Staff Picks: Divisional Playoffs

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski each went 5-1 last week to win the wild-card round. Both writers nailed their best bets (Bills, Chiefs, respectively), as did Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don with the Rams.

Unanimous picks went 2-0 and majority picks were 4-2.

This week, there are no unanimous picks. Three teams got four votes each, with unanimity prevented by Kevin Payne with the Ravens, Pianowksi with the Buccaneers and Whalen with the Bills.

Pianowski and Del Don agreed on the Chiefs for their best bets, while Payne and Whalen took opposite sides in the Packers-49ers matchup (side bet?). Erickson likes the Lions.

