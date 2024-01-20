San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Props for Divisional Round

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers, NFL Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Divisional Round

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

After pulling off an upset of the Cowboys last week, the Packers will be facing another tall order when they take on the 49ers in the Divisional Round. Let's dig into this matchup and highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

49ers vs. Packers Betting Odds for Divisional Round

49ers: Spread -9.5 (-112), -440 Moneyline

Packers: Spread +9.5 (-108), +340 Moneyline

Game Total: 50.5 points

Both of these teams have mostly clean injury reports on offense. Both the 49ers and Packers ranked inside the top 10 in the league in fewest points allowed per game during the regular season and inside the top 12 in terms of points scored per game.

Football season is in full swing and NFL fans can use our sportsbook promo codes page to find the best offers in their area. BetMGM is a sportsbook that now accepts credit card and PayPal. The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code is now available in the Bluegrass State with sports betting having launched in late September.

49ers vs. Packers Betting Picks This Week

Jordan Love began this season with back-to-back games with three touchdown passes each. He then went on a stretch in which he had one or no touchdown passes in five of six games. After that, he got back on track, posting at least two touchdown passes in eight of the Packers' final nine games. In a matchup against a Cowboys team that only allowed 18.5 points per game during the regular season, Love connected on three touchdown passes in the previous round.

What's impressive about Love's three touchdown passes last week is that he only attempted 21 passes in the game. The Packers had built a big lead early, so he didn't need to throw much in the second half. That likely won't be the case against the 49ers, who have a ton of weapons on offense and should be able to put up points in bunches. With Love likely to be busy, look for him to throw multiple touchdown passes again.

49ers vs. Packers Best Bet: Jordan Love over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-122 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Injuries limited Aaron Jones to just 11 games during the regular season. Even when he was on the field, he wasn't very productive until a Week 16 matchup against the Panthers helped him get back on track. In that game, he turned 21 carries into 127 yards, while catching one of three targets for an additional eight yards. That helped him begin a streak in which he finished the regular season with three straight games with at least 130 total yards. Part of the reason for his success is that he received at least 20 carries in all three games.

Jones also carried a heavy workload against the Cowboys in the wild-card Round, turning 21 carries into 118 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught his lone target for an additional 13 yards. As good as the 49ers' defense is, Jones being so heavily involved in the Packers' offense should help him go over his combined rushing and receiving yards prop total.

49ers vs. Packers Best Bet: Aaron Jones over 90.5 rushing + receiving yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The 49ers having a bye in the first round was big for Christian McCaffrey, who suffered a calf injury against the Commanders in Week 17. He did not play in Week 18 against the Rams, so he has had plenty of time off to rest. With that added rest, he was a full participant in practice this week and should handle his normal workload moving forward.

Prior to suffering his injury against the Commanders, McCaffrey had posted at least 93 rushing yards in five straight games. For the season, he finished with at least 90 rushing yards in nine of the 16 games that he played. The Packers gave up the fifth-most rushing yards per game during the regular season, so look for McCaffrey's hefty workload to leave him with an excellent stat line.

49ers vs. Packers Best Bet: Christian McCaffrey over 89.5 rushing yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

49ers vs. Packers Prediction

The Packers beating a Cowboys team in Dallas that had an 8-0 home record this season was as impressive as it gets. The big stage did not prove to be too much for Love and the rest of their young roster. However, the 49ers are one of the most complete teams in the league and have had plenty of rest heading into this game. Of the 49ers' 12 wins this season, 11 of them came by at least 10 points. Look for the 49ers to cover the spread as they advance to the next round.