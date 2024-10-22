NFL Waiver Wire: Week 8 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Drake Maye , NE - The Patriots likely will be playing from behind a lot this season, which means good things for fantasy purposes. Maye throws a pretty deep ball and has had two solid games playing with less than stellar receivers. If I told you both of Maye's games have been better than any of Patrick Mahomes ' best games this season would you believe me? FAAB: $4-$8

Tua Tagovailoa , MIA - Tua is going to play again this season, possibly this week against the Cardinals. He has one of the league's best receivers to throw to in Tyreek Hill and good secondary targets in Jaylen Waddle and tight end Jonnu Smith . Miami's defense isn't great, which could lead to shootouts for Tua. FAAB $8-$16

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget. Players featured are typically lower than 50 percent rostered. Questions on players not mentioned can be asked about in the comments below.

Wide receiver injuries took their toll last week, which will send fantasy managers to the waiver wire this week. There also are diamonds in the rough to be discovered, so let's look at who can help your team.

Quarterback

PRIMARY TARGETS

SECONDARY TARGETS

HAIL MARY

Jameis Winston, CLE - If there was ever a category for Jameis, it's definitely "Hail Mary." I love that every pass is throwing caution into the wind. The Browns offense could be fun, provided he's under center. FAAB: $2-$4

Running Back

PRIMARY TARGETS

Tyler Goodson, IND - I'm starting to think Jonathan Taylor's injury might be worse than the Colts are letting on. I also have a theory that when a backup actually gets work with the first-team starters, offensive line, quarterback, etc. he might be better than the player ahead of him on the depth chart. This could be the case with Goodson, who finished Sunday's game with 14 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown, better numbers than starter Trey Sermon. While Taylor is out, I prefer Goodson over Sermon. FAAB: $8-$16

SECONDARY TARGETS

Jaylen Warren, PIT - I'm not the biggest Najee Harris fan, but he's done a terrific job of proving me wrong this season. That said, Warren has carved out his own role in this Steelers offense accumulating 14 touches for 59 yards Sunday night against a tough Jets' defense. He's one of the better handcuffs should anything happen to Harris; he's capable of handling a three-down workload. FAAB: $4-$8

Wide Receiver

SECONDARY TARGETS

Jauan Jennings, SF - The loss of Brandon Aiyuk opens the door for Jennings, who has shown his upside as evidenced by his 12-11-173-3 day in Week 3. The problem with Jennings is he's coming off a hip injury and has a Week 9 bye coming up. Otherwise, he'd be much higher here. But looking over the final half of the season he'll be the top wide receiver not named Deebo Samuel (if healthy). FAAB: $7-$12

Tre Tucker, LVR - Someone has to get targets now that Davante Adams is in New York, and I think it'll be Tucker. The Raiders have given him four carries the last four weeks, and his eight targets Sunday suggest they're trying to get him the ball. Tucker has games of 22.6 and 15.4 fantasy points this season, showing his upside. FAAB: $4-$8

Cedric Tillman, CLE - Tillman took over Amari Cooper's vacated role for the Browns on Sunday and finished with eight catches and 81 yards on 12 targets. Jerry Jeudy led the team in routes but had only five targets. With Jameis Winston likely taking over at QB for the injured Deshaun Watson (see above), the Browns' passing attack should become more productive. FAAB: $4-$8

Ricky Pearsall, SF - The 49ers' first-round pick this year, Pearsall made his NFL debut Sunday after being shot in the chest in August. Samuel played three snaps because of an illness, and Aiyuk was injured in the second quarter. Pearsall ended up leading the team's WRs in snaps and routes. Even if Samuel, who was hospitalized with pneumonia, returns this week, Pearsall should still be involved, with Jennings the only other dependable WR and tight end George Kittle battling a mid-foot sprain. FAAB: $3-$6

Jalen McMillan, TB - McMillan hasn't impressed this year, but he should get more targets with Chris Godwin out for the season and Mike Evans dealing with a hamstring injury that ended his night in the first quarter Monday. WR Trey Palmer got more playing time, but McMillan led the WRs in targets (eight) and catches (three). The only other competition for WR targets is 31-year-old Sterling Shepard. FAAB: $3-$6

Tight End

PRIMARY TARGETS

Hunter Henry, NE - It's not uncommon for a rookie quarterback to lean on his tight ends, as they typically run shorter, safer routes to target. Henry has 13.1 and 17.2 fantasy points the last two weeks, which coincides with Drake Maye's first two starts. The tough part is that it's either hit-or-miss with New England's upcoming matchups. Three of the Patriots' next five games are against teams that rank ninth or better against tight ends while two of the next six are against teams ranked 30th and 31st against the position. Tight end is a fantasy mess, which is why Henry is a "Primary Target," despite the mixed schedule. FAAB: $6-$12

Cade Otton, TB - Otton was mentioned last week; hopefully, you heeded the wisdom, but he's still only owned in about 40 percent of leagues. With Godwin out for the season and Evans scheduled for an MRI on his injured hamstring, Otton stands to benefit. Evans left Monday's game in the first quarter and Godwin was injured on the final drive. Otton had only two catches for 17 yards through three quarters but went off in the fourth quarter to finish with 10-8-100-0. FAAB: $5-$10

Defense

SECONDARY TARGETS

Detroit Lions D/ST - It's really hard to not like the Lions, who everyone seems to root for as long as they're not playing your team. The loss of Aidan Hutchinson is awful, but the Lions still should play with a lead most of the season, thus putting them in position to create turnovers and possibly scoring chances. I'd be fine playing them each week the rest of the season and relieving the stress of streaming a defense each week. FAAB: $3-$6