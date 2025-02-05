NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Super Bowl Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on February 5, 2025

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski, Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don split their conference championship picks last week, but only the latter two hit their best bets. 

Del Don leads the playoff picks at 7-4-1, with Jeff Erickson a game behind. Erickson can catch Del Don this week, however, as they took opposite sides on the Super Bowl — Jeff has the underdog Eagles while Dalton has the Chiefs. 

Pianowski and Whalen also went with the Chiefs, while Kevin Payne likes the Eagles. 

 Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Chiefs -1.5 vs. EaglesEaglesChiefsChiefsEaglesChiefs
Last Week Record0-21-11-10-21-1
Playoff Record6-5-15-6-14-7-14-7-17-4-1
Playoff Best Bet Record2-10-32-12-12-1
Playoff Unanimous Pick Record0-1    
Playoff Majority Pick Record7-4-1    
2024 Regular-Season Record131-138-3121-148-3127-142-3138-131-3117-152-3
2024 Best Bet Record6-128-104-13-110-7-17-11
2024 Unanimous Pick Record5-9    
2024 Majority Pick Record130-139-3    
2023 Playoff Record10-38-56-79-410-3
2022 Playoff Record7-5-15-7-16-6-18-4-17-5-1
2021 Playoff Record7-69-4NA7-68-5
2020 Playoff Record5-88-5NA6-77-6
2019 Playoff Record6-55-6NA4-77-4
2018 Playoff Record3-6-11-8-1NAN/A2-7-1
2017 Playoff Record5-65-6NAN/A2-9
2016 Playoff Record6-55-6

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021, 2023 and 2024 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
