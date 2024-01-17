Staff Picks: Divisional Playoffs

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski each went 5-1 last week to win the wild-card round. Both writers nailed their best bets (Bills, Chiefs, respectively), as did Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don with the Rams.
Unanimous picks went 2-0 and majority picks were 4-2.
This week, there are no unanimous picks. Three teams got four votes each, with unanimity prevented by Kevin Payne with the Ravens, Pianowksi with the Buccaneers and Whalen with the Bills.
Pianowski and Del Don agreed on the Chiefs for their best bets, while Payne and Whalen took opposite sides in the Packers-49ers matchup (side bet?). Erickson likes the Lions.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Texans +9 at Ravens
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Ravens
|Texans
|Packers +9.5 at 49ers
|Packers
|49ers
|49ers
|Packers
|Packers
|Buccaneers +6.5 at Lions
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Chiefs +2.5 at Bills
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Bills
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Best Bet
|Lions
|Chiefs
|49ers
|Packers
|Chiefs
|Playoff Record
|5-1
|5-1
|3-3
|3-3
|4-2
|Playoff Best Bet Record
|1-0
|1-0
|1-0
|0-1
|1-0
|Playoff Unanimous Pick Record
|2-0
|Playoff Majority Pick Record
|4-2
|2023 Regular-Season Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2023 Best Bet Record
|9-8-1
|10-7-1
|11-7
|9-9
|7-11
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|19-16-1
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|128-136-8
|2022 Playoff Record
|7-5-1
|5-7-1
|6-6-1
|8-4-1
|7-5-1
|2021 Playoff Record
Odds from BetMGM.
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|The process requires a best bet, but I don't really have one. I did set my personal line on the Lions at -7, so I'll go with that. I think if the Bills weren't so hurt on the defensive side, I would have readily gone with them, but I think they might have hit a critical inflection point.
|Pianowski
|Don't love any of the sides here, but the Chiefs at least are set to travel well, with a quality defense and a sturdy running game.
|Whalen
|I know I picked against Green Bay last week and looked foolish, but I still have major questions about this defense – especially going up against a healthy and well-rested 49ers team. The Packers played a near-perfect game in Dallas, and replicating that level of performance versus a superior opponent seems unlikely. Give me the Niners to win this game by 10.
|Payne
|The lowest cost of tickets for this weekend are in ... Detroit ($519). Very concerned the Bills don't have anyone to slow Travis Kelce, expect a big game out of him this week.
|Del Don
|Kansas City's defense allowed the fewest yards per play when healthy this season, so I'll take Patrick Mahomes and the points.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
