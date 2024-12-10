Streaming Defenses: Week 15 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

We're also at the part of the year when QB injuries, QB benchings and bad weather are most likely to open up new streaming opportunities, which you may notice reflected below in some changes to the look-ahead rankings. Derek Carr 's injuries, in particular, have been impactful, leaving the Saints as one of the top matchups in the league for at least Week 15 (and possibly the rest of the season). You'll find all the usual stuff below, after we kick things off with the playoff grid:

The past couple months have been extremely friendly to D/ST streamers, and Week 14 was no exception as four of the five recommendations from this article scored nine-plus fantasy points (a mark just three other defenses reached). There's no guarantee the hot run continues, but this does tend to be the best part of the season for picking up D/STs off waivers, as we don't have any more bye weeks and most fantasy leagues only have a handful of teams still seriously competing to make transactions.

Playoff Grid

Teams that project to rank Top 10 for multiple playoff weeks are color-coded and in bold below.

Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 1 Baltimore Ravens @NYG Buffalo Bills NE Philadelphia Eagles DAL 2 Minnesota Vikings CHI Green Bay Packers NO Indianapolis Colts @NYG 3 Washington Commanders @NO Detroit Lions @CHI Los Angeles Chargers @NE 4 Arizona Cardinals NE Las Vegas Raiders JAC Seattle Seahawks @CHI 5 Kansas City Chiefs @CLE Indianapolis Colts TEN Miami Dolphins @CLE 6 Denver Broncos IND Atlanta Falcons NYG New Orleans Saints LV 7 New York Jets @JAC Cincinnati Bengals CLE Jacksonville Jaguars TEN 8 Atlanta Falcons @LV Jacksonville Jaguars @LV Tennessee Titans @JAC 9 Cincinnati Bengals @TEN Tampa Bay Buccaneers @DAL Las Vegas Raiders @NO 10 Philadelphia Eagles PIT Minnesota Vikings @SEA Tampa Bay Buccaneers CAR 11 Carolina Panthers DAL Philadelphia Eagles @WAS Minnesota Vikings GB 12 Green Bay Packers @SEA Arizona Cardinals @CAR Buffalo Bills NYJ 13 Pittsburgh Steelers @PHI Tennessee Titans @IND Washington Commanders ATL 14 Dallas Cowboys @CAR Kansas City Chiefs HOU New York Giants IND 15 Seattle Seahawks GB Seattle Seahawks MIN Green Bay Packers @MIN

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Top Streaming Options for Week 15

Note: The Ravens are rostered in slightly too many leagues to qualify for this article, but they're definitely available some places after a Week 14 bye. They're the biggest favorites (-15) we've seen all season, with their opponent having what I believe is the lowest implied total (14.0) of the year. Those odds seem slightly harsh to the Giants, or perhaps overconfident in the Ravens, but it still makes Baltimore an easy No. 1 in the W15 ranks even if we have doubts about covering the spread or holding the Giants below 15 points.

1. Washington Commanders (at NO)

24% Yahoo, 30% ESPN

Team implied total: 25.0 Opponent implied total: 18.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 16: 20th (vs. PHI), Week 17: 13th (vs. ATL)

Already missing Taysom Hill and their top two wide receivers, the Saints lost QB Derek Carr (hand/head) and LG Nick Saldiveri (IR - knee) during Sunday's win over the Giants. They're not ready to rule Carr out for the rest of the season, but he's highly unlikely to play this week, leaving 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener as the probable starter. The Washington defense, meanwhile, appears to be in good health after a bye week, and there's even some chance CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) will be ready for his Commanders debut just in time for a #RevengeGame.

2. Arizona Cardinals (vs. NE)

36% Yahoo, 60% ESPN

Team implied total: 25.25 Opponent implied total: 20.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 16: 12th (at CAR), Week 17: 28th (at LAR)

The Cardinals' favorable schedule for Weeks 15-16 made them a popular stash the past few weeks for fantasy managers looking ahead to the playoffs, and while some of the luster has worn off amidst a three-game losing streak, they should still manage at least one takeaway and multiple sacks in a home matchup with the Patriots. Only four teams have allowed more fantasy points to D/STs, with Drake Maye consistently making a few big mistakes per game even when he plays relatively well and puts up yards/points. Maye still has one of the worst offensive lines in the league, and his WR group is hardly any better.

3. New York Jets (at JAX)

43% Yahoo, 42% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.0 Opponent implied total: 18.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 16: 21st (vs. LAR), Week 17: 21st (at BUF)

Few defenses have been more disappointing this year, with Sunday's meltdown in Miami arguably representing the nadir for a unit playing without LB C.J. Mosley (IR - neck) and CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring). The appeal here is solely based on matchup, as Jacksonville's offense is in even worse shape than New York's defense in terms of injuries, talent and recent performance. Four of the past five D/STs to face the Jaguars scored at least nine fantasy points, with backup quarterback Mac Jones throwing five interceptions against just two TD passes so far this season. While he's never taken a lot of sacks, Jones is terrible in pretty much every other regard.

4. Atlanta Falcons (at LV)

10% Yahoo, 9% ESPN

Team implied total: 24.25 Opponent implied total: 19.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 16: 6th (vs. NYG), Week 17: 29th (at WAS)

This is another pillow-fight matchup, pitting a terrible defense against what may be an even worse offense. QB Aidan O'Connell (knee) may be competent enough to give the Raiders offense a slight edge over the Falcons defense, but Desmond Ridder almost certainly isn't. And while the Raiders haven't ruled O'Connell out for Week 15 yet, things don't look especially promising as he recovers from what seems to be a severe bone bruise. Ridder likely will get his shot at a revenge game, but it probably won't go well for him, even though his former team has been brutally bad on defense of late. Ridder just hasn't shown many signs of being even a solid backup; he's consistently looked more like a third-string-quality player when given the chance to play.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (at TEN)

34% Yahoo, 28% ESPN

Team implied total: 26.25 Opponent implied total: 21.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 16: 7th (vs. CLE), Week 17: 23rd (vs. DEN)

We're sticking with the theme here, picking a bottom-of-the-barrel defense that's up against an even worse offense. There's no shortage of evidence of the Titans offense struggling in favorable matchups, with this past Sunday's turd (at home against the Jaguars) being arguably the worst effort of a miserable campaign. No team has allowed more fantasy points to team defenses, with seven of Tennessee's opponents hitting double digits and three others landing in the 7-9 range.

Week 15 Rankings

Ravens (at NYG) Vikings (vs. CHI) Commanders (at NO) Cardinals (vs. NE) Broncos (vs. IND) Chiefs (at CLE) Jets (at JAX) Falcons (at LV) Bengals (at TEN) Eagles (vs. PIT) Panthers (vs. DAL) Packers (at SEA) Steelers (at PHI) Cowboys (at CAR) Seahawks (vs. GB) 49ers (vs. LAR) Texans (vs. MIA) Bears (at MIN) Jaguars (vs. NYJ) Colts (at DEN)

Looking Ahead to Week 16

Bills (vs. NE) Packers (vs. NO) Lions (at CHI) Raiders (vs. JAX) Colts (vs. TEN) Falcons (vs. NYG) Bengals (vs. CLE) Jaguars (at LV) Buccaneers (at DAL) Vikings (at SEA) Eagles (at WAS) Cardinals (at CAR) Titans (at IND) Chiefs (vs. HOU) Seahawks (vs. MIN) Chargers (vs. DEN) Ravens (vs. PIT) Steelers (at BAL) Broncos (at LAC) Commanders (vs. PHI)

Rest-of-Season Rankings