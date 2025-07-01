Menu
NFL Win Totals: San Francisco 49ers Over/Under Odds and Projections

Dig into the San Francisco 49ers' win total odds as this talented group looks to bounce back. Jim Coventry is bullish on the 49ers at 10.5 wins.
July 1, 2025
NFL Picks
NFL Win Totals Pick: Bet the 49ers to Go Over 10.5 Wins

Among all NFL win totals 2025, San Francisco's line of 10.5 wins stands out. I'm taking the over. At +110 odds on DraftKings, this line reflects more uncertainty than it should.

This team still features one of the NFL's best coaching staffs, a quarterback-friendly system, and a healthy Christian McCaffrey returning as the focal point. But it's the 2025 NFL schedule that truly makes this one of the most appealing bets among all NFL win projections.

The 49ers Schedule Sets Up for 12 Wins

The 49ers avoid every major AFC Super Bowl contender. Of their five AFC matchups, three opponents project near or below .500 in most NFL stats 2024 models.

The toughest matchups are two against the Rams and road games at Tampa Bay and Houston. But the early season slate, Seattle, New Orleans, Arizona and Jacksonville, sets up for a fast start.

That kind of slate stands out in current NFL win projections. It could vault them to double-digit wins well before December, giving plenty of buffer for late-season losses.

The Offense Is Healthy and Loaded

Christian McCaffrey's 2024 injury was non-football-related, and he's healthy entering 2025. He's been durable in two of the past three years and still ranks near the top of all NFL player stats at age 29.

Brandon Aiyuk could miss time in his return from a  2024 midseason injury, but George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, and first-round pick Ricky Pearsall complete a versatile receiving group.

With Kyle Shanahan still calling plays and Brock Purdy settled into his role, this team is built to score quickly. Be sure to check the NFL depth charts for any late-summer changes across San Francisco's offensive personnel.

The Defense Doesn't Need to Be Elite

Robert Saleh is back to run the defense, which elevates this unit despite recent talent attrition. While the 49ers no longer have a top-five defense on paper, they won't need one.

With Shanahan's offense expected to score at will, the defense can get by as league average. That's more than enough to support 11–12 wins when you consider the offense's ceiling and schedule.

The Bottom Line: Bet on San Francisco's Proven Core

Unless injuries derail the season, San Francisco is built to exceed expectations again. They've consistently cashed overs when their key offensive weapons are healthy.

Whether you're targeting NFL win totals or betting NFL over and under wins, this combination of schedule relief, offensive continuity, and coaching experience makes the 49ers a top-tier pick.

Bet: 49ers Over 10.5 Wins (+110 at DraftKings)

More 49ers Futures and Props

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
