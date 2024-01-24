Staff Picks: Conference Championships

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne went 4-0 in the divisional round last week, followed by Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don at 3-1. Erickson leads the playoff race at 8-2 with Payne and Del Don a game back at 7-3.

Those three plus Scott Pianowski hit their best bets. There were no unanimous picks last week, but majority picks went 3-1.

This week, we again have no unanimous picks. But it was close. Erickson is only handicapper on the Ravens (-3.5) and Whalen is the lone 49ers (-7) backer — and both made those solo picks their best bets.

Payne and Del Don took the points with the Chiefs for their best bets, as did Pianowski with the Lions for his best bet.

