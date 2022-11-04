RotoWire Sports Betting Podcast, presented by BetMGM: NFL Week 9 Betting Guide

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Podcast series.

Welcome to the RotoWire Sports Betting Podcast, presented by BetMGM!

Nick Whalen and John McKechnie survey the board and discuss all of their favorite betting angles ahead of Week 9 in the NFL. The guys discuss which lines are too high and too low, as well as which teams they're no longer willing to trust. Later, Nick and John reveal their ATS picks for all 13 games and Nick hands out his three-team parlay of the week, as well as a teaser play. Finally, they talk Survivor picks and fades before unveiling their locks of the week. John is locking up the Packers, while Nick is riding with the Patriots.

