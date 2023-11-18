Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 11 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 11. Challenges put two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player who scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are well rested following their bye week. Tagovailoa will look to bounce back from a disappointing Week 9 performance against the Chiefs in which he threw for just 193 yards and a touchdown. Even with that dud, he has thrown at least three touchdown passes in a game four times this season. The Raiders have played better since making a change at head coach, but their defense being successful against the high-powered Dolphins in Miami is a tall order.

Allen couldn't get much going against the Broncos in Week 10, completing just 15 of 26 pass attempts for 177 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. While he also had a rushing touchdown, his turnover issues have been a major concern. He has thrown 11 interceptions already, which comes on the heels of his 29 combined interceptions the last two seasons. Facing a stout Jets' defense that picked off Allen three times in Week 1 doesn't leave him with a great opportunity to outproduce Tagovailoa.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Herbert thrived in a shutout with the Lions last week, throwing for 323 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. That was his third game of the season with at least 300 passing yards and also his third game with at least three touchdown passes. Week 11 brings a matchup with the Packers, who have played well against the pass this season. Not only have they allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards per game, but they have given up a total of just eight scores through the air.

As difficult as Herbert's matchup might be, I'm still leaning toward taking him in this Challenge over Lawrence. Lawrence has only had one game this season with at least 300 passing yards. He also has just two games with more than one touchdown pass. Given his lack of touchdown production, it's difficult to envision him improving in that department against the Titans, who have allowed 10 total passing touchdowns this season.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

It's no secret that the Commanders want to throw a lot. Howell already has six games this season with at least 41 pass attempts. Despite getting sacked often, Howell still has six games with at least 290 passing yards and three games with at least three touchdown passes. Week 11 brings a rematch against the Giants, who limited him to 249 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Week 7. Their defense looks different now, though, after trading DT Leonard Williams to the Seahawks.

As appealing as the Commanders' style of offense is for Howell, Goff has the potential to be the better pick. In four home games this season, Goff has thrown eight touchdown passes. It doesn't get much more favorable than playing the Bears, who have allowed an average of 25.5 points per game. Their secondary has been a problem and has resulted in allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game in the league. They have also given up 20 passing touchdowns, which is the second-most in the league behind only the Commanders.

