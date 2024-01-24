Staff Picks: Conference Championships

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Kevin Payne went 4-0 in the divisional round last week, followed by Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don at 3-1. Erickson leads the playoff race at 8-2 with Payne and Del Don a game back at 7-3.
Those three plus Scott Pianowski hit their best bets. There were no unanimous picks last week, but majority picks went 3-1.
This week, we again have no unanimous picks. But it was close. Erickson is only handicapper on the Ravens (-3.5) and Whalen is the lone 49ers (-7) backer — and both made those solo picks their best bets.
Payne and Del Don took the points with the Chiefs for their best bets, as did Pianowski with the Lions for his best bet.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Chiefs +3.5 at Ravens
|Ravens
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Lions +7 at 49ers
|Lions
|Lions
|49ers
|Lions
|Lions
|Best Bet
|Ravens
|Lions
|49ers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Last Week Record
|3-1
|1-3
|1-3
|4-0
|3-1
|Playoff Record
|8-2
|6-4
|4-6
|7-3
|7-3
|Playoff Best Bet Record
|2-0
|2-0
|1-1
|1-1
|2-0
|Playoff Unanimous Pick Record
|2-0
|Playoff Majority Pick Record
|7-3
|2023 Regular-Season Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2023 Best Bet Record
|9-8-1
|10-7-1
|11-7
|9-9
|7-11
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|19-16-1
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|128-136-8
|2022 Playoff Record
|7-5-1
|6-6-1
|8-4-1
|7-5-1
|2021 Playoff Record
|7-6
|9-4
|NA
|7-6
|8-5
|2020 Playoff Record
|5-8
|8-5
|NA
|6-7
|7-6
|2019 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|4-7
|7-4
|2018 Playoff Record
|3-6-1
|1-8-1
|NA
|N/A
|2-7-1
|2017 Playoff Record
|5-6
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2016 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|6-5
|2015 Playoff Record
|5-6
|2-9
|NA
|N/A
|1-10
|2014 Playoff Record
|10-1
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|9-2
|2013 Playoff Record
|5-4-2
|3-6-2
|NA
|N/A
|4-5-2
|2012 Playoff Record
|4-6-1
|5-5-1
|NA
|N/A
|8-2-1
|2011 Playoff Record
|8-3
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|7-4
|2010 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|8-3
|2009 Playoff Record
|5-6
|4-7
|NA
|N/A
|5-6
|2008 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|4-7
|2007 Playoff Record
|8-3
|3-8
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2006 Playoff Record
|7-4
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Playoff Record
|5-6
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Playoff Record
|6-5
|7-4
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Playoff Record
|6-4-1
|7-3-1
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I know the follies of betting against Mahomes, etc. ... but the Ravens have clearly been the better team all year, plus they're considerably healthier than the Chiefs, after KC had the extreme health advantage last week. I think this line should be closer to 5.5 or 6 points.
|Pianowski
|Not dug in on anything this week. Obviously, I'm expecting two competitive games.
|Whalen
|The Niners did not play anything close to their best game a week ago and still found a way to beat Green Bay with an especially shaky Brock Purdy. I think Purdy looks much better this week and the Niners are able to exert their will on a shaky Lions secondary.
|Payne
|Can't hurt that the NFL will want the Chiefs in the SB (OK, I'll take off my tin-foil hat). 49ers win but don't cover the seven points. We are guaranteed a great Super Bowl.
|Del Don
|I don't love any side this week, but give me Patrick Mahomes and more than a field goal.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
