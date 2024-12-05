NFL Week 14 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

We still have plenty of question marks league-wide, though, and this week's slate will really put our betting minds to the test with several matchups that are tough to decipher.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 14 NFL slate. For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.

NFL Week 14 Betting Picks For Each Game

NFL Week 14 Predictions

Week 13 Record ATS: 11-5

Week 13 Record on Totals: 6-9-1

Season Record ATS: 105-89-2

Season Record on Totals: 96-97-1

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 14 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Packers vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Packers vs. Lions Lions -3 Detroit -170; Green Bay +142 52.5

It's a massive total, but I'm not entirely sure how either team doesn't just score 24-plus points. The Lions are dealing with a plethora of injuries on defense, and the Packers have some key injuries in their own right, and also should be vulnerable to Detroit's rushing attack. Green Bay seems to be catching this Detroit team at the right time, just like Detroit did a couple of weeks ago beating Jordan Love in Lambeau as he was still working back from a knee injury.

Spread Pick: Packers +3

Total Pick: Over 52.5

Jets vs. Dolphins

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jets vs. Dolphins Dolphins -5.5 Miami -250; New York +205 45

The Jets might be fine in this one, but I simply don't want of an Aaron Rodgers team right now. It feels so much like the Cleveland teams earlier this year with Deshaun Watson under center where the rest of the roster just didn't seem to want to play for him at all. Miami's offense knows what it wants to do and therefore should be able to move the ball, so it just comes down to

Spread Pick: Dolphins -5.5

Total Pick: Under 45

Falcons vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Vikings Vikings -6 Minnesota -245; Atlanta +200 45.5

It's a revenge game for Kirk Cousins, but should that matter? And more importantly, would you trust a guy who recommends betting off that narrative, and only that narrative? That's what would happen here if someone was suggesting the Falcons because there's effectively no other metric that would hint Atlanta wins this one.

Cousins doesn't handle pressure well and Brian Flores' defense is uniquely good at scheming it. So what if the former Viking understands what they'll do if he's not able to physically move around it? The Falcons don't even run play action due to their QBs physical limitations. I want to believe in the revenge game, but I just can't do it here.

Spread Pick: Vikings -6

Total Pick: Over 45.5

Saints vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Giants Saints -4.5 New Orleans -250; New York +205 41

At some point I think New Orleans has to have a stinker of a game, right? All the injuries have depleted a team already devoid of talent to where they stand currently in New Orleans. Conversely, losing Dexter Lawrence (elbow) is going to be a massive (no pun intended) issue for the Giants, but this feels like a pretty high spread for two teams that are not very good.

Spread Pick: Giants +4.5

Total Pick: Over 41

Panthers vs. Eagles

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Eagles Eagles -12.5 Philadelphia -600; Carolina +440 46

I've been loving the Bryce Young resurgence. I was incredibly low on him entering his career, but far too concerned about what that would do for my reputation if I was more vocal about it, so I stayed quite. To see him perform to the level he has over the past three weeks is my just desserts for my cowardness.

All that being said, it should end against the Eagles this week. That defense is phenomenal, and they have a play-calling cheat code plus a personnel cheat code in the form of Saquon Barkley. I'd love to know the stat about how often double-digit home teams actually cover the spread during the month of December, but I think Philadelphia should take care of business this week.

Spread Pick: Eagles -12.5

Total Pick: Under 46

Browns vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Browns vs. Steelers Steelers -6.5 Pittsburgh -285; Cleveland +230 43.5

Alright, I'm officially in. The Jameis Winston shtick has worn me down. Vegas is BEGGING you to tease this game in conjunction with the Bengals and Bills, and I refuse to walk into that trap. The Steelers are a good team. They'll obviously win this one especially after losing just a couple of weeks ago on Thursday Night football. But there's just too much backdoor cover potential going on with Winston at the moment, and they should get back Cedric Tillman (concussion) too.

