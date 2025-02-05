NFL Staff Picks: Super Bowl Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski, Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don split their conference championship picks last week, but only the latter two hit their best bets.

Del Don leads the playoff picks at 7-4-1, with Jeff Erickson a game behind. Erickson can catch Del Don this week, however, as they took opposite sides on the Super Bowl — Jeff has the underdog Eagles while Dalton has the Chiefs.

Pianowski and Whalen also went with the Chiefs, while Kevin Payne likes the Eagles.

