Streaming Defenses: Week 9 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

If you're looking for a multi-week starter, this isn't the best slate for that, as the teams with tip-top matchups Week 9 mostly face much tougher opponents Week 10 (the exceptions being Minnesota and Kansas City, two defenses that are now rostered in nearly all competitive leagues).

It was admittedly one of the easier slates to figure out, as recent bye weeks for the Lions, Chiefs and Chargers made them available in a lot of leagues where they previously had been rostered. None of the three meets our streaming requirements after being among the most popular fantasy adds last week, but there are new candidates with favorable matchups that qualify, albeit as more of B+ or B-quality plays (as opposed to clear 'A' grades like the Chargers/Chiefs/Titans last week).

We're now up to four weeks in a row with phenomenal results here at Streaming Defenses , having more than atoned (in my humble opinion) for a mediocre start to the season. The top four recommendations for Week 8 each scored at least eight fantasy points to finish top six among D/STs, with the only semi-bust being our fifth and final pick (Green Bay, whose five points tied for 13th among team defenses).

Top Streaming Options for Week 9

1. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. JAX)

52% Yahoo, 40% ESPN

Team implied total: 26.75 Opponent implied total: 19.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 11th (at DAL), Week 11: 17th (vs. WAS)

The Eagles have played stellar defense since a Week 5 bye, allowing 36 points (including a TD on special teams) in a three-game stretch. The Philadelphia faithful are warming up to DC Vic Fangio, who seems to have figured out the formula for a talent-rich secondary with second-round pick Cooper DeJean in the slot and Avonte Maddox playing sparingly off the bench. Veteran corner Darius Slay (groin) may not be available this week, but the Eagles secondary will still be in much better shape than a Jacksonville WR corps that lost all three starters to injuries during Sunday's loss to Green Bay. We can upgrade the Eagles D/ST from a 'B+' play to 'A-' territory if Brian Thomas (chest) doesn't play this weekend.

2. Tennessee Titans (vs. NE)

2% Yahoo, 2% ESPN

Team implied total: 20.5 Opponent implied total: 17.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 22nd (at LAC), Week 11: 23rd (vs. MIN)

This is one of the least anticipated games of the season, and while I don't quite buy the Titans laying three points against any NFL team besides Carolina, it's at least fair to consider them slight favorites for a home game versus New England. I won't really argue if you'd rather add the Patriots defense instead; either way, there's definite streaming appeal to a game with an over/under (38) four points below any other in Week 9. Drake Maye's progress through concussion protocol, or lack thereof, figures to impact the betting odds, but it's not necessarily a big factor for streaming purposes, as he's better than Jacoby Brissett at scoring points but probably worse at avoiding turnovers.

3. New Orleans Saints (at CAR)

33% Yahoo, 39% ESPN

Team implied total: 26.0 Opponent implied total: 19.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 25th (vs. ATL), Week 11: 15th (vs. CLE)

The Saints played good defense in September but have been absolutely miserable since, allowing 26 or more points in four straight games (five if you count the Week 4 contest in which they yielded a pair of D/ST touchdowns). The Panthers have been even worse, of course, including offensive numbers that look like they came against the 2000 Ravens whenever Bryce Young is under center. We can move the Saints up a couple spots if Young is confirmed as the Week 9 starter, or push them down a couple spots if Andy Dalton (thumb) gets the nod. Carolina's QB situation will determine whether the Saints are an elite streamer or merely a solid one. For now, we'll split the difference rather than making an assumption about Young/Dalton starting.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. LV)

31% Yahoo, 39% ESPN

Team implied total: 26.5 Opponent implied total: 19.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 28th (at BAL), Week 11: 24th (at LAC)

The Bengals are coming off one of the worst defensive performances by any team this season, having allowed four TDs and three FGs on eight drives in a 37-17 loss to the Eagles, and without recording a sack or takeaway. Before that, the Bengals held the Browns and Giants to 21 combined points while scoring 15 and eight fantasy points, at least showing some ability to take advantage of favorable matchups. Cincinnati now gets a strong draw for the third time in four weeks, playing at home against a Raiders team that's allowed the second most fantasy points to D/STs. This is another one where I'm not quite as optimistic as the betting odds but do at least expect a solid showing.

5. Washington Commanders (at NYG)

12% Yahoo, 20% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.5 Opponent implied total: 20.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 9th (vs. PIT), Week 11: 22nd (at PHI)

Entirely offense-driven early in the season, Washington has slipped a bit on that side of the ball but picked up the pace on defense the past few weeks. It helps to be one of the healthiest units in the league at a time when so many others are racked with injuries, and the Commanders also have gotten better results since moving rookie second-round pick Mike Sanristil from slot corner to the perimeter. That's a bit surprising given that Sainristil was dominant inside at Michigan, but it's working out well so far, with Dan Quinn and Co. perhaps making a decent slot corner out of 2020 first-round bust Noah Igbinoghene. The Giants, meanwhile, have allowed the sixth most fantasy points to team defenses, including eight or more in four straight games. Their offense has been better than most expected at moving the ball, but that hasn't extended to the red zone, and sack avoidance remains a weakness.

Week 9 Rankings

Chiefs (vs. TB) Vikings (vs. IND) Eagles (vs. JAX) Ravens (vs. DEN) Titans (vs. NE) Saints (at CAR) Bengals (vs. LV) Commanders (at NYG) Patriots (at TEN) Chargers (at CLE) Bills (vs. MIA) Cardinals (vs. CHI) Bears (at ARZ) Jets (vs. HOU) Browns (vs. LAC) Lions (at GB) Texans (at NYJ) Falcons (vs. DAL) Panthers (vs. NO) Rams (at SEA)

Looking Ahead to Week 10

Chargers (vs. TEN) Bears (vs. NE) Bills (at IND) Vikings (at JAX) Chiefs (vs. DEN) Giants (at CAR) Falcons (at NO) 49ers (at TB) Commanders (vs. PIT) Steelers (at WAS) Eagles (at DAL) Jets (at ARZ) Panthers (vs. NYG) Cowboys (vs. PHI) Cardinals (vs. NYJ) Lions (at HOU) Broncos (at KC) Rams (vs. MIA) Ravens (vs. CIN) Patriots (at CHI)

Rest-of-Season Rankings