Spread Pick: Browns +6.5

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Raiders vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Raiders vs. Buccaneers Buccaneers -6.5 Tampa Bay -270; Las Vegas +220 46

I guess Sincere McCormick is going to be involved significantly according to Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. That Buccaneers back Bucky Irving might not be involved is also a troubling development. But come on now -- Tampa Bay suddenly has major life in the NFC South and the Raiders are one of the worst teams in the NFL. I might not be thinking hard enough with this one, but then again, I don't think it's worth trying to overanalyze a bad offense going against a good one.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers -6.5

Total Pick: Over 46

Jaguars vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Titans Titans -3.5 Tennessee -185; Jacksonville +154 40

This is such a gross game and line that I want zero part in it. I'll take the Titans because I guess they're not playing with their backup quarterback, but Will Levis will likely be a backup by this time next year so trying to quantity the talent discrepancy of this quarterback battle feels fruitless.

Spread Pick: Titans -3

Total Pick: Under 40

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks vs. Cardinals Cardinals -3 Arizona -142; Seattle +114 44.5

The stakes couldn't be any higher for this NFC West battle, a matchup the Seahawks handled in Seattle just two weeks ago. At that point Mike Macdonald's defense was just starting to emerge, and we're now nearing a calendar year of this unit representing something close to what he put together in Baltimore in past seasons. The Cardinals have benefitted from a cushy-enough schedule to be in the mix still at this point, but I think they're just a year or two away yet. I don't think the coaching staff maximizes the players well enough, whereas the Seahawks always seem to get the most even out of assumed broken parts.

Spread Pick: Seahawks +3

Total Pick: Over 44.5

Bills vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Rams Bills -3.5 Buffalo -205; Los Angeles +170 49.5

It's lazy analysis, but I just think the Bills are an absolute juggernaut at this point. Much like last year when injuries completely sapped this team from true Super Bowl contention, the Bills are always at risk of losing a few defensive pieces and falling apart, but that shouldn't matter against the Rams, who just don't seem as potent as a Sean McVay team should be.

Spread Pick: Bills -3.5

Total Pick: Over 49.5

Bears vs. 49ers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. 49ers 49ers -3.5 San Francisco -192; Chicago +160 44

San Francisco's dramatic fall in recent weeks wasn't all that surprising. There's a plethora of sad and unfortunate situations with this team that I think have all added to what we've seen the past two weeks -- being humiliated against two separate opponents in prime time over the past two weeks -- and now they have to fight the head coach deadcat bounce here too. I'd love if the 49ers were favored a bit more to truly get a better moneyline option, but I think the Bears will at minimum cover this one.

Spread Pick: Bears +3.5

Total Pick:

Chargers vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Chiefs Chiefs -4 Kansas City -198; Los Angeles +164 43

Kirk Cousins made sure we wouldn't learn effectively anything about Los Angeles' offense in the absence of J.K. Dobbins (knee), but I have a sneaking suspicion the Chargers are going to wither away at the vine without the explosive running back. Gus Edwards and Kimani Vidal are not bad as a platoon in the aggregate, but the duo just doesn't afford the team much flexibility in game scripts.

Obviously the Chiefs have struggled significantly over the past month, but (and I made this same mistake last week) this really shouldn't be a game they have any issue with.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -4

Total Pick: Under 43

Bengals vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Cowboys Bengals -5.5 Cincinnati -230; Dallas +190 49.5

I don't think I have the stones to pick the Cowboys to backdoor cover, even though every part of me is screaming to take the points. There's no way the Bengals struggle to stop Cooper Rush, right? That I even have to ask myself that question feels like a perfect summary of this football year, and that Cincinnati's putrid defense could be exposed for the world to see Monday night is just another narrative feather in the hat. I won't don it this week, but we're basically one stinker away from assuming every game will be within three points either way for the rest of the season.

Spread Pick: Bengals -5.5

Total Pick: Over 49.5

NFL Week 14 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 14 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. We went 4-5 in best bets last week with a plethora of plus-money hits. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 14

Seahawks +2.5 (-105)

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 14

Bengals -5.5 (-105)

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 14

Vikings -6 (-105)

Bears +3.5 (-108)

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 14

Weekly Specials > Ja'Marr Chase and Ceedee Lamb to combine for 200+ receiving yards (+550)

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 14

Vikings, Chiefs and Bengals in three-item moneyline parlay (+194)

Fanatics Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 14

Bears moneyline (+26)

Look ahead at the NFL Week 15 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement.