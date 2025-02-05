NFL Staff Picks: Super Bowl Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.
Scott Pianowski, Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don split their conference championship picks last week, but only the latter two hit their best bets.
Del Don leads the playoff picks at 7-4-1, with Jeff Erickson a game behind. Erickson can catch Del Don this week, however, as they took opposite sides on the Super Bowl — Jeff has the underdog Eagles while Dalton has the Chiefs.
Pianowski and Whalen also went with the Chiefs, while Kevin Payne likes the Eagles.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Chiefs -1.5 vs. Eagles
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Last Week Record
|0-2
|1-1
|1-1
|0-2
|1-1
|Playoff Record
|6-5-1
|5-6-1
|4-7-1
|4-7-1
|7-4-1
|Playoff Best Bet Record
|2-1
|0-3
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|Playoff Unanimous Pick Record
|0-1
|Playoff Majority Pick Record
|7-4-1
|2024 Regular-Season Record
|131-138-3
|121-148-3
|127-142-3
|138-131-3
|117-152-3
|2024 Best Bet Record
|6-12
|8-10
|4-13-1
|10-7-1
|7-11
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|5-9
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|130-139-3
|2023 Playoff Record
|10-3
|8-5
|6-7
|9-4
|10-3
|2022 Playoff Record
|7-5-1
|5-7-1
|6-6-1
|8-4-1
|7-5-1
|2021 Playoff Record
|7-6
|9-4
|NA
|7-6
|8-5
|2020 Playoff Record
|5-8
|8-5
|NA
|6-7
|7-6
|2019 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|4-7
|7-4
|2018 Playoff Record
|3-6-1
|1-8-1
|NA
|N/A
|2-7-1
|2017 Playoff Record
|5-6
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2016 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|2015 Playoff Record
|5-6
|2-9
|NA
|N/A
|1-10
|2014 Playoff Record
|10-1
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|9-2
|2013 Playoff Record
|5-4-2
|3-6-2
|NA
|N/A
|4-5-2
|2012 Playoff Record
|4-6-1
|5-5-1
|NA
|N/A
|8-2-1
|2011 Playoff Record
|8-3
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|7-4
|2010 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|8-3
|2009 Playoff Record
|5-6
|4-7
|NA
|N/A
|5-6
|2008 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|4-7
|2007 Playoff Record
|8-3
|3-8
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2006 Playoff Record
|7-4
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Playoff Record
|5-6
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Playoff Record
|6-5
|7-4
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Playoff Record
|6-4-1
|7-3-1
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|This isn't a Chiefs fatigue pick or anything like that. I just think that the Eagles have the better lines on both sides of the ball, and that's going to carry the day. My favorite prop is over on Dallas Goedert's receiving yards total, though the value has dissipated from the beginning of last week — make sure to shop around for the best value.
|Pianowski
|The Eagles might have a deeper roster, but Kansas City has an edge at coaching and quarterback. The special sauce is real.
|Whalen
|I'm employing the same logic as the AFC championship game: we are not betting against Patrick Mahomes in this spot. Philly is more talented and has looked like the better team for the bulk of the season, but when push comes to shove, I trust Kansas City to avoid mistakes and come through in the key, late-game moments.
|Payne
|Both teams play solid defense, but the fact that everyone knows Saquon is coming and still haven't stopped him is the difference for me. I'm sure letting him two weeks of rest obviously helps too.
|Del Don
|The Eagles are obviously formidable, but the Chiefs enter with an edge at quarterback and coaching. I'm backing Mahomes.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021, 2023 and 2024 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.