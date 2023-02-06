Super Bowl Player Prop Picks: 5 Props To Bet Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Super Bowl is annually one of the most popular events to bet on in the United States. Super Bowl 57 will be no different, especially when it features two of the most exciting teams and quarterbacks in the NFL.

The battle-tested Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs will challenge the up-and-coming Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in what many are calling the Andy Reid Bowl.

In a game with so much at stake, all of the best NFL betting apps will be ready for both new bettors and experienced bettors alike with the best NFL betting promos and a laundry list of exotic NFL player props to use them on.

Where Can I Bet On Super Bowl Player Prop Picks?

You can bet on Super Bowl player prop picks at all of the best NFL betting sites. The best part is that when new users sign up for a new account using NFL betting promos, they can secure a generous welcome bonus to use on Super Bowl odds and prop bets.

For example, by registering with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on Super Bowl player prop picks, you will get a $1,000 first bet offer. How it works is if the first bet that you make on your new account settles as a losing wager, the bonus code will kick in and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet credited back to your account in bet credits, up to $1,000.

You can bet on Brown's longest reception prop at Caesars Sportsbook. When new users sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, they will get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a generous welcome offer that will expire after the Super Bowl, giving new users a No Sweat First Bet, worth up to $3,000, when they sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code.

If you're in Massachusetts, unfortunately online sports betting isn't available for you yet, but it will be soon. Take advantage of the best Massachusetts sports betting promos from the top Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Super Bowl Player Prop Picks: 5 Props To Bet Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

When looking through the NFL player props for the Super Bowl, these four props are worth placing a wager on.

Patrick Mahomes Under 19.5 Rushing Yards (-110) at BetMGM

Patrick Mahomes is still nursing his high ankle sprain. And despite the extra week off, injuries like this take time to heal. Since suffering the ankle in the Divisional Round, he's rushed for the identical stat line, which was eight times for eight yards in both outings.

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (-125) at BetMGM

Travis Kelce is dominant, but he is also a sporadic touchdown scorer at times and when they come, they come in bunches. Kelce has scored three touchdowns total in his past two games, but they were his first scores since Week 12. Look for Kelce to find the end zone in his third straight playoff game, which happens to be the biggest one.

Jerick McKinnon Over 23.5 Receiving Yards (-115) at BetMGM

Jerick McKinnon has been quiet in his past three games after ending the regular season exceptionally strong. McKinnon went for over 23.5 receiving yards in 10-of-19 games this season, including four straight games from Weeks 14-17.

The Eagles have a stingy pass defense. We know this, Andy Reid knows this. The Chiefs will have to get creative to gain yards through the air against Philadelphia, which means we could see a lot of McKinnon.

Patrick Mahomes to Win Super Bowl 57 MVP (+130)

You can also take Jalen Hurts at +125 here if you like the Eagles to win. But if you are backing the Chiefs, your stake should be going on Patrick Mahomes. In a game that features two marquee quarterbacks inside of a quarterback-driven league, it would take a miraculous performance from someone other than Mahomes or Hurts to win the MVP award.

Super Bow Player PropPicks: Best Bet

Picking one best prop bet can be a daunting task, but there's plenty of reason to think that A.J. Brown has a clear path to cashing this bet when you use the best sportsbook promo codes.

A.J. Brown Longest Reception Over 25.5 (-115) at Caesars Sportsbook

A.J. Brown has been quiet in the postseason. However, the Eagles were in control of both playoff games and did not have to pass a lot, which is not expected to be the case against the Chiefs.

Brown managed 26 receptions over 20 yards and six over 40 in the regular season. The Chiefs' defense is susceptible to the big play. Brown should get a big one in Super Bowl 57.