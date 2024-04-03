Payne's Perspective: Players To Avoid This Season

This article is part of our Payne's Perspective series.

Baseball is in full swing, but it's a good time do a miniseries on players to target and avoid this fantasy football season. We'll start with players to avoid; remember that this is based on where they should be drafted or where they are ranked on the site.

Justin Herbert, LAC - I can't remember in recent memory a quarterback losing his starting running back, his top two wide receivers and his starting tight end. While there's some young talent at wide receiver, it'll tough replacing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who are 1,000-yard receivers when healthy. Herbert also doesn't have the rushing upside of the top fantasy quarterbacks. I'd rather take a chance on a rookie like Caleb Williams (who ironically could be playing with Keenan Allen) or maybe even Jayden Daniels.

Kyren Williams, LAR - I know this could be a huge swing-and-miss, but hear me out. Williams isn't a big back at 5-foot-9 and less than 200 pounds, so it's hard to see him staying healthy the whole season. He's played only 22 games in two years, missing at least four games each season. Williams' injuries include a broken foot, a sprained ankle and a broken hand, so it's not just one problem area. It's tough to imagine Williams will give a good fantasy return considering he'll be a top-8ish pick.

Tyler Boyd, FA - The Bengals let Boyd walk, but he has yet to sign with a new team. A native of western Pennsylvania, Boyd reportedly might return to Pittsburgh to play for the Steelers. However, that's probably one of the worst landing spots for him with George Pickens the top receiver and tight end Pat Freiermuth in line to have a bounce-back season. I hate making this pick because Boyd helped my Buffalo Bills get into the playoffs a few seasons ago when they beat the Ravens. Even if Boyd can be had with a late-round pick, I don't see how he will be fantasy relevant on a consistent basis this season.

Tyler Lockett, SEA - I'm not just picking on Tylers. Lockett turns 32 a few weeks into the season and there's no doubt in my mind that I would rather draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba over Lockett this season. DK Metcalf obviously is still the top wide receiver for Seattle, and typically when wide receivers hit their early 30s their level of play drops. Lockett's 69-894-5 last season was a six-year low for yardage and touchdowns and it's hard to see him bouncing back to a 1,000-yard season. Probably the best thing Lockett could do at this point of his career is mentor JSN and help him reach his full potential.

Dalton Kincaid, BUF - Few teams in the league have the 1-2 punch at tight end of Buffalo. Kincaid has clearly surpassed Dawson Knox as the better pass-catching tight end, but the presence of Knox (12 games, eight red-zone targets) will hold back Kincaid's (16 games, nine red-zone targets) potential somewhat. The good news is that Knox re-structured his contract this offseason and isn't owed anything past 2024, making him a possible cut candidate next offseason. Therefore, in dynasty, I'd hit up Kincaid's owner during the season if he ever goes through a bit of a dry spell.