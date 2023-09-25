This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Rams vs. Bengals Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Monday Night Football, Week 3

Monday Night Football brings an interconference matchup and rematch of Super Bowl LVI when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams. Let's dig into the betting market and discuss three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Rams vs. Bengals Betting Odds for Monday Night Football

Bengals: Spread -2.0 (-110), -130 Moneyline

Rams: Spread +2.0 (-110), +110 Moneyline

Game Total: 43.5 points

The Rams have exceeded expectations early on behind Matthew Stafford and rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua. The Bengals have been a disaster as Joe Burrow reaggravated his calf injury and they have started 0-2. There is a lot of doubt if Burrow will be able to play Monday night.

Rams vs. Bengals Betting Picks This Week

The Rams pulled off a shocker against the Seahawks on the road in Week 1, as they were without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The Rams dominated in the second half for a 30-13 victory. They hung tough in Week 2 against the 49ers before losing, 30-23. The health of Stafford and the offensive line has been the key so far.

The Bengals offense ranks dead last through two games, as quarterback Joe Burrow has been battling a calf injury that he rested most of the preseason, but reaggravated it.

Handicapping this game has been a challenge because of the unknown status of Burrow. The line opened Bengals -7 and has been adjusted 5 points down. But if Burrow does not start and it ends up being Jake Browning, the line will most likely move again to Rams -3 or higher. The total will also drop from 43.5 to at least 40. That being said, no player props are posted for Bengals QB/WR/TE, so the best way to approach is on the Rams side, Joe Mixon, and hedging some of the Bengals offensive team props.

Rams vs. Bengals Best Bet: Brett Maher OVER 1.5 FG Made (+114 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

When the prop board is light, you start digging and looking at everything on the menu. If you talk to sharp bettors, a lot of them actually pound field goals props quite successfully. I love getting plus money on the Rams kicker for over 1.5 field goals. Brett Maher has made six out of eight field goals through the first two games and the game script for Monday night should help him go OVER this prop.

Rams vs. Bengals Best Bet: Joe Mixon OVER 61.5 rushing yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Your quarterback situation is an unknown mess and there are NO props for your team with the exception of Joe Mixon. If Joe Burrow does not play and it ends up being Jake Browning, you can expect Mixon to be force fed carries and targets. The game plan Monday night could end up being the most conservative we see this team run and they are desperate for a win.

The big concern about Mixon's props is that everyone is going to look to go OVER on them because there are no options. Mixon has totaled 115 rushing yards in two games for an average of 57.5 and his prop here is just four yards more.

Rams vs. Bengals Best Bet: Rams -2.5 + UNDER 40.5 (+464 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 0.5 unit

This is a unique bet in that I am hedging what I think the line could be once Joe Burrow is declared out. You can adjust the lines on DraftKings and end up at a pretty nice number instead of waiting to have them end up at -110 each. The final score in the game could end up 19-16, 20-17, 24-16 etc. But I see a lot of running and kicking field goals based on the Bengals quarterback situation.

Rams vs. Bengals Prediction

I am not expecting Joe Burrow to play Monday night and this line will end up moving to Rams -3 or higher and the total will fall from 43.5-44 to 40-41. The Rams will get out to a lead in the first half and then go conservative in the second half. This is a non-conference road game for the Rams and the sense of urgency is not as great.