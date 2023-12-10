NFL Waiver Wire: Week 15 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks If you didn't buy into Joe Flacco last week, he was even better against the Jaguars. He's averaging 283 yards and 2.5 TDs in his two starts. It would be surprising if he wasn't the Browns' starter for the remainder of the year.

Jake Browning has multiple TDs with excellent yardage in his last two games. With his weapons, he may be a streaming option for those needing QB help.

Nick Mullens took over for the Vikings when Joshua Dobbs was benched. If he takes on the starting role, he has a strong offensive line and solid weapons.

Desmond Ridder threw for 347 yards while accounting for two TDs. He's been much better at home than on the road. The second-year QB could be a streaming option in games played in Atlanta. Running Backs Chase Brown is averaging 10 touches over the Bengals' last two games. He had 61 yards last week, and this week