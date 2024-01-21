Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for NFL Divisional Round

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Tampa Bay Bucs at Detroit Lions Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for

NFL Divisional Round

I'm on thin ice, people. After last week's pathetic playoff performance (seriously, who fawns over Joe Flacco THAT much?), my ever-tyrannical editor has threatened me with a do-or-die ultimatum: make a winning pick this week or be forced to cover the Bears for eternity. You guys, they could haunt my afterlife! So, you best believe I'll be locked into this assignment! In all seriousness, this is the game that excites me the most out of all four Divisional Round games. Why? Pure fun storylines. The Baker Mayfield comeback parade. The Tampa march - The GOAT. And of course, the Motor City winning its first playoff game in 32years and getting to host another. This should be a fun one ... let's get into it!

Bucs at Lions Betting Odds for NFL Divisional Round

Lions -6.5 universal

Lions ML -275 / Bucs ML +245

Total OVER 48.5 / UNDER 49.5

There has been very little movement on the line in this one. It opened at 5.5 on Monday and slowly, steadily has risen to the current 6.5. The total is interesting as, in most spots, it has not moved from the 48.5 opener, but PointsBet has it at 49.5 currently with a few others up to 49. The over is definitely the public side (per usual), taking 62 percent of the bets and 90 percent of the money right now.

Bucs at Lions Betting Picks This Week

Detroit's story has been be building since Dan Campbell's first year. There may not have been a lot of wins in that first year, but you could see the Lions were starting to compete again. That underdog mentality has served them well as the chip on their shoulder is larger than the average Ford Explorer. However, now they are the hunted and sizable favorites, a situation that hasn't suited them well. Learning how to win the games you "should" takes another level of mental toughness that Detroit is still attaining. Last week, with all the momentum and emotion in the world, the Lions managed to win but kept the game unnecessarily close. And now, they have to do it again. Baker Mayfield has Tampa's offense moving and the Bucs will certainly have the best defense on the field on Sunday. I don't know who wins, but I am quite sure it will be by a FG or less. This one is going to go to the wire.

Bucs at Lions Best Bet: Bucs +6.5 (universal)

Bucs at Lions Prediction

I see Tampa coming out with a steady diet of Rachaad White in an effort to keep the Detroit offense off the field and set the tone early. It may not keep the Lions off the board, but it limits their possessions for a 7-7 tie at the end of one and a 21-17 Detroit lead at half. Things tighten up and slow down in the second half, as it always seems to with Detroit games, with the teams exchanging FGs for a 24-20 Lions lead. Tampa pulls within 24-23, but the Motor City Magic lives on as Detroit advances to the NFC Championship.