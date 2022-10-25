Streaming Defenses: Week 8 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

After those first two teams, the next 13 are packed together closer than usual in projections this week. There are plenty of pretty good options, but none that I'd call elite. If you're on the fence between two of three defenses, note that the rankings below will be updated throughout the week to account for injuries and line movement, particularly once final injury reports have been released Friday afternoon. For updates throughout the week, follow me on Twitter ( @JerryDonabedian ).

There are only two teams on bye this week, and neither (KC, LAC) is a squad we target with streaming defenses, despite Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi's best efforts to drag Justin Herbert down. Even so, I had a tougher time than usual ranking defenses once I got past the obvious top two of Philadelphia (home vs. PIT) and Dallas (home vs. CHI). Those two are already rostered in a vast majority of leagues, of course, while our focus below is on defenses that are available in a lot of leagues.

There are only two teams on bye this week, and neither (KC, LAC) is a squad we target with streaming defenses, despite Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi's best efforts to drag Justin Herbert down. Even so, I had a tougher time than usual ranking defenses once I got past the obvious top two of Philadelphia (home vs. PIT) and Dallas (home vs. CHI). Those two are already rostered in a vast majority of leagues, of course, while our focus below is on defenses that are available in a lot of leagues.

After those first two teams, the next 13 are packed together closer than usual in projections this week. There are plenty of pretty good options, but none that I'd call elite. If you're on the fence between two of three defenses, note that the rankings below will be updated throughout the week to account for injuries and line movement, particularly once final injury reports have been released Friday afternoon. For updates throughout the week, follow me on Twitter (@JerryDonabedian).

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Top Streaming Options for Week 8

1. Indianapolis Colts (vs. WAS)

35% Yahoo, 44% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.25

Opponent implied total: 18.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 9: 13th (at NE), Week 10: 20th (at LV)

Taylor Heinicke bounced back from a brutal start Sunday against the Packers, eventually leading his team to victory after his first seven passes included one completion and one pick-six. It was an impressive turnaround, but the larger picture remains somewhat less than impressive, with Heinicke having finished last season ranked 23rd among qualified passers in sack rate (7.1 percent) and 27th in interception rate (3.0 percent). Every opposing defense to face the Commanders this season has scored six or more fantasy points, and that's unlikely to change this week with Heinicke playing on the road against a respectable defense.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DEN) - in London

27% Yahoo, 41% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.25

Opponent implied total: 18.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 9: 17th (vs. LV), Week 10: 27th (at KC)

While not a true home game for the Jaguars, they do get a chance to beat up on Nathaniel Hackett and either Brett Rypien or a less-than-full-strength Russell Wilson. Much like Washington, the Broncos have allowed six or more fantasy points to every opposing defense this year, and somehow have scored more than 16 points of their own just once. Expect another low-scoring game on both sides with the Broncos continuing to play good defense even as their offense seemingly looks worse and worse by the week.

3. Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)

2% Yahoo, 2% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.5

Opponent implied total: 18.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 9: 20th (vs. LAC), Week 10: 11th (at CAR)

The win over Tampa this past weekend brought an end to a three-game losing streak in which the Panthers allowed 11 or more fantasy points to each defense they faced. They've given up four or more in every other game this year, and while the Atlanta defense doesn't inspire confidence in general, it's at least shown more ability to generate big plays, including 10 takeaways and a pair of touchdowns. Even a lousy defense has the advantage over this broken Carolina offense, facing P.J. Walker in what will be the fifth NFL start of his career.

4. Tennessee Titans (at HOU)

41% Yahoo, 14% ESPN

Team implied total: 20.5

Opponent implied total: 19.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 9: 26th (at KC), Week 10: 5th (vs. DEN)

Given how most fantasy leagues weight turnovers/sacks over point prevention, it's not the best recipe for D/ST fantasy points when two run-first squads square off, even if the over/under is low. This one we can get on board with, however, in part because the Titans defense is No. 3 in DVOA against the run and tied for 13th in fantasy scoring. Look out if they stake a lead and can take aim at Davis Mills, who has failed to build on the promise of a surprisingly competent rookie year.

5. Minnesota Vikings (vs. ARZ)

16% Yahoo, 10% ESPN

Team implied total: 26.25

Opponent implied total: 22.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 9: 6th (at WAS), Week 10: 24th (at BUF)

The advantage from coming out of a bye is partially negated by facing a team that played on Thursday last week, but this is still a pretty good spot for a defense tied for 13th in fantasy scoring average, playing at home against an Arizona offense that had mostly looked bad until the Thursday win over an injury-racked Saints team. While Kyler Murray has done a good job avoiding sacks and turnovers for a third straight season, he's sunk to a career-low 5.9 YPA while averaging 40.1 attempts per game.

Week 8 Rankings

Dallas Cowboys (vs. CHI) Philadelphia Eagles (vs. PIT) Indianapolis Colts (vs. WAS) Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DEN) Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR) Tennessee Titans (at HOU) Buffalo Bills (vs. GB) Denver Broncos (at JAX) New England Patriots (at NYJ) San Francisco 49ers (at LAR) Miami Dolphins (at DET) Minnesota Vikings (vs. ARZ) Cincinnati Bengals (at CLE) New York Jets (vs. NE) Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. BAL) Las Vegas Raiders (at NO) Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG) Baltimore Ravens (at TB) New York Giants (at SEA)

Looking Ahead to Week 9

Bengals (vs. CAR) Bills (at NYJ) Eagles (at HOU) Dolphins (at CHI) Patriots (vs. IND) Vikings (at WAS) Buccaneers (vs. LAR) Packers (at DET) Ravens (at NO) Chiefs (vs. TEN) Raiders (at JAX) Saints (vs. BAL) Colts (at NE) Rams (at TB) Cardinals (vs. SEA) Jaguars (vs. LV) Chargers (at ATL) Commanders (vs. MIN) Seahawks (at ARZ) Falcons (vs. LAC)

Rest-of-Season Rankings