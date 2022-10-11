Streaming Defenses: Week 6 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

This looks like a tricky week for streaming compared to the last few, as the best matchups largely go to defenses that are already rostered in a majority of fantasy leagues. The start of bye weeks also an impact, and most of our streaming picks thus come from games with low over/unders where both teams have been struggling on offense.

Top Streaming Options for Week 6

1. Chicago Bears (vs. WAS)

10% Yahoo, 5% ESPN

Team implied total: 19.75

Opponent implied total: 18.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 7: 19th (at NE), Week 8: 28th (at DAL)

This feels gross, but the Bears do have at least one turnover and one sack each week this year, surprisingly ranking 15th in fantasy scoring and 18th in defensive DVOA. That type of mediocrity should be enough to get it done against the mistake-prone, sub-mediocre Carson Wentz, who is bottom 10 among qualified passers in sack and interception rate (among other things). The Commanders have given up the fourth most points to D/STs, combining Wentz's high rate of mistakes with an enormous number of dropbacks (only Kyler Murray as attempted more passes... and he's taken 13 fewer sacks than Wentz).

2. Washington Commanders (at CHI)

3% Yahoo, 20% ESPN

Team implied total: 18.75

Opponent implied total: 19.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 7: 24th (vs. GB), Week 8: 18th (at IND)

An offense as run-heavy as Chicago's typically wouldn't make for a great fantasy matchup even if it wasn't scoring many points, but the Bears avoid that problem thanks to Justin Fields' sack rate being in a league of its own (17.0 percent, second worst is Daniel Jones at 10.2 percent). Fields is also second to last in INT rate (4.5), after finishing dead last as a rookie (3.7 percent). That's how the Bears have given up the ninth most fantasy points to team defenses despite theoretically providing fewer opportunities for sacks and turnovers.

3. Cleveland Browns (vs. NE)

15% Yahoo, 25% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.5

Opponent implied total: 19.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 7: 23rd (at BAL), Week 8: 16th (vs. CIN)

This one largely depends on the health of Mac Jones, who missed the past two weeks with a high ankle sprain. Some have declared Bailey Zappe to be Jones' equal, but I doubt that's the case even if Jones is merely a low-end starter. Zappe was brutal this preseason and has one of the weaker arms in the NFL, and he might still wet the bed if forced into must-throw situations. While there are seemingly safer options on this list, Zappe is near the top of my personal list for potential Week 6 QB meltdowns. Just have another plan ready in case Jones is back this week; the Browns would still be startable but not preferred.

4. Indianapolis Colts (vs. JAX)

33% Yahoo, 45% ESPN

Team implied total: 22

Opponent implied total: 19.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 7: 14th (at TEN), Week 8: 3rd (vs. WAS)

Back-to-back stinkers from Trevor Lawrence have everyone wondering if the Jags are simply the Jags again, after briefly flirting with an emergence to the NFL's middle class. Consider it TBD rather than decided, but that's enough to put the Colts in play for Week 6 streaming when they're coming off their best defensive performance of the season and have a three-day rest advantage at home. They might even have star LB Shaquille Leonard, who suffered a concussion and fractured nose when he made his season debut Week 4 against Tennessee. Leonard couldn't suit up four days later but might be ready another 10 days after the TNF win over Denver.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)

57% Yahoo, 45% ESPN

Team implied total: 25.75

Opponent implied total: 20.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 7: 12th (vs. SEA), Week 8: BYE

This matchup pits two of the most disappointing units in the league, with the much-discussed Denver offense facing a Chargers defense that's tied for the second fewest fantasy points. This isn't likely to be the start of a turnaround so much as a one-off chance to take advantage of a good matchup, but the Chargers at least have a talented secondary and finally benched Nasir Adderley after three seasons of mostly poor play.

Week 6 Rankings

Rams (vs. CAR) Buccaneers (at PIT) 49ers (at ATL) Eagles (vs. DAL) Packers (vs. NYJ) Ravens (at NYG) Browns (vs. NE) Bears (vs. WAS) Colts (vs. JAX) Commanders (at CHI) Jaguars (at IND) Chargers (vs. DEN) Bengals (at NO) Saints (vs. CIN) Vikings (at MIA) Patriots (at CLE) Dolphins (vs. MIN) Cardinals (at SEA) Seahawks (vs. ARZ) Cowboys (at PHI)

Looking Ahead to Week 7

Buccaneers (at CAR) Packers (at WAS) Dolphins (vs. PIT) Patriots (vs. CHI) Cowboys (vs. DET) Broncos (vs. NYJ) Raiders (vs. HOU) Bengals (vs. ATL) Ravens (vs. CLE) Titans (vs. IND) Saints (at ARZ) Chargers (vs. SEA) Jaguars (vs. NYG) Giants (at JAX) Colts (at TEN) Cardinals (vs. NO) Jets (at DEN) Chiefs (at SF) Bears (at NE) 49ers (vs. KC)

