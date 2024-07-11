NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Jets' Win Total

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Futures Bets: 2024 Jets' Win Totals

Betting team wins and other full-season futures requires patience. If placing a bet in the preseason, the payout usually won't occur until January. That said, there are edges to be gained in the betting market. The more knowledge we have about each team's talent on each side of the football provides an edge.

In addition, projecting potential intangibles can add value. Examples of intangibles are teams that add a new coach/coordinator or teams that made multiple moves to the less glamorous positions on the field. For those who followed this article series I wrote last season, we projected nine teams, winning six for a 66.7 percent win rate. Overall, the series was a moneymaker. This year, we'll look to continue that win percentage.

In this article, we'll look at the New York Jets to win over 10.5 games at -130 odds. These odds, as well as all other NFL win totals odds, can be found at BetMGM.

Jets Outlook: Offense

Obviously, there is little to take away from the Jets' offensive production in 2023. Aaron Rodgers lasted three plays before suffering a season-ending injury. The offensive line was a disaster. As a result, this was one of the worst units in the league.

The main storyline is that Rodgers is back under center. Also, should he miss time, Tyrod Taylor at least gives them a competent backup. Also, New York overhauled their offensive line by adding four players. This unit should go from being one of the worst in the league to at least average. In addition, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are superstars at wide receiver and running back.

With an improved line and Rodgers leading the unit, both of these players should be able to produce monster seasons. Of course, it's unlikely the Jets rival teams like the Chiefs on offense. But there is reason to believe that New York will have a well-above-average offense.

Jets Outlook: Defense

Last year, the Jets defense was excellent. The problem was that the offense was so bad that the defense had to spend way too much time on the field. With the expectation that the offense will be vastly improved, the defense will not just spend less time on the field, but they will also be protecting leads.

That would allow this unit to be more aggressive than they were in 2023. In terms of coverage, there are very few teams in the league that have a cornerback trio as good as Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Michael Carter. Also, the front seven has a rotation of solid pass rushers. In addition, DT Quinnen Williams is one of the few 'game wreckers' in the NFL. Don't be surprised if this is one of the league's elite defenses in 2024.

Schedule

Of course, the Jets will have six games against the AFC East. Regardless, they could finish above .500 in those games. The NFC opponents are the West division and the Vikings. Outside of a matchup against the 49ers, New York could fare well in interconference games. New York will also take on the AFC South. Although the division is on the rise, the Jets match up well with those opponents. The Texans are the one team in that division that could give the Jets issues.

Best Bet for 2024 Jets' Win Total

I'm betting the New York Jets to win over 10.5 games at -130 odds. These odds can be found at BetMGM Sportsbook.

In a worst-case scenario last year, the Jets won seven games. Between the offensive line improvements and the expectation of a healthy Rodgers, this unit seems to be overlooked by many. Also, with a potentially dominant defense, this team has many different ways to win games. It is reasonable to think the Jets will win their division while posting 12 victories.