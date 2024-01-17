NFL Betting
Staff Picks: Divisional Playoffs

January 17, 2024

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski each went 5-1 last week to win the wild-card round. Both writers nailed their best bets (Bills, Chiefs, respectively), as did Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don with the Rams. 

Unanimous picks went 2-0 and majority picks were 4-2. 

This week, there are no unanimous picks. Three teams got four votes each, with unanimity prevented by Kevin Payne with the Ravens, Pianowksi with the Buccaneers and Whalen with the Bills. 

Pianowski and Del Don agreed on the Chiefs for their best bets, while Payne and Whalen took opposite sides in the Packers-49ers matchup (side bet?). Erickson likes the Lions.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Texans +9 at RavensTexansTexansTexansRavensTexans
Packers +9.5 at 49ersPackers49ers49ersPackersPackers
Buccaneers +6.5 at LionsLionsBuccaneersLionsLionsLions
Chiefs +2.5 at BillsChiefsChiefsBillsChiefsChiefs
Best BetLionsChiefs49ersPackersChiefs
Playoff Record5-15-13-33-34-2
Playoff Best Bet Record1-01-01-00-11-0
Playoff Unanimous Pick Record2-0    
Playoff Majority Pick Record4-2    
2023 Regular-Season Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2023 Best Bet Record9-8-110-7-111-79-97-11
2023 Unanimous Pick Record19-16-1    
2023 Majority Pick Record128-136-8    
2022 Playoff Record7-5-15-7-16-6-18-4-17-5-1
2021 Playoff Record

2021 Playoff Record7-69-4NA7-68-5
2020 Playoff Record5-88-5NA6-77-6
2019 Playoff Record6-55-6NA4-77-4
2018 Playoff Record3-6-11-8-1NAN/A2-7-1
2017 Playoff Record5-65-6NAN/A2-9
2016 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A6-5
2015 Playoff Record5-62-9NAN/A1-10
2014 Playoff Record10-15-6NAN/A9-2
2013 Playoff Record5-4-23-6-2NAN/A4-5-2
2012 Playoff Record4-6-15-5-1NAN/A8-2-1
2011 Playoff Record8-35-6NAN/A7-4
2010 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A8-3
2009 Playoff Record5-64-7NAN/A5-6
2008 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A4-7
2007 Playoff Record8-33-8NAN/A2-9
2006 Playoff Record7-4N/ANAN/AN/A
2005 Playoff Record5-6N/ANAN/AN/A
2004 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2003 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2002 Playoff Record6-57-4NAN/AN/A
2001 Playoff Record6-4-17-3-1NAN/AN/A
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe process requires a best bet, but I don't really have one. I did set my personal line on the Lions at -7, so I'll go with that. I think if the Bills weren't so hurt on the defensive side, I would have readily gone with them, but I think they might have hit a critical inflection point.
PianowskiDon't love any of the sides here, but the Chiefs at least are set to travel well, with a quality defense and a sturdy running game. 
WhalenI know I picked against Green Bay last week and looked foolish, but I still have major questions about this defense – especially going up against a healthy and well-rested 49ers team. The Packers played a near-perfect game in Dallas, and replicating that level of performance versus a superior opponent seems unlikely. Give me the Niners to win this game by 10.
PayneThe lowest cost of tickets for this weekend are in ... Detroit ($519). Very concerned the Bills don't have anyone to slow Travis Kelce, expect a big game out of him this week.
Del DonKansas City's defense allowed the fewest yards per play when healthy this season, so I'll take Patrick Mahomes and the points. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

