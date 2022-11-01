NFL Waiver Wire: Week 9 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

D'Ernest Johnson , CLE - Kareem Hunt has been the subject of trade rumors, but the Browns are still in the Hunt (see what I did there) in the division after Monday night's win. Johnson had four carries in the blowout win over the Bengals. That role could expand should Kareem get dealt to another team before Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline. Entering the season, Johnson has averaged at least five yards per carry in his first

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

There are six teams on bye this week, and while it's seems like another slow week for the waiver wire, all of those teams not playing makes it more interesting. Let's look at who can help you.

QUARTERBACK

Primary Targets

RUNNING BACK

Secondary Targets

D'Ernest Johnson, CLE - Kareem Hunt has been the subject of trade rumors, but the Browns are still in the Hunt (see what I did there) in the division after Monday night's win. Johnson had four carries in the blowout win over the Bengals. That role could expand should Kareem get dealt to another team before Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline. Entering the season, Johnson has averaged at least five yards per carry in his first three years in the league. FAAB: $4-$8

Ronnie Rivers, LAR - Rivers led the Rams' backfield Sunday, but the situation is to read. Kyren Williams could be back this week, and maybe Rivers got more work only because Darrell Henderson was sick during the week. Henderson could reclaim his starting role as soon as this week. Rivers showed he was a capable receiver out of the backfield as well, and for now it's probably safe to say he'll get 8-10 touches per game. FAAB: $4-$8

WIDE RECEIVER

Secondary Targets

DeAndre Carter, LAC - Carter gets a mention this week due to all the injuries that have hit the Chargers. Mike Williams is going to miss multiple weeks, Joshua Palmer is dealing with a concussion and Keenan Allen is working his way back from a hamstring injury. I'm not overly optimistic about Carter's fantasy prospects, but Justin Herbert is an elite quarterback who will target him. FAAB: $3-$6

TIGHT END

Primary Targets

Isaiah Likely, BAL - Mark Andrews is dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries and his status is uncertain. Likely had a big game in relief of Andrews on Thursday night, finishing with 7-6-77-1 in a winning effort against Tampa Bay. Watch for Andrews' status this week and adjust your bid on Likely accordingly. Likely is a much better receiver than a blocker, which is what we look for for fantasy purposes. FAAB: $5-$10

Greg Dulcich, DEN - If Russell Wilson could make Will Dissly a household name, then we should all be paying attention to Dulcich, who is a more talented receiver. Dulcich finished Sunday morning's game with four catches for 87 yards and at times looked more like a wide receiver rather than a tight end. It seems like I say this every week, but tight end has been pretty barren this season, which puts Dulcich as one of the top waiver claims. FAAB: $5-$10

DEFENSE

Secondary Targets

Cincinnati Bengals - This isn't a ringing endorsement of their defense by any means but more of a streaming choice given they have a home matchup against the Panthers. Despite the Panthers beating Tampa Bay and losing a close game (that they should have won) against the Falcons in overtime, I'm not buying into Carolina being some type of elite team. Look for the Bengals to create multiple turnovers and possible create a scoring opportunity with their special teams. FAAB: $2-$4