Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Props for Week 18

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, NFL Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 18

The Giants will finish up their season with a matchup against the Eagles, who are already bound for the playoffs. Let's dig into this game and highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Odds for Week 18

Giants: Spread +5.5 (-108), +200 Moneyline

Eagles: Spread -5.5 (-112), -245 Moneyline

Game Total: 42 points

While the Eagles have clinched a playoff spot already, the NFC East title is still up for grabs. They need to beat the Giants and have the Commanders defeat the Cowboys to win the division.

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Picks This Week

Tyrod Taylor is in line to start for the Giants again this week. He came on in relief of Tommy DeVito in Week 16, finishing with 133 passing yards against the Eagles. As a starter last week, he completed 27 of 41 pass attempts for 319 yards against the Rams.

This is an ideal situation for Taylor to hit the over on his passing yards prop. The Eagles have a potent offense, so Taylor and the Giants should need to throw a lot to keep pace. Likely because teams have needed to throw so much against them, the Eagles have given up the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league.

Giants vs. Eagles Best Bet: Tyrod Taylor over 201.5 passing yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Eagles have one win over their last five games, which came against the Giants. They put up 33 points in that game and have now scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games. In their victory over the Giants, they had a 20-3 lead at the half.

Even when the Eagles lost to the Cardinals last week, they won the race to 20 points by having a 21-6 lead at the half. It was their defense that let them down in the second half. Given the Eagles' dominance over the Giants in recent seasons, look for them to reach the 20-point mark first in this rematch.

Giants vs. Eagles Best Bet: Race to 20 points: Eagles (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes against the Cardinals last week, but failed to record a rushing score. That marked just the second time over his last eight games that he didn't score a rushing touchdown. When he faced the Giants two weeks ago, he turned eight carries into 34 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants have struggled to defend the run, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the league. Their 24 rushing touchdowns allowed is also the second most in the league. Look for Hurts to exploit their weakness and run for another score.

Giants vs. Eagles Best Bet: Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown scorer (+110 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 0.5 units

Giants vs. Eagles Prediction

The Giants almost made a comeback against the Eagles in Week 16, but ultimately fell short against their division rivals yet again. Even with it being unlikely that the Cowboys lose to the Commanders, the Eagles don't want to go into the playoffs on yet another loss. Look for them to deploy their starters as normal and cover the spread.