- Nick Mullens took over for the Vikings when Joshua Dobbs was benched. If he takes on the starting role, he has a strong offensive line and solid weapons.
- Desmond Ridder threw for 347 yards while accounting for two TDs. He's been much better at home than on the road. The second-year QB could be a streaming option in games played in Atlanta.
Running Backs
Running Backs
- Chase Brown is averaging 10 touches over the Bengals' last two games. He had 61 yards last week, and this week he had 105 yards and a TD. Don't be surprised if he has flex value going forward.
- In case D'Onta Foreman is available, he led the Bears in touches against the Lions. He appears to have the lead role for now.
- Zamir White could see a significant workload if Josh Jacobs is forced to miss time after hurting his knee against the Vikings.
- Miles Sanders is averaging 11 touches over the last three games. Aside from gaining 74 yards against the Saints, he's done little with his opportunities. In deeper leagues, sometimes volume is enough to add a player to a roster.
Wide Receivers
- Zay Jones has 22 targets over the last two weeks. His production hasn't been great, but with Trevor Lawrence looking good this week after hurting his ankle, Jones could have increased value the rest of the way.
- Jonathan Mingo was not productive against the Saints. However, he has 19 targets over the last two games. It's clear the Panthers have decided to force the ball the rookie's way.
- Demarcus Robinson is averaging 3.5 receptions, 50 yards one touchdown and 7.5 targets in his last two games. It's possible he's carved out a role in the Rams offense.
Tight Ends
- Isaiah Likely has 13 targets, and he's been productive over his last two games. He should retain a strong scoring floor going forward.