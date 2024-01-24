NFL Betting
Staff Picks: Conference Championships

January 24, 2024

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne went 4-0 in the divisional round last week, followed by Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don at 3-1. Erickson leads the playoff race at 8-2 with Payne and Del Don a game back at 7-3.

Those three plus Scott Pianowski hit their best bets. There were no unanimous picks last week, but majority picks went 3-1.

This week, we again have no unanimous picks. But it was close. Erickson is only handicapper on the Ravens (-3.5) and Whalen is the lone 49ers (-7) backer — and both made those solo picks their best bets. 

Payne and Del Don took the points with the Chiefs for their best bets, as did Pianowski with the Lions for his best bet.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Chiefs +3.5 at RavensRavensChiefsChiefsChiefsChiefs
Lions +7 at 49ersLionsLions49ersLionsLions
Best BetRavensLions49ersChiefsChiefs
Last Week Record3-11-31-34-03-1
Playoff Record8-26-44-67-37-3
Playoff Best Bet Record2-02-01-11-12-0
Playoff Unanimous Pick Record2-0    
Playoff Majority Pick Record7-3    
2023 Regular-Season Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2023 Best Bet Record9-8-110-7-111-79-97-11
2023 Unanimous Pick Record19-16-1    
2023 Majority Pick Record128-136-8    
2022 Playoff Record7-5-15-7-1

2022 Playoff Record7-5-15-7-16-6-18-4-17-5-1
2021 Playoff Record7-69-4NA7-68-5
2020 Playoff Record5-88-5NA6-77-6
2019 Playoff Record6-55-6NA4-77-4
2018 Playoff Record3-6-11-8-1NAN/A2-7-1
2017 Playoff Record5-65-6NAN/A2-9
2016 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A6-5
2015 Playoff Record5-62-9NAN/A1-10
2014 Playoff Record10-15-6NAN/A9-2
2013 Playoff Record5-4-23-6-2NAN/A4-5-2
2012 Playoff Record4-6-15-5-1NAN/A8-2-1
2011 Playoff Record8-35-6NAN/A7-4
2010 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A8-3
2009 Playoff Record5-64-7NAN/A5-6
2008 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A4-7
2007 Playoff Record8-33-8NAN/A2-9
2006 Playoff Record7-4N/ANAN/AN/A
2005 Playoff Record5-6N/ANAN/AN/A
2004 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2003 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2002 Playoff Record6-57-4NAN/AN/A
2001 Playoff Record6-4-17-3-1NAN/AN/A
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI know the follies of betting against Mahomes, etc. ... but the Ravens have clearly been the better team all year, plus they're considerably healthier than the Chiefs, after KC had the extreme health advantage last week. I think this line should be closer to 5.5 or 6 points.
PianowskiNot dug in on anything this week. Obviously, I'm expecting two competitive games. 
WhalenThe Niners did not play anything close to their best game a week ago and still found a way to beat Green Bay with an especially shaky Brock Purdy. I think Purdy looks much better this week and the Niners are able to exert their will on a shaky Lions secondary.
PayneCan't hurt that the NFL will want the Chiefs in the SB (OK, I'll take off my tin-foil hat). 49ers win but don't cover the seven points. We are guaranteed a great Super Bowl.
Del DonI don't love any side this week, but give me Patrick Mahomes and more than a field goal. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

