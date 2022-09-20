Streaming Defenses: Week 3 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

It's a good week for streaming, with a bunch of our top picks looking at a second favorable matchup ahead in Week 4. We start off with two defenses that were drafted in most leagues but then dropped in some of those due to difficult Week 2 matchups, before moving on to some lesser units up against lousy QBs.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Top Streaming Options for Week 3

1. Saints (at CAR)

60% Yahoo, 77% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.75

Opponent implied total: 18.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 4: 16th (vs. MIN), Week 5: 2nd (vs. SEA)

The Saints were dropped in some leagues ahead of their Week 2 matchup with Tom Brady, who ended up throwing only one TD with a depleted receiving corps. The Saints managed just one sack and one turnover in the loss, but they kept points off the board for most of the afternoon and now get to face Baker Mayfield instead of the GOAT.

Rookie first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu has already allowed three sacks while visibly struggling at left tackle for the Panthers, and the QB-center exchange has also been a struggle. Mayfield/Rhule is the worst QB/coach combo in the league right now, and among the worst in recent NFL memory.

2. Chargers (vs. JAC)

64% Yahoo, 49% ESPN

Team implied total: 27.25

Opponent implied total: 20.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 4: 3rd (at HOU), Week 5: 9th (at CLE)

The Chargers technically don't meet the ownership requirement for this article, but it's close... and they're available in my favorite redraft league. They'll be hosting Jacksonville with the assistance of a three-day rest advantage after coming up short against Patrick Mahomes last week. The Chargers did limit Mahomes and the KC offense to 20 points (plus a pick-six), after putting up six sacks and three INTs in Week 1 against the Raiders. Grab the Chargers if you can, as they have a favorable schedule for the next two months and plenty of pass-rushing talent to take advantage.

3. Giants (vs. DAL)

7% Yahoo, 2% ESPN

Team implied total: 21

Opponent implied total: 18.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 4: 5th (vs. CHI), Week 5: 29th (at GB)

The Giants are one of the more obviously fraudulent 2-0 teams you'll ever see, but their favorable early schedule continues with a matchup against Dallas and Cooper Rush. That makes 3-0 a very real possibility, even if it's 3-0 going on 8-9. We might even bump the Giants up higher if pass rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) can make it back this week. (DL Leonard Williams is also banged up now, so the rank could change quite a bit throughout the week.)

4. Cowboys (at NYG)

42% Yahoo, 64% ESPN

Team implied total: 18.5

Opponent implied total: 21

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 4: 6th (vs. WAS), Week 5: 24th (at LAR)

After more than holding their own against Tom Brady and Joe Burrow, the Cowboys head to New York to face a far inferior QB in Daniel Jones. The problem is that Jones might not have to throw much, as this projects as a low-scoring game and Saquon Barkley looks like his rookie-year self again. Given the Cowboys' shortcomings on offense, the Giants may be able to hide Jones. But if that doesn't work, Micah Parsons and Co. will beat up on him.

5. Chicago Bears (vs. HOU)

4% Yahoo, 2% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.5

Opponent implied total: 19

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 4: 20th (at NYG), Week 5: 30th (at MIN)

This one is all about matchup, with the Bears a slight favorite in a game with one of the lower over/unders of the week. Neither team has a good defense, but the offenses arguably have been even worse. Texans QB Davis Mills has completed only 56 percent of his passes for 5.6 YPA through two weeks.

Week 3 Rankings

Saints (at CAR) Bengals (at NYJ) Browns (vs. PIT) Chargers (vs. JAC) Giants (vs. DAL) Cowboys (at NYG) Bears (vs. HOU) Ravens (at NE) Steelers (at CLE) 49ers (at DEN) Buccaneers (vs. GB) Eagles (at WAS) Rams (at ARZ) Texans (at CHI) Bills (at MIA) Vikings (vs. DET) Broncos (vs. SF) Panthers (vs. NO) Chiefs (at IND) Seahawks (vs. ATL)

Looking Ahead to Week 4

Eagles (vs. JAC) Packers (vs. NE) Chargers (at HOU) Steelers (vs. NYJ) Giants (vs. CHI) Cowboys (vs. WAS) Lions (vs. SEA) Cardinals (at CAR) Rams (at SF) Browns (at ATL) Falcons (vs. CLE) Bills (at BAL) Colts (vs. TEN) Commanders (at DAL) Titans (at IND) 49ers (vs. LAR) Raiders (vs. DEN) Dolphins (at CIN) Saints (vs. MIN) Bears (at NYG)

Rest-of-Season Rankings